Peyton List Cries Unexpectedly Remembering Cameron Boyce 5 Years After His Death: 'I Want to Call Him' (Exclusive)

In July 2019, the late Disney Channel alum died at age 20 after suffering a seizure in his sleep

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty (L) Peyton List and Cameron Boyce

When Peyton List thinks about her late friend Cameron Boyce, her eyes still brim with tears.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the Cobra Kai actress, 26, was filled with emotion as she reflected on how she continues to honor her former Jessie costar after his death at age 20.

Boyce, who had been living with epilepsy, died in July 2019 after suffering a seizure in his sleep.

"Cameron's mom and dad, Victor and Libby Boyce, and his sister, Maya, they all run the Cameron Boyce Foundation, and so they raise money every year for finding a cure for epilepsy," List explained, adding how their work has kept the late actor's memory alive.

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images (L-R) Cameron Boyce, Michelle Obama and Peyton List

Related: Remembering Cameron Boyce's Life in Photos: From Grown Ups to Disney Channel's Jessie and Descendants

"I just try to go every year and raise as much money as possible, and yeah, just talk about him whenever I can," she added. "He was such a great person."

The annual event — aptly titled Cam For A Cause: A Fundraiser for The Cameron Boyce Foundation To End Epilepsy — is held every year in an effort to raise money and awareness for epilepsy and SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy).

Kelsey McNeal/DISNEY CHANNEL via Getty (L) Cameron Boyce and Peyton List on 'Jessie'

When asked if there was anything she'd like to share with Boyce today, List grew emotional at the thought of speaking to her friend one last time.

"Yeah, all the time. Every moment in my life," she said. "He was one of my best friends and he was like a brother to me growing up, so every time something big happens I want to call him."

She continued, wiping away tears, "I didn't expect to cry, because I talk about him so much that I don't expect to cry anymore, but it hits at different times."

Related: Sofia Carson, China Anne McClain, Victor Boyce and More Celebrate Cameron Boyce on What Would've Been His 25th Birthday

Boyce and List became friends after playing siblings on Disney Channel's Jessie for four seasons airing from 2011 to 2017. Shortly after the news of his death went public, the School Spirits star shared just how much he meant to her in a lengthy tribute posted to Instagram.

"The boy whose contagious laugh I can still hear. The boy who left everyone feeling hopeful and full of love," she began at the time. "He was younger than me but taught me how to spread love and kindness more than anyone that has ever been in my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“There is a hole in my heart that will never heal left for you. I will never stop talking about you,” she added. "I will never stop talking about you. My kids will hear about you with every lesson and your legacy will live on."

My heart is broken I've never hurt this bad," List concluded before signing off, "You sister forever and always, Peyton."

Jessie can be streamed in full on Disney+, and the first two installments of List's series Cobra Kai season 6 are now available to stream on Netflix. Part 3 of Cobra Kai season 6 will arrive on the streamer on Feb. 13.

