Peter Yarrow from Peter, Paul and Mary folk music trio dies aged 86

Peter Yarrow of the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary has died at the age of 86.

The singer died on Tuesday (January 7) at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Yarrow’s death was confirmed by his publicist, Ken Sunshine, who shared that Yarrow died from bladder cancer, which he had been battling for the past four years.

The tenor was known for his gentle vocals, which helped propel the group to become one of the most popular folk acts of the Sixties.

Formed in 1961 by Yarrow, Noel Paul Stookey and Mary Travers, the three-piece act is best known for their hits “Puff the Magic Dragon,” “Where Have All the Flowers Gone,” “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.”

Peter Yarrow died from bladder cancer (Getty Images)

Yarrow often co-wrote their songs with Stookey, who is now the last surviving member of the group. Travers died of leukemia in 2009, aged 72.

While the group often split vocals equally, Yarrow did take the lead on several of the songs, including “Puff,” “Day Is Done” and “The Great Mandala.”

Peter, Paul and Mary had several of their songs chart on Billboard, with their cover of John Denver’s “Leavin’ on a Jet Plane” landing No. 1.

They eventually split up in 1970 to pursue solo careers; however, they continued collaborating on music and reuniting for benefit concerts in the decades to follow.

“This is a relationship, with all three of us, that has gone through terrible fights and wonderful making up,” Yarrow told The New York Times in 1986. “These days, Noel and I write the songs, and Mary writes the poetry and the speeches.’’

Born on May 31, 1938 in New York City to Ukrainian Jewish immigrants, Yarrow graduated from Cornell University in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.