Peter Wright exits World Darts Championship in major first-round upset

Upset: Peter Wright averaged less than 84 on a woeful night at Ally Pally (PA)

Peter Wright has become the highest-profile casualty so far at the 2024 World Darts Championship.

Fourth seed 'Snakebite', a two-time winner of the sport's biggest prize in both 2020 and 2022, was thrashed 3-0 by 2020 BDO runner-up Jim Williams in a massive first-round shock at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday night.

A well below-par Wright, who came out dressed as The Grinch, averaged just 83.87 as he was comprehensively ousted by the world No47.

A star was born earlier as 16-year-old Luke Littler marked his World Championship debut with a blistering 3-0 win over experienced Dutchman Christian Kist.

Littler showed no nerves as he hit seven 180s and finished with an extraordinary average of 110 to mark himself out as a genuine contender for the crown.

The teenager told Sky Sports: "I can't believe how quickly I settled in. I was a bit nervous going to the stage but as soon as I found my rhythm I was in."

16-year-old Luke Littler is through to the second round after beating Christian Kist (PA)

Also in the Wednesday evening session, Richard Veenstra eased past Ben Robb 3-0 while Ryan Joyce was a 3-1 winner over Alex Spellman.

In the afternoon, 16th seed Ross Smith eased to a 3-1 victory over Niels Zonneveld before being stung by a wasp on stage.

"There's the wasp," Smith said in his post-match TV interview as he noticed the insect.

The Englishman then recoiled in pain and said: "He's just stung me like a good one. Little bugger."

Smith, a prolific maximum hitter, was below his best but still produced seven 180s and the second 170 checkout of the tournament to see off plucky Dutchman Zonnevald.

"It wasn't a great game and I didn't play nowhere near what I can," said Smith. "But I can enjoy my turkey and pigs in blankets now.

"I tried to get some fire in my belly, but it was really difficult. I was a bit nervy the last couple of days, everyone is because you just want to get through.

"I will relax now and hopefully be better after Christmas."

Exeter debutant Owen Bates lost a two-set lead as Ireland's Steve Lennon fought back to win 3-2.

Lennon won nine of the last 11 legs against the 21-year-old crowd favourite to claim the win needed to retain his PDC Tour card.

"I don't know how I won that," said Lennon. "I was panicking deep down, it's a massive win."

Bates had qualified through the PDC Challenge Tour and emerged with huge credit from a pulsating contest, hitting five 180s and producing 101 and 108 second-set checkouts.

But Bates missed five doubles for a 2-1 lead in the fourth set as Lennon, who hit six maximums, grew stronger and booked a second-round meeting with Welshman Jonny Clayton.

Lennon's compatriot William O'Connor had a far more comfortable time with a 3-0 victory over Bhav Patel.

Meanwhile Poland's Cork-based Radek Szaganski overcame Finland's Marko Kantele 3-2 with a final set 142 checkout helping him through to a second-round clash with five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.