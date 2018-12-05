Peyton Manning among sports icons to pay respects to President George H.W. Bush

Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning was among several notable figures to pay their respects to President George H.W. Bush during his memorial services this week.

Manning was joined by golfer Phil Mickelson, Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski and retired golfer Hale Irwin at Bush's casket as it laid in state inside the Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Also in attendance were golf legend Jack Nicklaus and sportscaster Jim Nantz.

See photos from the services:

On Wednesday, Manning was also seen entering the Washington National Cathedral for the president's state funeral.

The 41st president passed away at age 94 on Friday, November 30.

President Bush was a noted sports fan during his life, playing college baseball at Yale and passionately supporting his beloved Houston Astros.

Related: See inside President Bush's funeral service: