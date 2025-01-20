Peter Grant death: BBC presenter dies after short illness with cancer

BBC TV presenter Peter Grant has died after a short illness with cancer.

News of the death was confirmed by Simon Logan, Grant’s Radio Newcastle and Teesside co-star.

“So very difficult to post that we have lost another radio legend and my great friend of 25 years,” he said in a post on Facebook.

“Peter Grant was a wonderful and talented person that was known for presenting radio and TV shows on many different platforms.

“Here is a chat with him I did last year, just to hear his positive attitude which shines through is a leveller for all.

“R.I.P Peter, you fought a grave battle and will always be remembered, especially for being kind, generous and so positive all the time.

“Thanks for the laughs and the great times Peter, everyone who knew you will miss you always.”

Grant was known for his work across radio stations including Magic, Hallam FM, Plymouth Sound, Durham FM, Radio Aire, TFM and BBC Radio Newcastle and Tees.

He also undertook a number of broadcasting roles including presenting shows for Made In Tyne and Wear as well as travel and weather updates on BBC Look North breakfast.

Grant died after a short illness with cancer (X / @PeterGrantMedia)

The TV and radio personality had won countless charity and business award ceremonies over the years of his career.

In July last year, Grant shared a picture of himself working with his laptop from his hospital bed. He wrote in a caption: “Back working again at my satellite desk at the University Hospital of North Durham - the left hand might be otherwise engaged at the moment but the right one is making up for it!”

TV presenter worked from his hospital desk in his final months (X / @PeterGrantMedia)

Former BBC Radio Newcastle broadcaster Alfie Joey called Grant “relentlessly positive”, adding: “Even when he was given his cancer diagnosis last year he said he wasn’t going to dwell on the negatives,” in a post on Facebook.

“Thoughts and love to his wife Sarah-Jane & family. And fond memories of some happy times together, on and off air. RIP Peter.”

Former Look North newsreader Colin Briggs wrote Grant was a “proper pro at everything he did.”

Anthony Day, BBC Radio Tees producer, shared a touching story of how he met Grant.

“I did my first ever radio car live with Peter on Boxing Day 2013 at the Seaburn dip at BBC Newcastle,” he said.

“I was very nervous but he put me at ease with his humour, fun and kindness. RIP.”