Some people want rambunctious kittens, while others are looking for a chill, adult cat. On this week's Pets on Set we have both! We'll start with the little guy. Meet Charcuterie. He is the last of Frogtown Foster's 2024 kittens and is looking for his forever home. He is 8 weeks old and is available for adoption next week. He'd do well with a friend to play with but it's not required. He does just fine on his own!