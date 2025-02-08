Peter Facinelli Reveals What He Whispered in Robert Pattinson's Ear When Carlisle Bites Edward in “Twilight”: 'He Smiled'

'Twilight' stars Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, Jackson Rathbone and Peter Facinelli shared memories from the set of the film franchise at MegaCon 2025

Peter Facinelli is spilling a Twilight secret!

Much of the cast of the vampire franchise reunited at MegaCon on Friday, Feb. 7, in Orlando, more than a decade after the premiere of the final film in the four-part saga, 2012's Breaking Dawn — Part 2. The first film came out in 2008.

Facinelli (Carlisle Cullen), Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen), Kellan Lutz (Emmett Cullen) and Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale) shared set memories and ruminated on the series' impact years later.

One hilarious moment on set? What Facinelli, 51, whispered in Robert Pattinson's ear in the scene in which Carlisle bites Pattinson's Edward, turning him into a vampire.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I leaned in the first time, on the first take, and said, 'I'm sorry.' 'Cause I felt like Carlisle didn't really ask for permission — you should always ask for permission," he began.

"But on the second take, I leaned in and said, 'Rob, you're so handsome,' " Facinelli continued. "And then he smiled a little bit. And that's the take that's in the movie."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jen Juneau Haupt/People Kellan Lutz, Peter Facinelli, Jackson Rathbone and Ashley Greene at MegaCon 2025 in Orlando

Related: Twilight Cast Takes a 'Family Portrait' at Epic Cons Chicago — See the Photo!

While Pattinson, 38, wasn't at MegaCon, his castmates reflected fondly on working with him, and even joked that he was the most likely of the cast to get lost on set.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I could have a tattoo saying 'I'm lost' and Rob would still be more likely to get lost," joked Rathbone, 38.

And despite their own star status, Rathbone still admitted that he gets starstruck at times — like when he came in contact with another MegaCon attendee.

"I used to have a stutter. I met Ron Howard, and I had a stutter again," he told the crowd.



Kimberley French/Summit Entertainment Peter Facinelli, Jackson Rathbone, Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' (2009)

Related: Everything Twilight Actors Have Said About Their Time in the Franchise (and It's Not All Nice!)

Members of the Twilight cast — which was led by Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black — have reunited multiple times over the years, and still speak now and then about their time on the vampire-romance film franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cullens also appeared at Epic Con Chicago in 2024, where they took a nostalgic group photo.

Speaking out the franchise's lasting legacy and popularity resurgence, Lutz, 39, said at MegaCon that he is touched by how much Twilight still means to people, including fans who name their kids after the characters.

"I just met an Emmett, which was great. I have a little Emmett buddy," he raved. "It's pretty cool what these movies have done for all of us collectively, to grow together."



Read the original article on People