Should Peter Weber Let Hannah Brown Stay? Ben Higgins Weighs In

We have so many questions after watching The Bachelor premiere, but there’s one that stands out above the rest: Will Peter Weber let Hannah Brown stay?

PureWow recently sat down for an exclusive interview with former Bachelor Ben Higgins, who is currently promoting his partnership as a Capital One cardholder.

While discussing the season 24 premiere, the 30-year-old alum shared his thoughts on whether or not Weber should let Brown stay, and they’re not what we expected. When asked what he’d do if he were in Weber’s position, Higgins revealed that it all comes down to the pilot’s long-term goals.

“If he thinks there’s potential for a long-lasting relationship, then yeah, she should stay,” he exclusively told PureWow. “One of the parts about the show is you can’t put boundaries around love, and if you’re out there to find your person, then you want to find your person.”

Higgins admitted that while some viewers may be upset by Brown’s involvement, that’s what the show is all about. “We, as the fans, signed up to watch what happens, no matter how ugly or beautiful it is,” he added.

The Bachelor Live on Stage co-host concluded with some words of wisdom for Weber: “I think he needs to pursue it.” Whoomp, there it is!

We wouldn’t be totally surprised if Weber does just that, since he recently revealed The Bachelor finale will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Besides, Weber’s journey won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

“Peter is starting off fast. I don’t see this season slowing down,” Higgins said. “The fact that they had a former Bachelorette come back onto a season—with the potential to be staying on the season—really intrigues me.”

So, will Weber let Brown stay? Or will he dump her like she did on The Bachelorette? Guess we’ll have to wait until The Bachelor returns to ABC next Monday, January 13, at 8 p.m.

