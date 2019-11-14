Petty’s Garage Giving Away Custom Chevy Camaro

Get a modified Camaro for nothing.

Petty’s Garage is giving you the chance to win a customized Chevrolet Camaro, putting some striking style and real performance in your hands. Teaming up with Club Wyndham, the speed shop owned by The King himself, has officially launched Richard Petty’s Road Trip Sweepstakes. One lucky grand prize winner will drive off with a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS that’s been customized by Petty’s Garage.

This means the American muscle car has been customized with plenty of parts from Petty’s Garage. Among them is a racing-inspired spoiler, sports wheels, and performance tires. A Magnaflow Catback Competition Series Exhaust really helps that V8 come to life, adding a deeper and more aggressive note when you rev it up. Eibach coilover springs have also been added to the car, stiffening up the suspension for better handling response, so you can stick those tricky chicanes on the track. Many other customizations have been added, like exterior graphics and seats embroidered with the Petty’s Garage logo. Most importantly, the car has been autographed by Richard Petty, which is really cool.

This customized Camaro will be making the rounds at several Petty’s Garage Mobile Tour events around the country through early May of next year. It’s a chance to see it in person before the lucky winner is announced.

The approximate retail value of this ride is $72,050. While you certainly could sell the car, it might be such an awesome thing to have in your garage, keeping it could be even better.

There are other prizes for this giveaway. Four people in first place get a three-night stay in Las Vegas, Nevada Club Wyndham resort. Twenty will win a three-night stay at an unspecified Club Wyndham resort. Sticking to the automotive theme, ten third place winners get a NASCAR Racing experience. That means learning to drive an authentic NASCAR vehicle on a track, something few ever get to do. In addition, fifty fourth place winners get a NASCAR Racing Experience Ride-A-Long where they ride shotgun with a driver in a NASCAR vehicle on the track.

Of course, Petty’s Garage has a stellar reputation for muscle car builds and other vehicles.

To enter the sweepstakes, you just need to fill out a form with your information.

