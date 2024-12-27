Peugeot 508 Hybrid long-term test: This suave plug-in makes a savvy company car

Alex Robbins is trying the 508 Hybrid to whether it can compete with its high-end competitors

Would you choose a Peugeot instead of a BMW or an Audi? Chances are the answer is “No”. While Peugeot has undoubtedly raised its game in terms of style and quality in recent years, it probably hasn’t done enough to take on the premium brand grandees.

And yet, with this latest 508, Peugeot is clearly pitching toward that end of the market. No longer is this a straight-laced four-door saloon, as the first-generation model was. Instead, its low, sweeping roof and frameless doors make it a little harder to label.

Were it to wear a premium badge, I would have no hesitation in referring to it as a four-door coupe, as indeed we do the BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe and Audi A5 Sportback. So why can’t the 508 sit among such desirable rivals? Is the badge on its snout really all that’s stopping it?

This is a question you might well ask if you’re a company car driver. That’s because the 508’s plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain and low P11D values bestow upon it some surprisingly cost-effective benefit-in-kind tax (BIK) rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

It looks the part too, fresh from a facelift that’s given it a scowling face with an arresting, pixelated grille. Indeed, this was already a handsome car, with a suit sharp enough to pass muster in the office car park regardless of the badge.

This was already a handsome car, even before the addition of an arresting, pixelated grille

So you might well be wondering whether it could, in fact, be an alternative to the usual premium company car suspects – a rakish slice of French couture that’ll turn heads among colleagues and friends. Might you bring yourself to try something a little different the next time your lease is up?

Don’t say we don’t do anything for you, because I am trying a 508 Hybrid for six months to find out whether that thinking stacks up.

Pricing and options

Our car’s a top-of-the-range GT, which gives it a not-inconsiderable price of £46,440. To this, Peugeot has added a powered boot lid (£400) and a high-end hi-fi system from Focal (£900). There’s also a better on-board charger – which takes the maximum charging speed from 3.7kW to 7.4kW, to support use with a home charging point (another £400).

A powered boot lid adds £400 to the 508’s already hefty price tag

Further, the 508’s svelte lines are flattered by the £850 addition of Elixir Red paint, bringing the total cost of the test car to £48,990. That’s a wince-inducing sum to pay for a car with a Peugeot badge, surely.

ADVERTISEMENT

But hold on just a second, because if you’re after a company car all you’ll care about is the tax liability. You might already have discounted an electric car – EVs are the cheapest company cars to tax these days, but they don’t work for everyone.

That being the case, plug-in hybrids are the next best thing, offering considerably more affordable tax rates than equivalent petrol and diesel models. And the 508 happens to be one of the cheapest of its type to tax.

Talking tax

Even including all of its optional extras, our 508 will cost only £1,566 a year in company car tax if you’re a higher-rate taxpayer.

By comparison, a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe or Audi A5 Sportback with a petrol or diesel engine will cost at least £6,000 in company car tax.

You can get around this in the BMW’s case by choosing a 3-Series saloon instead. But even then, a plug-in hybrid 330e M Sport will cost £2,313 a year to run – and that’s before you’ve added any options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even the 508’s stablemate, the Citroën C5 X, will cost more (at £1,979 a year) thanks to its higher CO2 emissions and, consequently, a higher benefit-in-kind banding.

In fact, the only rival that will cost you less to tax is the Mercedes-Benz C300e, by dint of its huge battery and low CO2 emissions. Of course, that also means it’s expensive to buy and lease – so getting one past your fleet manager might not be the easiest thing in the world.

First impressions

That’s the case for choosing the 508 as a company car on paper. But does it stack up in the flesh? First impressions are very good. I can’t stop admiring the 508 when I walk up to it. In an era in which ‘arresting’ or ‘unusual’ pass for style, the 508 is a truly handsome car – in the classical sense.

Eye-catching on the inside, there’s a sense of style over substance

Inside, it’s just as eye-catching, though there is an air of style over substance; as with all modern Peugeots, you stare at the instrument binnacle over the top of the steering wheel. Given the 508’s driving position is pretty low, that means the bottom of the wheel rests in your lap, so you drive in an oddly relaxed pose as though sitting in a waiting room.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s the same old frustrating lack of separate climate controls – you have to fiddle with the climate menu in the touchscreen instead – and there isn’t a lot of space either.

Feeling flat

We’ve had a bit of a falling-out, the Peugeot and I. You see, it’s broken down. It all started a few weeks ago when I found it as dead as a dodo. The 12V battery (or indeed, one of them – there are two, as I was soon to discover) had gone flat. So much so that it wouldn’t even unlock and I had to break the spare blade key out of the fob to gain access.

The RAC gave me a jump start, but diagnosed a faulty battery. However, given the car (and therefore the battery) is only a few months old, this seemed unlikely, if not impossible, so I asked Peugeot to carry out further testing. They concurred with the RAC, that it was nothing more serious than a battery, and returned the car.

I still had my suspicions, but all was well for a few weeks. Then, one day, I realised the car hadn’t been driven for a week, what with the comings and goings of various press cars, so I popped out to check the battery hadn’t gone flat again. Lo and behold, exactly the same symptoms – it didn’t unlock.

A jump start from a breakdown service following a flat battery

Off the car went to Peugeot again; a duff battery was diagnosed. “Hang on a second,” I said. “It can’t be another duff battery, it’s just had one for the same problem.” They went away to investigate and came back a few hours later rather sheepishly. It turns out the first time the car was there, the battery hadn’t been replaced – there had been a miscommunication and the technicians had charged the battery, found the car still worked after a couple of days and returned it.

Anyway, we’re here now, and the car has finally had the battery replaced under warranty. Fingers crossed that that’s the last of its troubles.

Heart versus head

So how have I been getting on with the 508 otherwise? Well, it’s fast turning into a car my heart loves and my head isn’t too keen on.

On the plus side, there are the looks. Every time I come back to it, I’m enamoured with it anew. The Elixir Red paint colour, the swooping lines, the dramatic detailing – the whole lot just works brilliantly. It’s beautiful inside, too, with that big sweep of dashboard curving away from you, the swathes of Alcantara on the figure-hugging seats, as well as the lovely piano key switches on the centre console.

But the penalty of that low roofline is how cramped the interior feels. Or more specifically, how narrow the door apertures are. Once you’re in, it’s fine – but passengers regularly clonk their heads on the cant rail when limbo-ing into the passenger seat, and I’ve been known to do so myself on the driver’s side. Squeezing my body in to buckle the kids into their child seats in the back is a struggle, too.

The 508’s swoopy styling looks great but the low roofline can make it difficult to install child seats in the back

Then again, if we’re viewing the Peugeot as a four-door coupe, a rival to the likes of the Audi A5 Sportback, that’s to be expected, right? After all, this isn’t really a traditional family car rival to the Skoda Superb et al, as we’ve already discussed. Even so, it’s a big compromise to overcome.

The same goes for the ride quality. Our GT model is firm to the point of discomfort over some bumps, and it isn’t even as though you get a pay-off in terms of the driving experience, which is a bit remote. I had the chance to compare it to a 508 Allure recently, and found that to be much more forgiving, and no less involving; undoubtedly, if I were buying a 508, that’s the one I’d go for.

Would I, though? Well, the jury’s still out. It’s a car I love to look at, but not so much to use or to drive, and so far it hasn’t proven the most dependable of things. So really, it’s going to have to put in a stint of exemplary behaviour over the next few months to convince me.

A few months later

Spot the difference...

Well that didn’t quite go to plan. So much so that the erudite among you will notice that the red 508 is now… a white 508.

Shortly after my last update, the 508 blotted its copybook again. Exactly the same fault – a completely dead battery.

This time, Peugeot decided to take the car back to investigate the fault fully. I never did quite get to the bottom of what was wrong with the red car, but I assume Peugeot decided it wasn’t going to be the work of a moment to fix it. Better, then, to swap me into a replacement. Would that its customers had the same option!

Not surprisingly, it’s much the same as the old 508, although it lacks a powered boot lid – a bit of a pain, given it’s actually quite a heavy lump of glass and metal.

The new car is also a 180 instead of a 225, which means simply that it is less powerful. Not that you actually notice it that often; there’s still plenty of pick-up from the EV motor. Only when the car’s laden and you need full power does it start to feel a bit breathless.

On that basis, if you’re debating whether to take a greater hit on company car tax and choose the 225, I wouldn’t bother. So there’s one thing we’ve learned from the great 508 switcheroo.

Poor form

If I sound less than impressed, it’s because I am. In the last couple of years, we’ve had three electric or electrified Stellantis vehicles as long-termers on the Telegraph – Andy’s Citroën C5 X, Vicky’s Jeep Avenger and now my 508 – that have experienced fairly serious malfunctions relating to their electrical or charging systems. It’s not a brilliant track record.

In a month the white 508 has been faultless. But the real test will be its replacement – another Stellantis plug-in hybrid, which has six months to prove its worth (not to mention to stay out of trouble, if it’s to avoid four from four).

Reliability glitches aside, what else is there to say about the 508? My overriding impression after six months is that it pulls you in with its immense sense of style, but which feels somewhat disappointing once you live with it.

There’s no denying that the 508 is a good-looking car, from any angle

I never, ever tired of walking up to either of the 508s. I remain convinced this is one of the finest looking five-doors on sale today, while inside it feels just as special. This car has an immense feel-good factor when you’re looking at it, or sitting within.

The trouble is, it also feels cramped – whether you’re in the front, or in the back or loading things into the boot. Even viewing it through the prism of its placement as a four-door coupe, that lack of space soon grows tiring; buckling children into the rear seats, particularly, became an immense chore.

And I’m afraid the looks write cheques the driving experience can’t cash, in this form at least. I like the 508 with a pure petrol engine, especially in the softer-riding Allure guise. But as a hybrid, there’s more weight and the GT version’s larger wheels and stiffer suspension mean it never really settles, even when cruising.

So while I will miss the view of the 508 from my window I won’t miss it as a car. And to answer the question I posed at the start of this review: yes, the premium alternatives cost more in company car tax – but I think they’re probably worth it.

The facts

On test: Peugeot 508 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT

Body style: five-door hatchback (also available as a five-door estate)

On sale: now

How much? £46,440 on the road (£48,990 as tested)

How fast? 149mph, 0-62mph in 7.9sec

How economical? 274.8mpg (WLTP Combined)

Engine & gearbox:1,598cc four-cylinder petrol engine, eight-speed automatic gearbox, front-wheel drive

Electric powertrain: AC permanent magnet synchronous motor with 12.4kWh battery, 7.4kW on-board charger, Type 2 charging socket

Electric range: 42.3 miles (WLTP Combined)

Maximum power/torque: 222bhp/266lb ft

CO2 emissions: 34g/km (WLTP Combined)

VED: £0 first year, £590 next five years, then £180

Warranty: 3 years / 60,000 miles

Spare wheel as standard: no (not available)

For tips and advice, visit our Advice section, or sign up to our newsletter here

To talk all things motoring with the Telegraph Cars team join the Telegraph Motoring Club Facebook group here

A-Z Car Finder