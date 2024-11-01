PETITION FILED: Advocates ask for grand jury to investigate DHS
PETITION FILED: Advocates ask for grand jury to investigate DHS
PETITION FILED: Advocates ask for grand jury to investigate DHS
RCMP in B.C. say they have taken down "the largest, most sophisticated drug superlab in Canada."The police force says federal investigators focused on combating illicit drug production in Canada busted the lab, which is believed to be run by a "transnational organized crime group... involved in the mass-production, and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine across Canada, and internationally."According to police, the amount of fentanyl and other materials seized would have amounted to more
Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were found dead on April 14 after being reported missing the month prior
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — It was after midnight when she crept down the narrow, dimly lit stairs carrying a bag of dirty laundry. She crossed under a patchwork of pipes and ducts to the far back corner of the basement, as she had done many times before. That, she said, is where correctional officer James Widen was waiting for her.
Attorneys for Le’Keian Woods have filed a federal lawsuit against Jacksonville sheriff's officers, accusing them of excessive use of force.
United Airlines crew and passengers had to stop what court documents describe as an unprovoked beating of a man on a flight on Monday.
A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in Vancouver.
MARKHAM, Ont. — Police have identified human remains in a decades-old cold case as those of a man who they say escaped from prison a month before he was found dead in Markham, Ont.
Denali Brehmer was sentenced to 99 years in prison after being convicted of killing Cynthia Hoffman
Brittney Leigh Hensley was arrested in Alabama and extradited to Mississippi to face a felony child abuse charge
Candace Craig, 46, is is accused by prosecutors of murdering her mother, 71-year-old Margaret Craig
TORONTO — Dozens of people have been arrested and more arrests are expected in an ongoing investigation into auto theft and fraudulent vehicle identification numbers in Toronto, police said Friday.
A harrowing home invasion has stripped a Markham family of any sense of safety in their neighbourhood. Global's Noor Ra'fat hears from the homeowner on how five masked individuals, some believed to be teens, forced him to hand over two luxury vehicles.
The day before Ripudaman Singh Malik was murdered in July 2022, a pair of hired hit men showed up at his B.C. business, "scoping out the scene" for several minutes before driving away.
Logan MacPhail, then aged 16, stalked Holly Newton for an hour through Hexham, Northumberland, before knifing her 36 times in an alleyway.
The couple celebrated the spooky holiday with their 19-month-old daughter
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors and defense lawyers agree on this about Marine veteran Daniel Penny's encounter last year with a distressed, angry man making ominous remarks on a New York subway: Penny didn't mean to kill him.
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators seized drugs, homemade weapons and electronic devices this week during an “interagency operation” aimed at cleaning up the troubled New York City federal jail in where Sean “Diddy” Combs is being held, the Bureau of Prisons said Friday.
Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, died in hospital hours after he was stabbed in the heart in Victoria Square in January.
Peter Lynch died on October 19 after he was jailed for two years and eight months for his part in the disorder outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.
MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Russia's far-eastern city of Vladivostok on Friday convicted a former U.S. Consulate worker charged with cooperating with a foreign state and sentenced him to four years and 10 months in prison.