Peter Yarrow, musician with Peter, Paul and Mary, the trio who took folk music to the top of the charts

Peter Yarrow, who has died aged 86, was the Peter in Peter, Paul and Mary, the American singing trio which took folk music into the commercial mainstream in the 1960s.

Peter and Paul (full name Noel Paul Stookey) wore beatnik-style beards and toted acoustic guitars while Mary Travers, blonde, slim and usually centre stage, took the top vocal line. While the men were no matinee idols (one British critic teased Yarrow for his “Groucho Marxist” appearance), the trio produced a pleasingly attractive sound, Yarrow (tenor) and Stookey (baritone) blending effortlessly with Travers’s commanding contralto in three-part harmony.

As well as appealing to the standard “folkie” crowd, their sound also gained crossover traction through mainstream promotion and radio play, to the disapproval of some purists. But Yarrow and his two singing partners always strove for authenticity, and were shrewd in their choice of material, thanks in part to their tough-minded manager Albert Grossman.

Peter, Paul and Mary perform at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963 - Rowland Scherman/USIA/PhotoQuest/Getty Images

In 1960 Yarrow, then an unknown young folk singer in New York, had signed up with Grossman in the Cafe Wha? in Greenwich Village. Grossman’s idea was to team Yarrow with a woman and another man to form an updated version of the Weavers, whose line-up included Pete Seeger, a prominent figure in the American folk boom of the 1950s.

Grossman settled on Stookey and Mary Travers to work with Yarrow, and for seven months the putative group rehearsed at her apartment in Greenwich Village before making their debut at The Bitter End coffee house. When their eponymous debut album was released in 1962 it remained in the Top Ten for 10 months and the Top 20 for two years, selling two million copies.

Two singles from the album, covers of Lemon Tree and Pete Seeger’s If I Had a Hammer, also found chart success, the latter winning Grammys for best folk recording and best performance by a vocal group.

Peter, Paul and Mary’s second album, Moving, included Puff the Magic Dragon, which Yarrow wrote with Leonard Lipton and which reached No 2 in the charts. Despite a lingering suspicion over the years, Yarrow always denied that the song was about drug-taking.

Their third album, In the Wind, introduced another Grossman protégé, Bob Dylan, to a massive audience in 1963 when they included two of his songs, Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right and Blowin’ in the Wind. Yarrow recalled that when he told Dylan he would make more than $5,000 (more than $40,000 today) from the publishing rights, Dylan was lost for words.

Although Dylan eventually went electric, Peter, Paul and Mary clung to the acoustic tradition, releasing the single I Dig Rock and Roll Music in 1967 (in fact, a dig at rock’n’roll) and John Denver’s plaintive Leaving on a Jet Plane two years later. The group split up in 1971 to pursue solo careers.

Performing with Joan Baez at the Newport Folk Festival in 1964 - Gai Terrell/Redferns/Getty Images

They reunited for tours over the years, releasing nearly 20 new albums between 1978 and 2008. Peter, Paul and Mary generated 13 American Top 40 hits (six in the Top 10), eight gold and five platinum albums.

In 1963 when their recording of Blowin’ in the Wind became a Top 10 hit, it was taken up as an anthem by the civil rights movement. That August they entertained the crowds at the Lincoln Memorial alongside Dylan, Joan Baez and other artists who embraced the protest movement when Dr Martin Luther King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington. Throughout the 1960s they participated in countless demonstrations against the war in Vietnam.

The son of Ukrainian Jewish immigrants, Peter Yarrow was born on May 31 1938 in New York, where his father was a lawyer and his mother taught speech and drama at a girls’ high school. His parents divorced when he was five, and his father married a woman with whom he had worked in London at the Office of Strategic Services, the US wartime intelligence agency.

From the High School of Music and Art in New York, Peter went to Cornell University, graduating in psychology in 1959. In his final year he discovered a talent for singing in public as part of a popular American Folk Literature course, known on campus as “Romp-n-Stomp”.

Having made their debut at The Bitter End nightclub in Greenwich Village, Peter, Paul and Mary made a name for themselves touring the US and appearing on family-oriented television shows. They survived the British pop “invasion”, led by The Beatles in 1964, but by the end of the 1960s Stookey in particular was wearying of the relentless tours, and they decided to wind up the group.

To an extent, their hand was forced in 1970 when Yarrow served three months in prison for taking “improper liberties” with a 14-year-old girl who went with her 17-year-old sister to his hotel room seeking an autograph. Jimmy Carter granted him a presidential pardon in 1981. In 2021 The Washington Post ran an article citing other alleged incidents, and several politicians later shied away from accepting Yarrow’s support.

Reuniting with Stookey and Mary Travers in 1978 for a benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Yarrow agreed to join up with them for a second time. For the next 30 years Peter, Paul and Mary released recordings and played some 50 concerts annually until Mary Travers died in 2009.

L-r, Stookey, Yarrow and Mary Travers at an anti-apartheid demonstration in 1986 - Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images

Yarrow, who later admitted being a recovering alcoholic, was a gifted songwriter and, as well as penning numbers like Day Is Done for Peter, Paul and Mary, co-wrote and produced Torn Between Two Lovers, a US No 1 in for Mary McGregor in 1977, when it reached No 4 in the UK.

In 2000 Yarrow helped to start Operation Respect, a non-profit organisation to combat school bullying. In 2019 a scheduled performance by him at an arts festival was cancelled following protests. He responded by saying that the decision was not “unfair or unjust”.

In 1968, while campaigning for the Democratic presidential contender Eugene McCarthy, Yarrow met the candidate’s niece, Mary Beth McCarthy, whom he married a year later. Noel Stookey made them a gift of The Wedding Song (There Is Love), which he wrote for them and which charted in 1971. It has since become a wedding classic.

Peter Yarrow and his wife had a daughter and a son; they divorced, but later remarried.

Peter Yarrow, born May 31 1938, died January 7 2025