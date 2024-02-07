A ‘petite’ new restaurant will be open only 3 nights a week. Boise diners will savor them

Before it closed as a dinner destination, French-inspired bistro Petite 4 enjoyed plenty of rave reviews.

But an enthusiastic fan base isn’t always enough. After a four-year run on the Boise Bench, owners Sarah and David “DK” Kelly pulled the plug in 2022, explaining on Facebook that, “The price of doing business in the present market has outpaced profitability.”

Now, two years later, the cozy space will be hopping again.

The Kellys have revealed plans to launch White Rabbit, a fresh concept, this spring in the same building at 4 N. Latah St. The old Petite 4 web address redirects to eatdrinkwhiterabbit.com — which, in a nod to the past, describes White Rabbit as “a petite restaurant.”

A former James Beard Award semifinalist, Sarah Kelly didn’t stop cheffing when Petite 4 dropped its primary business model. The restaurant kept offering “Coffee & Donuts” on Saturdays, and doing pop-ups now and then.

But the prospect of dinner service again is exciting news for former Petite 4 patrons. Even on a limited basis.

White Rabbit plans to be open only three nights a week — from 4 p.m. to close Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Exceptions will include coffee and doughnuts the first Saturday of the month, adult brunch the second Sunday of the month, and “occasional” pop-ups.

Beef tartare was one of the French-inspired dishes served at Petite 4.

“Our concept and long-term model is to remain small,” White Rabbit explained on Instagram. “... We want to work hard and be open when we are busy and closed when we are not.

“... Having manageable evening hours will still give us the time and opportunity to do the other aspects of the business we like, such as brunch, donuts, and an occasional pop-up. This will allow us to continue to be creative and do what we love without burning out.”

White Rabbit will offer “fine-casual dining.” Translation: It will appeal to the same type of crowd that loved Petite 4. “Our ingredients,” White Rabbit wrote, “might be what you would expect at a fine dining restaurant; our produce is seasonal and local, olive oils are imported from Europe, top-quality sourced meats and proteins.”

But that upscale dish you ordered? It might be served on a chipped Le Creuset plate with a paper napkin, White Rabbit added.

“Our evening menu is a small chalkboard menu, which can be found upon entry and updated daily online. Our menu emphasizes share plates and a la carte fare. It features a nonfussy and approachable selection of some of our past and present favorites.”

When will White Rabbit debut? Other than “spring 2024,” an opening date hasn’t been declared. However, several weeks ago, a post on its Instagram page indicated the new concept would launch in April.

Idahoans will be ready. If you’ve forgotten how much locals loved Petite 4, check out its old Yelp reviews (and the 4.7 out of 5.0 rating).

“Incredible food,” wrote one reviewer. “The type of experience you talk about for days. Flavors your taste buds didn’t know they were missing. Bonus points for it being a neighborhood joint.”