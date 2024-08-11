Petrol bombs thrown at police in unrest in Northern Ireland

STORY: :: August 10, 2024

:: Londonderry, Northern Ireland

:: NATHAN EDGAR

:: Petrol bombs are thrown at police during clashes in Northern Ireland

Videos shot by an eyewitness showed police officers in riot gear facing off with protesters, as petrol bombs were thrown at them. Reuters was able to independently verify the location with the buildings and road layout that matched the street view imagery of the area. Reuters was able to independently verify the date with the original file metadata.

In a post on ‘X’, the PSNI said: “We are dealing with sporadic disorder in Nailors Row in Derry/Londonderry where fireworks have been thrown at police. We are working to bring the situation under control and urge people to avoid the area in the meantime.”

The unrest followed the Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry Parade, which took place without incident.

According to a BBC report, up to 50 young people were involved and police had appealed to “parents and guardians to come and bring their children home.”