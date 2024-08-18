Petition calls for the removal of TCU basketball star Sedona Prince garners over 150,000 signatures

A petition calling for TCU to remove women’s star basketball player Sedona Prince from its program has garnered more than 150,000 supporters as of Sunday evening.

The change.org petition, started by Leah Cole, was created on Aug. 14, after Prince’s former girlfriend Olivia Stabile detailed allegations of abuse on TikTok. Stabile has over 700,000 followers on TikTok and uploaded a 10-part series of videos recapping a recent trip to Mexico for Prince’s birthday.

Among other allegations, Stabile said Prince pushed her off a four-wheel ATV and left her stranded in the jungle outside of their resort in Mexico.

Stabile also said that after Prince returned with the ATV, she flipped it on its side and pushed Stabile when she tried to offer aid. In response to the allegations, Prince posted a statement to her Instagram denouncing some of the personal attacks she’s received the last few days.

“The amount of hate, bullying, and death threats that my family, friends, and I have been receiving is dangerous, irresponsible, and disturbing,” the 24-year-old said in a statement.

“There is so much judgment and scrutinization by many from afar, with opinions and verbal attacks on stories with false narratives and inaccurate information that do not give honesty and transparency.... As I continue to take some time off and continue to focus on my well-being, health, and commitments, I sincerely want nothing but the best for everyone, especially those I was able to share my life within a relationship.”

Prince said at the end of the statement she would have no further comment on the matter and would let her legal counsel speak for her moving forward. Prince was vital piece in TCU women’s basketball rebuilding under Mark Campbell, who is entering his second season as head coach.

The Star-Telegram reached out to the TCU women’s basketball program for comment on Sunday, but has not received a response at the time of publication.

Prince was the first big-time transfer to give the Horned Frogs a chance and she averaged 19.7 and 9.8 rebounds for TCU last season. This off-season the Horned Frogs added former LSU guard Hailey Van Lith and Kentucky guard Maddie Scherr in a loaded recruiting class.

Prince’s return along with the influx of new talent made this upcoming season one of the biggest in program history with so many of the sport’s biggest names in Fort Worth. Now this situation could loom large over the season.