PFAS: 'Forever chemicals' linked to cancer found in over half of UK fruit and vegetables

The Pesticide Action Network (PAN) has found that at least 10 PFAS chemicals were present in food destined for UK supermarket shelves (PA Wire)

Over half of UK food samples ( fruits, vegetables and spices) contained concerning amounts of ‘forever’ chemicals, analysis of Government data has found.

The Pesticide Action Network (PAN) analysed statistics from the Government’s residue testing programme. It found that at least 10 PFAS chemicals were present in food destined for UK supermarket shelves.

Among the alarming findings, at least 95 per cent of UK strawberry samples tested contained PFAS pesticides. PFAS pesticides were similarly found in over half of grape and cherry samples collected for the Government testing programme.

Mounting evidence suggests that PFAS chemicals harm the environment and human health. Scientific studies have concluded exposure to some PFAS chemicals decreases fertility, impacts childhood development, and is linked to several cancers.

The Government data, however, reveals the ongoing prevalence of PFAS chemicals in everyday foods sold in the UK.

Campaigners say this highlights the need for further action to minimise unnecessary human consumption. They have called for a ban on PFAS pesticides’ use in UK foods.

“Pesticides are the only chemicals that are designed to be toxic and then released intentionally into the environment,” said Nick Mole, Policy Officer, Pan UK.

“Despite this, the UK Government’s much-delayed plans for limiting the negative impacts of PFAS focus solely on industrial chemicals, ignoring pesticides entirely. PFAS pesticides are absolutely unnecessary for growing food and are an easily avoidable source of PFAS pollution. Getting rid of them would be a massive win for consumers, farmers, and the environment.”

So what exactly are PFAS and how concerned should you be about them?

The Pesticide Action Network found at least 95% of UK strawberry samples tested contained PFAS pesticides (NickyPe/Pixabay)

What are PFAS?

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of about 10,000 chemicals resistant to oil and water.

They have been widely used since the 1940s in products such as non-stick cookware and packaging. They’re also used to make stain-resistant fabric used in clothes and carpets.

Story continues

PFAS chemicals are almost impossible to break down due to their strong carbon-fluorine bond, which is why they are called “forever chemicals”.

This means that once PFAS chemicals enter the environment through household drains or factories, they don’t disappear.

Alarmingly, a recent study demonstrated that PFAS chemicals can also seep into water supplies, drinking systems, and even the food chain.

Studies have found that some PFAS chemicals are toxic, yet some industries continue to push for PFAS use in their operations. Last year, the US chemicals industry spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to stop legislation being introduced to curb PFAS use.

A pilot installation for effective PFAS purification in Antwerp, Belgium (BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Are PFAS chemicals dangerous?

The Royal Society of Chemistry says some PFAS chemicals can lead to cancer, thyroid disease, fertility issues, and defects in unborn children.

Studies often add that more research is needed and it may be too soon to understand forever chemicals’ long-term effects.

However, the mounting body of research seems to point to the same conclusion: some PFAS chemicals are bad for human health. Cancer Alley in the United States — a location that got its name for its abundance of cancer diagnoses — is an extreme example of a community being severely impacted by high levels of toxic chemicals, including PFAS. Nestled between various petrochemical plants, PFAS levels in the drinking water were 268 times higher than what’s deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Why are forever chemicals harmful?

People can be exposed to PFAS from tap water or food — or by using products made of PFAS.

The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences says if people consume more chemicals than they excrete, this could lead to bioaccumulation in their bodies.

Two types, PFOA and PFOS, have also been linked to serious health conditions affecting the stomach, liver and thyroid but their use is now restricted.

In 2023, the first study on the impact of PFAS on fertility found that women with higher levels of the chemicals in their blood had a 40 per cent lower chance of becoming pregnant within a year of trying to conceive. The Guardian reported this.

Dr Nathan Cohen, lead author of the research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, said: “Our study strongly implies that women who are planning pregnancy should be aware of the harmful effects of PFAS and take precautions to avoid exposure to this class of chemicals.”

Research published in 2021 suggested that PFAS were widely present in English surface waters and groundwater.

It found that PFAS contamination harmed plants, wildlife, and humans and could even alter soil properties. In March 2023, researchers found that England’s wild fish contain high levels of an industrial pollutant that, if eaten more than twice a year, would exceed recommended EU safety guidelines.

Studies also claim PFAS impact the sea’s carbon cycle in our oceans, adding to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

Which countries want to ban forever chemicals?

Five EU countries (Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden) proposed banning 10,000 PFAS in January 2023.

In March 2023, the US proposed restricting chemicals in drinking water, which would require communities to test and treat water. In April of that year, the British Government said it was considering banning their use in firefighting foam.

In early 2024, New Zealand became one of the first countries to ban PFAS in cosmetics. France also voted to ban forever chemicals except for in frying pans. However, neither of these bans will be enforced until 2026.

Do water filters get rid of PFAs?

Yes, reverse osmosis filters, which use high-pressure membranes, can be more than 90 per cent effective at removing PFAS, according to the EPA. They can be installed where the water enters the house or under the sink.

Some less expensive under-the-sink carbon-based filters can also effectively remove the most potentially harmful PFAS.

However, PFAS chemicals may still be found in drinking water systems you get through the tap. The Royal Society of Chemistry revealed that UK water companies aren’t legally required to filter PFAS chemicals unless deemed “high risk”.