Petition to Save Santee Drive-In

- HuffPost
Trump Judge Blocks Overtime Pay For 4 Million Workers
The overtime rule is one of the most far-reaching economic reforms that President Joe Biden has fought for.
- Glamour
We Asked Young Men Why They Voted for Donald Trump—Here’s What They Said
Record numbers of young men voted for Trump in the 2024 election. What drove them to the right?
- BuzzFeed
Donald Trump Supporters Are Already Finding Out What Their Vote Actually Meant, And The Stories Are Going Viral
"Latino male Trump voter told CNN mass deportation won't extend to law-abiding workers. 'That wouldn’t be fair. They need to make sure that they don’t throw away, they don’t kick out, they don’t deport people that are family oriented.'"
- People
Gary Sinise Says He Stepped Away from Acting to Care for Wife and Son with Cancer: 'Had My Hands Full'
"Traveling away from the family wasn’t possible with what we were going through,” the actor recently shared in an interview
- The Hill
Pence calls on Senate to reject RFK Jr. nomination over abortion views
Former Vice President Mike Pence is urging GOP senators to reject President-elect Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) because of his views on abortion. In a statement from his conservative nonprofit Advancing American Freedom on Friday, Pence said Kennedy’s nomination “is an abrupt…
- The Canadian Press
South Africa's government won't help the illegal miners inside a closed mine
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
- HuffPost
'You're Embarrassing Yourself': Jimmy Kimmel Names And Shames Brazen Trump 'Bootlicker'
The late night host found one GOP lawmaker trying way too hard.
- People
Woman 'in Shock' Upon Learning She's Pregnant with Quadruplets After Going to Doctor for Sore Throat
Katelyn Yates is a 20-year-old nursing assistant in Illinois
- Hello!
King Charles makes unsual decision concerning two royals – details
King Charles has made an unusual decision in handing out the Royal Victorian Honour to two fellow monarchs, however, the King had sweet reasons for doing so
- HuffPost
Karine Jean-Pierre Hits Fox Business Reporter With 'Honest' Reality Check On Trump
Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence questioned the White House press secretary over Joe Biden calling Trump a "threat" to democracy.
- InStyle
Jennifer Lopez’s Plunging Bodysuit Stole the Show at Elie Saab’s Celebration
She shut down the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab bash.
- Cosmopolitan
Amal Clooney’s Vacation Dress Is Boho at Its Most Glamorous
The lawyer paired the gown with classic accessories during a day out in Saint-Tropez alongside her husband—see her full look here!
- Fortune
Even if RFK Jr. fires everyone at the FDA, it won’t matter because he doesn’t know anyone with the ‘technical expertise’ to alter the rules, former chief counsel says
Donald Trump has tapped vaccine-skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
- The Canadian Press
Trump defense pick had been flagged by fellow service member as possible 'Insider Threat'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Hegseth, the Army National Guard veteran and Fox News host nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Defense, was flagged as a possible “Insider Threat” by a fellow service member due to a tattoo he has that's associated with white supremacist groups.
- BuzzFeed
16 Hilarious Tweets About RFK Jr. As Health Secretary That Will Make You Laugh Through The Pain
"We’re about to see the return of illnesses that existed before the printing press."
- The Independent
Melania Trump’s thoughts on ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk revealed
President-elect joked on Wednesday that ‘Elon won’t go home’ and that he ‘can’t get rid of him’
- HuffPost
'This Is Pretty Bad': National Security Expert Sounds Alarm On Tulsi Gabbard
A former Clinton administration official said Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence is "really concerning."
- HuffPost
Ilhan Omar Gives Explicit Reply After Pro-Israel Protester Says 'Go To Gaza, Sweetheart'
The progressive lawmaker responded bluntly.
- The Daily Beast
Lindsey Graham Quickly Changes His Tune About Gaetz as AG
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pleaded with fellow Republicans to back Donald Trump’s choice as attorney general, Matt Gaetz, after initially sounding skeptical about the bombshell pick. Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday, Graham said: “To every Republican, give Matt a chance.” His remark came amid a growing rebellion from GOP ranks over the surprise decision. Several Republican senators openly showed their disdain, saying it wasn’t a “serious” appointment.
- USA TODAY
Trump names Karoline Leavitt youngest ever White House press secretary
Karoline Leavitt, a 27-year-old New Hampshire native, will have one of the most visible jobs in the new Trump administration.