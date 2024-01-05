‘Petrified’ hiker clings to small tree after falling hundreds of feet on NY mountain

A 46-year-old hiker grasped onto a small spruce tree to keep herself from falling over a cliff after sliding hundreds of feet down a snowy mountain in New York, rangers said.

“She quite honestly thought she was going to die up there,” ranger Jamison Martin said.

Hope Lloyd reached the summit of South Dix Mountain on Dec. 26, Department of Environmental Conservation rangers said in a news release and the Associated Press reported.

Then Lloyd tumbled ”several hundred feet” down the mountain, catching herself before going over the edge of a cliff, rangers said.

At about 5:30 p.m., she called 911.

‘Treacherous’ weather conditions

Rescuers told Lloyd it would take hours before they could reach her, so she had to keep herself warm with her emergency blanket, Martin said in a video detailing the event.

The woman felt stuck and was “petrified to move in any direction,” Martin said.

Meanwhile, weather conditions were deemed “treacherous” and what Martin called “hypothermia weather.”

Rescuers had to go through freezing rain, ice and snow before reaching her at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 27. They gave her warm drinks, food and dry clothing before helping her off the mountain five hours later, rangers said.

“I feel extremely grateful. Extremely grateful,” Lloyd told the AP. “I just want to hug everybody.”

South Dix Mountain is part of the Adirondack Mountains, which have 46 peaks. Lloyd has hiked all 46 mountains twice and was working on her third attempt when she fell, Martin said.

Shoeless hiker wanders out of woods to get help for friends in Maine bog, officials say

Woman hiking with husband dies after falling off cliff while taking photos, NY cops say

Hiker breaks leg and jaw in 25-foot fall at New York state park, rescuers say