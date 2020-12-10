COVID-19 updates:

Tell us: Do you plan no taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine

WASHINGTON — A U.S. government advisory panel convened on Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

The meeting of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration represented the next-to-last hurdle before the expected start of the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. Depending on how fast the FDA signs off on the panel's recommendation, shots could begin within days.

The FDA panel functions like a science court. During the scheduled daylong session, it was expected to debate and pick apart the data — in public and live-streamed — on whether the vaccine is safe and effective enough to be cleared for emergency use.

“The American public demands and deserves a rigorous, comprehensive and independent review of the data,” said FDA’s Dr. Doran Fink, who described agency scientists working nights, weekends and over Thanksgiving to get that done.

With unprecedented interest in the normally obscure panel, the FDA broadcast the meeting via Youtube, and thousands logged on to follow the discussion.

The FDA is not required to follow the committee’s advice but is widely expected to do so. Once that happens, the U.S. will begin shipping millions of doses of the shot.

The meeting came as the coronavirus continues surging across much of the world, claiming more than 1.5 million lives, including more than 289,000 in the U.S.

Hanging over the meeting is a warning from British officials that people with a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn’t get the vaccine. Government officials there are investigating two reports of reactions that occurred when the country began mass vaccinations on Tuesday.

Still, a positive recommendation and speedy U.S. approval appeared nearly certain after FDA scientists issued an overwhelmingly positive initial review of the vaccine earlier this week.

FDA said results from Pfizer’s large, ongoing study showed that the shot, which was developed with Germany’s BioNTech, was more than 90% effective across people of different ages, races and underlying health conditions, including diabetes and obesity. No major safety problems were uncovered, and common vaccine-related side effects like fever, fatigue and injection site pain were tolerable.

“The data presented in the briefing report were consistent with what we heard before and are really exciting,” said Dr. William Moss, head of Johns Hopkins University’s International Vaccine Access Center. “Nothing that I see would delay an emergency use authorization.”

The meeting also represented an opportunity for regulators to try to boost public confidence in the breakneck development process that has produced the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and a string of other upcoming shots in less than a year.

The FDA has also faced weeks of criticism from President Donald Trump for not rushing out a vaccine before Election Day.

“There have been a lot of questions about why it takes us so long or ‘are we being rigorous enough?’” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn in an interview. “I’m hoping that people will see with our transparency that we have taken a very rigorous stance on this.”

Hahn said the agency had already teed up the process to authorize the vaccine by filling out all the legal paperwork in advance, regardless of the ultimate decision.

On Thursday's agenda:

RARE ADVERSE REACTIONS

The FDA uncovered no major safety problems in its review of Pfizer’s 44,000-person study, including no allergic reactions of the type reported in Britain. But such studies can’t detect rare problems that might only affect a tiny slice of the general population.

FDA reviewers noted four cases of Bell’s palsy that occurred among people getting the vaccine. They concluded the cases were probably unrelated to the vaccine because they occurred at rates that would be expected without any medical intervention. But the agency did say cases of the nerve disorder should be tracked, given that other vaccines can cause the problem.

“I think we have to be upfront, without scaring people, that we don’t know yet about any potential, rare, long-term adverse events,” Moss said.

EFFICACY QUESTIONS

The FDA found the vaccine highly effective across various demographic groups. But it's unclear how well the vaccine works in people with HIV and other immune-system disorders.

The study excluded pregnant women, but experts will tease apart the data for any hints in case women get vaccinated before realizing they're pregnant.

A study of children as young as 12 is underway.

IMPACT OF EMERGENCY AUTHORIZATION

Answering some of these questions will require keeping Pfizer’s study going for many more months.

When the FDA panel met in October, experts warned against allowing trial participants who received placebos to switch and get the real vaccine immediately after it receives the FDA's emergency OK. Doing that could make it impossible to get answers to long-term questions, including how long the protection lasts.

Pfizer and BioNTech say they want to allow such participants to get the vaccine either upon request or, at the latest, after six months of follow-up. The FDA still hasn’t made clear if it will accept that approach.

“FDA is adamant that they want these trials completed,” said Norman Baylor, former director of FDA’s vaccine office.

AP writer David Koenig contributed to this story from Dallas.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Lauran Neergaard And Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

  • Michigan's top court spikes election lawsuit by Trump allies

    DETROIT — The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an unprecedented request to take control of ballots and ballot boxes from the Nov. 3 election and appoint someone to investigate claims of vote-counting fraud in Detroit. The court said it is “not persuaded that it can or should grant the requested relief.” The order was 4-3, with a Republican-nominated justice, Elizabeth Clement, joining three Democrats in throwing out the lawsuit. The case was filed days after the Board of State Canvassers certified Joe Biden's 154,000-vote Michigan victory over President Donald Trump. It was another lawsuit aimed at changing the outcome of the election. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud anywhere in the U.S., experts say. “I consider it imprudent to hear this matter, a conclusion only amplified by my view that it is irresponsible to continue holding out the possibility of a judicial solution to a political dispute that needs to be resolved with finality,” Clement said. Three dissenting conservative justices said they were in favour of at least hearing arguments. “The case before the court is no small matter. Election disputes pose a unique test of a representative democracy’s ability to reflect the will of the people when it matters most,” Justice David Viviano said. “But it is a test our country has survived, one way or another, since its inception. ... By closing the courthouse door on these petitioners, the court today denies them any ability to have their claims fully considered by the judiciary.” The lawsuit by Trump allies took aim at a number of issues, including the mailing of absentee ballot applications by the Democratic secretary of state months ago. “The time to challenge this scheme may have been before the applications were mailed out — or at least before the absentee ballots were cast — rather than waiting to see the election outcome and then challenging it if unpalatable,” Clement said. Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and justices Megan Cavanagh and Richard Bernstein joined Clement in dismissing the case but didn't offer separate remarks. ___ Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez Ed White, The Associated Press

  • COVID-19 vaccine supply in Americas to take many months -WHO

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Latin American countries will not get enough COVID-19 vaccines for months when they come available and they should develop immunization plans focusing first on health workers and the elderly, the World Health Organization advised on Wednesday. Its regional branch for the Americas, PAHO, warned that vaccines being developed now will take months to arrive and supplies might not become sufficient until after 2021. Countries should at first aim to vaccinate 20% of the population, giving priority to medical workers and people over 65 and those that have prior health conditions, PAHO said.

  • Tough COVID restrictions necessary as things spiraled out of control, says Nenshi

    One day after the Alberta government introduced tough new measures in an effort to fight surging COVID-19 cases, Mayor Naheed Nenshi said things have spiralled out of control and the restrictions are necessary. Nenshi has been calling for more stringent restrictions for weeks as case counts across the province soared. On Monday, he said the city would institute its own restrictions if the province did not act. The province did. On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney introduced a raft of new measures, including the shutdown of bars and restaurants for in-person service and bans on social gatherings. Calgary itself is in a local state of emergency and has now started cracking down on those willfully violating health orders and issued tickets to the organizers of an anti-mask rally.Sad or madNenshi said it's easy for him to say the new measures are the right thing to do, and that he realizes how devastating this can be for so many. "There's nothing wrong with being sad or mad about that," he said.  Nenshi was joined by the chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, Sue Henry, and Ryan Pleckaitis, the city's chief bylaw officer. Henry said they're still waiting for full details from the province and so the full impact on city operations isn't yet known. "That said, I think we all watched the provincial announcement yesterday, and the spirit of the orders is we need to flatten the curve and help reduce the spread," she said. Henry said they're already getting reports of hoarding at some stores — including toilet paper — and urged Calgarians to only buy what they need and resist panic buying. "It's not what we need at this time," she said. "Please keep your heads. Stores that can, are remaining open, buy what you need, when you need it. And when you can, purchase from your local providers."Enforcement of ordersPleckaitis said he's happy the province has approved the city's request to allow more peace officers to enforce public health orders. "This means that we now have over 100 police officers and community standards that can support the Calgary Police Service, and Alberta Health Services, making sure that there's compliance," he said. Pleckaitis said he doesn't have a final tally on tickets issued for a protest this past weekend, but should have that information Thursday. He said police and bylaw are still reviewing evidence from the gathering. He did say two public health tickets have been issued for "events at Olympic Plaza," one which took place on Wednesday and another on Sunday. Nenshi was clearly frustrated when asked about the protests and those who blatantly refuse to abide by health orders."The point is that there are people who very well know what they're doing is wrong, they're getting a thrill out of doing something that is wrong," he said. "And they're flagrantly putting other people at risk, and we're not going to stand for it."

  • Canadians invited to be part of solution in effective handling of radioactive waste

    While Canada has an existing framework to ensure the safety of nuclear energy, a long-term management solution for radioactive waste is lacking. On November 16, Seamus O’Regan, minister of Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) launched an inclusive engagement process to modernize Canada’s radioactive waste policy. Minister O’Regan has also asked the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) to lead a dialogue to develop an integrated strategy for Canada’s radioactive waste.  The NWMO is a not-for-profit organization that was created under the Nuclear Fuel Waste Act in 2002 and its mandate has been to develop a long-term management plan for used nuclear fuel. In November 2020, NRCAN asked NWMO to lead the development of an integrated strategy for all of Canada’s radioactive waste. “What that means is that we are going to be consulting widely with Canadians, Indigenous peoples, industry, civil society organizations and taking all of those inputs as well as looking at what is being done in other countries to develop long term management plan options for all of Canada’s radioactive waste,” said Karine Glenn, strategic projects director with NWMO. “We won’t be reinventing the wheel. We’re going to focus on where there are gaps.” There is already a plan for used nuclear fuel, said Ms. Glenn. “We’re going to acknowledge that plan as part of the strategy and not start that process again. The minister was very clear that this is not meant to replace existing solutions or existing facilities. There is other waste in Canada that also has existing disposal facilities and I’ll mention uranium mine and mill waste. That waste is already being disposed of at facilities at or near where it’s being generated. Those solutions are already going to be acknowledged as part of our plan, but the real focus is going to be on all of Canada’s intermediate level waste and some of Canada’s low level waste, which doesn’t have solutions yet.” NWMO’s scope is the waste, regardless of how that waste is generated, and it will be responsible for the long-term management of that waste, which is all classified as either low level, intermediate level or high level waste. Whether it comes from the production of medical isotopes, the production of nuclear power from traditional nuclear plants or from small modular reactors in the future, waste disposal options will focus on its classification. “What’s important, regardless of whether or not there will be future applications of nuclear, we need to deal with the waste,” she said.  Ms. Glenn said that all the waste is currently being stored in a safe manner that is regulated by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. “All the waste is currently handled in a safe manner but most of that waste doesn’t have a long term plan, by which I mean most of the facilities are temporary or interim storage so they’re not meant to last 500 years or 1,000 years. That’s what this project is about. It’s about coming up with options that will deal with the waste for as long as it remains hazardous to people and the environment. It’s being managed; the low and intermediate level waste from the power plants is being managed at facilities located next to the plants.” Most radioactive waste that exists in Canada (98 percent of the volume) is classified as low level waste. This mostly consists of gloves, mop heads and personal protective equipment that was generated as part of the day to day operations of facilities. Most of the high-level waste in Canada is spent fuel. This is engagement rather than consultation under the law, said Ms. Glenn, and NWMO does not have a predetermined engagement plan because they want to work with all the communities. The focus will be on nuclear host communities as well as Indigenous communities that are located near those facilities where the waste is located today, as well as communities that are part of the NWMO siting process for adaptive phase management. “What we want to do is actually work with those communities to find out what would be the best ways to engage with them and create activities and engagement opportunities that will suit the needs of those communities as well as fulfill our purpose of getting that engagement done,” she said. While virtual engagement will be utilized as much as possible due to COVID-19, if there are communities where it is possible to have some in-person meetings then it will be considered as an option. “Our engagement extends into the summer of 2021, so obviously any activity we put forward will respect public health guidelines.” A public symposium in the first quarter of 2021 will kick off the engagement process; this will be followed by individual community session. An online survey is also planned. “We don’t have a set date for submission of our strategy recommendations to the minister; however, the strategy is a companion piece to the policy review that NRCAN has undertaken, modernizing Canada’s radioactive waste framework policy,” said Ms. Glenn.  NRCAN plans on completing its engagement on that by the end of March 2021 and then submitting its revised policy to the government in the fall of 2021. NWMO cannot complete its work on the strategy piece until the policy is complete as whatever is in the strategy must align with the policy. NWMO hopes to submit its strategy recommendation to the Minister of Natural Resources by the end of 2021. It will be up to the minister to decide on whether or not the strategy will be implemented in full or in part and what recommendations he will move forward. “It’s really important that we would like to get all voices at the table,” Ms. Glenn said. “This isn’t a debate on whether or not we proceed with nuclear energy. It’s taking charge of the waste and ensuring that we manage that waste in a safe manner over the long term and all voices are really important for that conversation. We don’t have a predetermined outcome. It’s a little bit different from some of the waste projects that have occurred in the past. We’re not coming to people with a solution and asking them for comments on the solution. We’re actually asking them to help build that solution together. I think it’s really important that interested Canadians, Indigenous peoples and communities really participate in this dialogue.” This is a first step, she said. There will be opportunities later on for further dialogue because they are not siting any of those facilities at this time. “Our engagement will be about what kind of facilities we should be building, how many we should be building and who should be responsible for operating them over the long term rather than where we should be putting them at this point in time.” Nuclear power is expected to play a significant role in helping Canada meet its commitment of net-zero emissions by 2050, creating jobs and economic opportunity across the country and around the world. “Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is our top priority when it comes to nuclear energy,” said Minister O’Regan. “The views of Canadians and the best science will direct us as we build our net-zero future.” Canadians can participate in the policy review engagement process by visiting radwastereview.ca. Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor

  • US-House-Winners, 8th Add,400

    Eds: This take covers Pennsylvania through Tennessee Pennsylvania 1: Brian Fitzpatrick, GOP (i) 2: Brendan Boyle, Dem (i) 3: Dwight Evans, Dem (i) 4: Madeleine Dean, Dem (i) 5: Mary Gay Scanlon, Dem (i) 6: Chrissy Houlahan, Dem (i) 7: Susan Wild, Dem (i) 8: Matt Cartwright, Dem (i) 9: Dan Meuser, GOP (i) 10: Scott Perry, GOP (i) 11: Lloyd Smucker, GOP (i) 12: Fred Keller, GOP (i) 13: John Joyce, GOP (i) 14: Guy Reschenthaler, GOP (i) 15: Glenn Thompson, GOP (i) 16: Mike Kelly, GOP (i) 17: Conor Lamb, Dem (i) 18: Mike Doyle, Dem (i) Rhode Island 1: David Cicilline, Dem (i) 2: James Langevin, Dem (i) South Carolina 1: Nancy Mace, GOP 2: Joe Wilson, GOP (i) 3: Jeff Duncan, GOP (i) 4: William Timmons, GOP (i) 5: Ralph Norman, GOP (i) 6: Jim Clyburn, Dem (i) 7: Tom Rice, GOP (i) South Dakota 1: Dusty Johnson, GOP (i) Tennessee 1: Diana Harshbarger, GOP 2: Tim Burchett, GOP (i) 3: Chuck Fleischmann, GOP (i) 4: Scott DesJarlais, GOP (i) 5: Jim Cooper, Dem (i) 6: John Rose, GOP (i) 7: Mark Green, GOP (i) 8: David Kustoff, GOP (i) 9: Steve Cohen, Dem (i) The Associated Press

  • Kayakers In Florida Have Close Encounter With Sandbar Shark

    Check out this incredible shark encounter off the coast of Destin, Florida.

  • Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

    MOSCOW — The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches.The Defence Ministry said in a statement that the manoeuvrs included the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Karelia nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea.As part of the drills, a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile was also launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia and Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers fired cruise missiles at test targets.Russia has expanded its military drills in recent years amid tensions with the West as relations plummeted to post-Cold War lows after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.The war games come less than two months before the New START U.S.-Russian arms control treaty expires in early February. Moscow and Washington have discussed extending the pact, but differences have remained.New START was signed in 2010 by then-U.S. President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. It limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify complianceAfter both Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last year, New START is the only remaining nuclear arms control deal between the two countries still standing.Arms control advocates have warned that its expiration would remove any checks on U.S. and Russian nuclear forces, in a blow to global stability.The Associated Press

  • La SQDC de Cowansville ouvrira ses portes avant Noël

    La SQDC de Cowansville, la première établie sur le territoire de Brome-Missisquoi, ouvrira ses portes mercredi prochain. Dès le 16 décembre à 10 h, les clients pourront entrer dans la boutique pour acheter du cannabis légal. La succursale ouvrira au 1599 rue du Sud, suite 102. La société d’État visait une ouverture d’ici la fin de l’hiver, ne sachant pas quelles surprises allaient réserver les rénovations du local.  Les travaux se sont cependant déroulés rondement si bien que la clientèle pourra finalement s’y rendre avant le début de la saison froide. «Tous les travaux d’aménagement ont été réalisés, indique par courriel Fabrice Giguère, conseiller en communications et porte-parole à la Société québécoise du cannabis. Nous en sommes aux derniers tests d’usage des systèmes et des derniers détails avant l’ouverture officielle.» Ville-centre de Brome-Missisquoi, Cowansville a été choisie pour accueillir la succursale en raison de la densité de sa population et de l’optimisation des routes pour l’approvisionnement. Entre 15 et 20 emplois ont été créés dans la foulée de cette ouverture.Cynthia Laflamme, Initiative de journalisme local, La Voix de l'Est

  • Un nouvel outil pour soutenir les victimes de violence conjugale sur les lieux de travail

    Trois organismes de la Côte-Nord ont lancé une trousse d’accompagnement pour les entreprises afin de mieux outiller celles-ci vis-à-vis les situations de violence conjugale chez leurs employés. La trousse d’accompagnement, sous forme de site web, est une initiative du comité Politique de travail en violence conjugale réunissant le Centre d’aide aux victimes d’actes criminels (CAVAC) Côte-Nord, le Centre Femmes aux 4 Vents de Sept-Îles et la Maison des Femmes de Baie-Comeau. Les entreprises, syndicats et membres du personnel peuvent consulter les différentes outils présentés sur le site web, conçus par des ressources externes spécialisées en violence conjugale, et mettre en place des pratiques d’intervention. La trousse ne fait pas des employeurs des intervenants à proprement parler, mais leur offre une meilleure compréhension de la violence conjugale dans les milieux de travail et d’instaurer des pratiques d’intervention. La directrice du CAVAC Côte-Nord, Isabelle Fortin, encourage également les employeurs à afficher la politique contre la problématique en milieu de travail sur les lieux pour inciter les employés qui en sont victimes à aller chercher de l’aide. Selon des données du ministère de la Sécurité publique, la Côte-Nord comptait en 2015 le plus haut taux d’infractions contre la personne en contexte conjugal de la province avec 590 cas par 100 000 habitants, contre 269 cas pour la moyenne québécoise. Une enquête de Statistique Canada faite en 2014 exposait que 10 % des femmes autochtones du Québec confiaient avoir vécu de la violence en contexte de couple au cours des cinq années précédentes.Laurence Dami-Houle, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Portageur

  • Public school trustees discuss services for students with complex learning needs

    The Medicine Hat Public School Board took a long look at services offered to students with complex learning needs Tuesday night during its monthly meeting. The board took in a presentation from director of early learning Joanne Stockman, who went over the services offered by the public school division. It also touched on funding and the future outlook for programming. Stockman went over services provided by MHPSD for students in Early Childhood Services through Grade 12. She began by briefly addressing funding, which was decreased this year. She noted that there is more flexibility on where the money can be spent, but the overall plan needed to be looked at. “The goal is to start with kids as early as possible, from pre-Kindergarten to Grade 2, to have the biggest impact,” she said. “We want to close as many gaps as we can for students and transition throughout the grade levels. “We have designed layers of support based off the needs of each student.” The three key areas for services are speech and language, occupational therapy and physical therapy. Each area has different programs students can work in to hone in on their specific needs. Stockman added that other services provided would be gone over in the new year. Name change The board discussed changing the name of the YMCA Stay in School Program to ‘Pathways.’ “We’ve worked a lot with our secondary schools around providing inclusive services to students who struggle to fit into the traditional way of learning,” said superintendent Mark Davidson. “The way outreach services have been used has changed rather significantly. “We have a different relationship with the YMCA now with respect to that school, where it was once a partnership school. It’s now a place where we rent space. “We feel like the new name better embodies how we are working with students.” Trustee Deborah Forbes moved the motion to change the name, and the board voted in favour of the change.Mo Cranker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News

  • Plus de 280 chevreuils happé sur les routes de l'agglomération de Longueuil depuis cinq ans

    Alors que la survie des chevreuils du parc Michel-Chartrand de Longueuil a fait l’objet de nombreux et houleux débats depuis un mois, selon les plus récentes statistiques de la Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec, 284 cerfs de Virginie ont été happés par une voiture sur l’ensemble du territoire de l’agglomération de Longueuil au cours des cinq dernières années.  La plupart de ces accidents, soit 121, se sont produits sur les routes de la ville de Longueuil. Le territoire de Boucherville suit au deuxième rang, avec un total de 81 accidents. Suivent ensuite les villes de Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville (54), Brossard (25) et Saint-Lambert (3). Sur l’ensemble de ces 284 événements, 18 personnes ont été légèrement blessées. Uniquement en 2019, 61 accidents impliquant des cerfs ont été relevés sur le territoire de l’agglomération, dont 29 à Longueuil et 18 à Boucherville. Pour sa part le service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL), a reçu 79 appels en 2019 en lien avec un accident impliquant un chevreuil. Cette année, le SPAL a jusqu’ici reçu 60 appels à cet effet, selon des statistiques compilées par le journal Le Courrier du Sud. Fait à noter, les 15 cerfs du parc Michel-Chartrand qui doivent être déplacés vers d’autres sites, le seront probablement au début de 2021 car l’organisme chargé de l’opération « Sauvetage animal Rescue » doit obtenir un permis spécial du ministère québécois de la faune. Et, situation ironique s’il en est une, l’organisme a déjà annoncé qu’il voulait réaliser l’opération de capture et de transfert gratuitement mais le ministère lui demande 5000 $ pour délivrer ledit permis!François Laramée, Initiative de journalisme local, La Relève

  • Toronto school closed until January after COVID-19 outbreak

    TORONTO — A Toronto school will be closed to in-class learning until January as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened 14 students. Toronto's public health unit ordered the closure of Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute until Dec. 18, after which the school will remain closed for the winter break. Students are set to return to class on Jan. 4. Principal Carlo Di Felice says all classes will be shifted to remote learning while the school is closed.There are currently two other schools with the Toronto District School Board that are closed due to an outbreak: Thorncliffe Park PS and Fraser Mustard Early Learn Academy. The school board has said Thorncliffe Park was closed until at least Wednesday while Fraser Mustard is closed until next week. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.The Canadian Press

  • Un hiver dehors, à Longueuil, malgré tout !

    Patinage, ski de fond, raquettes, pentes à glisser, randonnées dans les parcs-nature sont entre autres au menu des activités à pratiquer cet hiver à Longueuil. Tout d’abord une quarantaine de patinoires extérieures seront ouvertes. Selon l’achalandage, des réservations pourraient être nécessaires sur certains sites, comme à la patinoire réfrigérée Bleu Blanc Bouge, et à la patinoire du parc Michel-Chartrand. Pour les surfaces glacées de quartier, un système de rotation aux heures sera mis en place afin qu’un maximum de citoyens puisse profiter des installations. Seul le patinage libre sera cependant permis, les activités s’exerçant en groupe étant interdites. Par ailleurs, pour que les mesures de distanciation physique soient respectées, selon la capacité d’accueil des installations, jusqu’à un maximum de 25 patineurs à la fois est permis sur les surfaces glacées du territoire, incluant le personnel surveillant. Les roulottes, les chalets et les pavillons d’accueil ne seront accessibles que pour utiliser les toilettes publiques, s’il y a lieu. Comme par le passé, les pentes à glisser, les sentiers de marche et les sentiers de ski de fond dans les parcs-nature seront de retour cette. Il n’y aura toutefois pas de prêts d’équipement cette année. La Ville met également à la disposition des citoyens les glaces de ses sept patinoires intérieures en proposant un horaire bonifié. Tous les détails, incluant les modalités de réservation, sont disponibles sur le site Web de la Ville, dans « Arénas et patinage libre », de la section « Sports et saines habitudes de vie ».  Et encore…  S’ajoutent aussi quelques activités spéciales soit sentier animé au parc de la Cité, expositions à l’Atrium du métro de Longueuil ou au parc St. Mark et sentier littéraire au parc de la Cité. Les frileux se tourneront vers la baignade libre ou la panoplie d’activités virtuelles proposées par la Ville à faire chez soi. Tous les détails de cette programmation sont disponibles à longueuil.quebec/décembre.        François Laramée, Initiative de journalisme local, La Relève

  • Earlton Recreation Centre to be renamed

    By Jamie Mountain Local Journalism Initiative Reporter EARLTON – The Earlton Recreation Centre will go by a new name next year. Armstrong Township councillor Kevin Léveillé was approached by a resident who felt the town should rename the arena in honour of the Paiement brothers, Rosaire and Wilf, who are from Earlton and went on to play in the National Hockey League (NHL). Léveillé then brought a motion before council to change the name of the arena, with the idea of passing the renaming endeavour on to the recently formed Centennial Committee to unveil the new name as part of the township’s centennial celebrations next year. But if the centennial celebrations don’t happen next year as planned, Léveillé noted at the November 25 regular meeting that the renaming responsibility would come back to council and “we’ll see what we do with it at that time.” When it came to getting approval from the honourees to rename the arena after them, Léveillé questioned if council would need to get it in writing. Clerk-treasurer Amy Vickery-Menard responded that it would be best that they get a written letter. “I’m asking because I’ve been in contact with one of them and he said ‘yes, but under this condition’ but it’s not really a big deal,” said Léveillé. Council then passed a motion that the Recreation Centre would be renamed after Rosaire and Wilf Paiement. Rosaire Paiement, 75, played in 190 regular-season NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks, amassing 48 goals and 52 assists. Wilf Paiement, 65, suited up in 946 regular-season NHL games with the Kansas City Scouts, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Maple Leafs, Quebec Nordiques, New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins, registering 356 goals and 458 assists. He then added 18 goals and 17 assists in 69 playoff games.Jamie Mountain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker

  • Three Dufferin schools cleared from active COVID-19 cases; no new cases for Dec. 9

    Some good news, and hopefully a breath of fresh air for parents and staff, comes with no new cases of COVID-19 in Dufferin schools, and three schools being cleared of COVID-19 cases. Centennial Hylands Elementary School, which had previously been declared by Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public health as having a school outbreak, was removed from the reporting page on the Upper Grand District School Board website sometime on Dec. 8. “I am pleased to report that the Associate Medical Officer of Health for Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at our school based on the Ministry of Health direction,” said principal Tammy Fleming in a notice to parents, guardians, and staff. An outbreak is declared over when a minimum of 14 days has passed with no evidence of ongoing transmission related to school exposures and no further individuals from exposed cohorts have tests pending. “There is currently no additional risk of COVID-19 transmission within the school beyond the general community risk of COVID-19,” assured Fleming. The isolated class was cleared to return to school for Dec. 9. “I want to thank parents/guardians, staff and students, as well as Public Health, for their cooperation and care as we have worked together to communicate and keep everyone safe during this time,” said Fleming. Centre Dufferin District High School and Primrose Elementary School in Shelburne were also removed from the UGDSB reporting page, indicating the active cases had been resolved. While Centre Dufferin had two active cases prior, they were deemed not being connected, and so no outbreak was declared. While an outbreak is still officially recorded at Grand Valley and District Public School, according to the numbers from the UGDSB one of the two cases has been resolved. As of 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, there are two active COVID-19 cases in Dufferin County schools within the UGDSB. · Grand Valley and District Public School - Grand Valley (1 active case, 1 class closure) · Spencer Avenue Elementary School - Orangeville (1 active case, 1 class closure) Current to Dec. 9, WDGPH has identified 23 active cases across Dufferin County, with a total of 7 newly confirmed cases from their previous update on Dec. 8. 366 cases in the area have been resolved. More information regarding COVID-19 cases and trends within WDGPH’s borders is available on their COVID-19 reporting page. Municipal data can now also be found by visiting the ‘Cases by Municipality’ tab under each region.Tabitha Wells/Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Orangeville Banner

  • Le syndicat des Métallos fait un don de 2500 $ à Moisson d’Alma

    La section locale 9490 des Métallos a remis un don de 2500 $ à Moisson d’Alma le 3 décembre dernier, un organisme qui offre un soutien alimentaire, par le biais de son Fonds humanitaire. Par le fait même, les membres du syndicat local ont tous reçu un assortiment de produits régionaux à défaut de pouvoir tenir leur traditionnel souper de Noël des syndiqués. « On sait que c’est difficile pour beaucoup de commerçants et de producteurs régionaux. C’est une façon pour nous d’encourager les producteurs de la région, tout en soulignant les fêtes autrement avec nos membres », explique le président du syndicat, Sylvain Maltais. Chaque année pendant la période des Fêtes, le Fonds humanitaire des Métallos effectue des dons de l’ordre de 43 000 $ à une vingtaine d’organismes à travers le Québec. « C’est important plus que jamais de soutenir notre communauté. Plusieurs personnes ont perdu leur travail ou voient leur vie en suspens en raison de la pandémie. On ne sait pas combien de temps ça va durer, mais c’est dur pour beaucoup de familles. On invite d’ailleurs tous nos membres à faire des dons aux organismes de la région. L’entraide est plus que jamais essentielle », a conclu Sylvain Maltais.Julien B. Gauthier, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Lac St-Jean

  • La station-service de Saint-Gédéon achetée par Nutrinor

    La station-service de Saint-Gédéon, située sur la route 170, devient la propriété de Nutrinor Énergies. Cet établissement devient ainsi la 15e halte-service de l'entreprise régionale. Ce faisant, Nutrinor consolide une dizaine d'emplois tout en maintenant l'offre de produits pétroliers pour la population. La station-service et le dépanneur, qui était propriété de Super Sagamie, seront également rénovés au cours de l'année 2021. Nutrinor Énergies possède 15 stations-service au Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean sur la Côte-Nord et à Chibougamau, en plus de 10 stations affiliées, pour un total de 25 stations-service qui arborent la bannière Nutrinor ÉnergiesJulien B. Gauthier, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Lac St-Jean

  • Appointment of new VOA chief raises fears for US broadcaster

    WASHINGTON — The appointment on Wednesday of a new director of Voice of America has raised new concerns about the direction of the government’s flagship international broadcaster as President Donald Trump’s term winds down.The announcement that Trump’s handpicked head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media has replaced the VOA chief with Robert Reilly, a conservative critic of its programming, has caused alarm among staffers and in Congress.Although USAGM chief Michael Pack had the right to replace VOA’S temporary leader with his own choice, agency personnel and congressional staffers said the timing, less than two months before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, was suspicious. They fear that Pack is trying to box Biden in by appointing loyalists he will have difficulty removing.Biden and his team have pledged a full review of Pack’s actions and could replace him shortly after inauguration. Democrats and some Republicans have accused Pack of trying to turn VOA and its sister networks into pro-Trump propaganda outlets and he is under a court order not to terminate employees that he has suspended since taking over the operation in June.Pack announced Wednesday he had chosen Reilly, a former U.S. diplomat, to replace Elez Biberaj, a 40-year veteran of the service who had been serving as its acting director since the previous leadership resigned in protest when Pack took office. Biberaj has not been fired and will return to his previous role as VOA's director for Eurasia.Reilly “has dedicated his career to – and, indeed, succeeded in – promoting the national interest and advancing U.S. foreign policy," Pack said in a statement. "His respect for and profound knowledge of the legacy and traditions of VOA combined with a clear understanding of the network’s charter will ensure that America’s exceptional experience is shared effectively with the world.”However, Reilly's views on the nature of U.S. government-funded international broadcasting, as well as previous comments about the gay and lesbian community, have drawn criticism from public diplomacy experts. In his writings, Reilly has suggested that VOA focus more on promoting U.S. policies and less on providing independent news to global audiences as required by the agency's charter.“Michael Pack should be packing up his office, not packing the leadership of U.S. broadcasting entities with right-wing ideologues and bigots,” said Rep. Eliot Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.“The idea that he’s been given the reins of an institution with the history and legacy of VOA is a disgrace and an embarrassment,” said Engel, who lost his bid for reelection and will be leaving Congress in January. “VOA journalists shouldn’t have to endure the reputational harm of having to work for someone with views so backward and out of step with American values.”Pack, a conservative filmmaker, Trump ally and onetime associate of former Trump political adviser Steve Bannon, has made no secret of his intent to shake up the agency since he became CEO of USAGM after a long confirmation battle in the Senate that finally ended after Trump and his allies launched a series of attacks on VOA and demanded new leadership.Pack has removed numerous senior officials from their posts, including a handful of senior executives, but was barred last month by a federal judge from firing them. Last week, congressional aides expressed concerns that Pack was trying to terminate those officials in violation of the court order, although no action appears to have been taken.USAGM declined to comment on those possible moves, which, according to staffers and congressional aides, have been discussed internally before new regulations limiting Pack's powers as chief executive officer take effect with the expected passage of a defence spending bill that includes provisions related to VOA and its affiliates.The court order stems from a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in October by five USAGM executives who had been fired or suspended. They accused Pack and his senior advisers of violating the “statutory firewall” intended to protect the news organizations from political interference.After the suit was filed, Pack announced that he had rescinded the “firewall rule” issued by USAGM's predecessor, the Broadcasting Board of Governors.VOA was founded during World War II and its congressional charter requires it to present independent news and information to international audiences.Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

  • Forge FC loses to CD Marathon in bid to qualify for CONCACAF Champions League

    TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Forge FC's long-distance Scotiabank CONCACAF League campaign ended Tuesday in an ill-tempered 1-0 loss to Honduras's CD Marathon that saw both captain Kyle Bekker and coach Bobby Smyrniotis shown red cards in the final minutes.The game, played on a windy night at an empty Estadio Tiburcio Carias Andino, marked the Canadian Premier League champions' second attempt to qualify for the confederation's elite club competition. They lost their first shot in a penalty shootout loss to Haiti's Arcahaie FC last week in the CONCACAF League quarterfinal.Forge has one final chance to qualify when it takes on Toronto FC in the final of the Canadian Championship, slated for the first quarter of 2021.Marathon proved to be a tough, physical opponent. And Forge's frustration on the night was summed up in the 85th minute when Bekker, the CPL player of the year, was red-carded for a sliding studs-up tackle on Edwin Solano, who had put Marathon ahead in the 18th minute.Smyrniotis was red-carded by Guatemalan referee Bryan Lopez in stoppage time. Lopez also showed four yellow cards to Forge and three to Marathon.Veteran Forge defender David Edgar, in his last game before retirement, did not mince words at the Hondurans' tactics in a game that featured 44 fouls pretty evenly spread between the teams."You're saying there's cheating?" he said when asked about how the game was officiated. "I'm sorry, I've held my tongue for 14 years playing down (in) this part of the world and that's what it feels like at times."Whether we're naive or nice as Canadians … we're going to have to get used to it. And these boys have learned a lesson because nothing's given to you down here."I'm proud of the way the boys handled it, stuck up for themselves, got stuck in," he added. "And it was a good old-fashioned ding-dong."The 33-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., who won 42 caps for Canada including five as captain, was yellow-carded in the 64th minute after bumping the far smaller Solano, who went down theatrically, after the two tangled going for a ball in the air.Forge's irritation surfaced again two minutes later when substitute Chris Nanco was cautioned for clumsily clipping Kervin Arriaga.Forge assistant coach Peter Reynders handled the post-game media duties, calling the game a contest between physicality and technique."I think we played a very good game," he said. "A high-intensity game. A lot of duels. We had our chances."Honduras was the fourth stop on Forge's Central American adventure after El Salvador, Panama and the Dominican Republic.Marathon, known as the Green Monster for its club colours, moved the ball well and were dangerous on set pieces, thanks to their size and the accurate delivery of captain Allan Banegas.Forge, meanwhile, lacked clinical finishing. Forge and Marathon ended up in the play-in game after losing their quarterfinals last week in the CONCACAF League, a 22-team feeder competition that sends six clubs to the Champions League — the winners of the four quarterfinals and two play-in matches.Marathon lost its quarterfinal 2-0 to Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa, the defending CONCACAF League champion.Honduras's Olimpia and Costa Rica's Alajuelense, the other CONCACAF League quarterfinal winners, have also qualified for the Champions League. The final CONCACAF League team to advance will be determined Wednesday when Honduran club FC Motagua plays Nicaragua's Real Esteli in the other play-in match.Marathon went ahead in the 18th minute on a set piece after Kwame Awuah was penalized outside the Forge penalty box for tugging a Marathon attacker. Banegas' curling free kick found Mathias Techera, whose header hit the bottom of the goalpost and bounced straight to Solano to knock in through traffic. Forge, playing with the wind behind its back, brought on Nanco to open the second half and threatened early as Mo Babouli hit the crossbar in the 47th minute after a Bekker corner was headed to the far post.Smyrniotis made two changes to his starting lineup, inserting Maxim Tissot and Kadell Thomas for Paolo Sabak and Dominic Samuel.Tuesday was just the fourth game for Forge since Sept 19 when it defeated HFX Wanderers FC to win the Island Games, the CPL's truncated season. Marathon, meanwhile, topped its group in the Honduran league at 8-3-2.Forge previously downed El Salvador's CD Municipal Limeno 2-1 in the preliminary round and Panama's Tauro FC 2-1 in the round of 16 prior to the loss to Arcahaie.A Marathon player tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game. But other tests among the teams and match officials were negative so the match went ahead. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020The Canadian Press

  • Real Christmas trees are not just traditional, they are a climate friendly choice

    A traditional Christmas may be a little challenging this year because of COVID-19, but we’re still hanging up the lights, decorating our homes and, course, trimming trees. Every year the argument arises: real or artificial? Even the Christmas tree we choose has an impact on our environment.  The Expositor spoke with Shirley Brennan, executive director of Christmas Tree Farmers of Ontario, about why real Christmas trees are an environmentally friendly choice.  “We work hard at growing a product that is healthy for the environment,” said Ms. Brennan. “We’re always looking for ways to help whether it is through ecological transformation and restoration or whether it is through recycling programs after the season.” Christmas trees are 100 percent recyclable and biodegradable. Most people know this, she said, but what some people don’t know is how much oxygen an acre of Christmas trees can provide for them. “Each acre provides enough oxygen to support 18 people." Trees stabilize soil, provide wildlife habitat and absorb carbon dioxide as well. A 2009 Ellipsos study found that Christmas trees can sequester nearly one ton of carbon dioxide per acre, depending on the type of tree and growing conditions. “The trees provide purified water into the air through transpiration and cultivated fields help filter fresh water supplies as well,” added Ms. Brennan. “We work with different organizations to not only put habitat there, but also to help the restoration of streams and rivers to help prevent eroding. A field of Christmas trees will help with flooding. After the snow thaws, the trees cut down on the amount of flooding because of the type of roots and the ground around Christmas trees.” Sales of real Christmas trees at Ontario farms have jumped 25 percent this year. People are seeing a trip to the tree farm as a way of getting outdoors and sharing family activities while social distancing due to COVID. If demand remains high there will likely be a shortage of certain species, including the popular Fraser fir. After all, it takes 10 to 15 years before a Christmas tree can be harvested, depending on species and conditions.  Species vary across Ontario but the most common is the Fraser fir, although many Ontario farmers have begun to branch out into different firs. The trees are started from seed and then transplanted as seedlings. A single weather event can wipe out mature trees, such as the June 2016 winter storm in Nova Scotia that destroyed mature trees as well as seedlings.  Real trees may not be completely environmentally friendly though. Small amounts of fertilizer and pesticides are used on tree farms if necessary, Ms. Brennan said. Mowing between rows and keeping the grasses and weeds around the trees down minimizes the leaching of nutrients. “If we do have to use pesticides it’s sparingly, because we have a product that takes 10 years to grow. We don’t want to damage it so the amount we use is very minute. Most of our farmers mow and keep the weeds down by hand. We do a lot of stuff by foot and by hand on Christmas tree farms.” Christmas trees are a crop like any other crop. “We’re not going out to the forest and cutting trees down. We’re growing trees and for those 10 years the trees provide habitat for small animals and birds. We provide those benefits for 10 years and you have to remember: every time we cut down a tree we plant two more. Not every seedling is going to make it. We’re always putting back into the soil. We may cultivate that soil and bring in another crop so we’re not just replanting the same crop year after year and we’re not draining those nutrients.” Also, many Christmas tree farms are located on marginal lands where no other crops will grow successfully, but Christmas trees seem to do really well there. This helps to maintain green spaces. Whether or not you can grow fir trees depends on the soil type so if the soil doesn’t support fir trees then those farms would grow spruce and pine trees, she said. “We certainly hear that question (real or artificial), but we know we have a good product that is 100 percent recyclable, 100 percent biodegradable and provides benefits before we harvest it. We’re not just clearing land. If you go to a Christmas farm today, a section may be cleared but another section is still in the process so that we are always turning over and cultivating that land so we’re not just taking from the land.” Once Christmas is over, the trees can continue to give back to the environment if they are composted or left to biodegrade. Many municipalities have a recycling program of some type and even sell the recycled trees back to the community as mulch, often as a fundraiser for local organizations. Recently, farmers have been partnering with organizations that improve rivers or streams, or wildlife rescues that use trees for mulch, food or habitat. “We certainly have a lot of options when it comes to recycling,” said Ms. Brennan. “If you have the land to let it biodegrade then wild animals will come and enjoy it as well so that’s also giving back to the wilderness. It’s amazing for birdwatching. I sit by my window and watch the birds that come to my feeder and after Christmas my tree goes out there as well. Not only do they enjoy the food, they use it as shelter as well.” Not everyone can have a real tree in their home. For example, someone in the family could have allergies. Artificial trees are more convenient, with a variety of styles, colours and sizes available. Some trees come pre-decorated or pre-lit. A good quality artificial tree could last 10 or more years and never has to be watered. Artificial trees are made from non-renewable resources, however. Most are made from PVC, a petroleum-based plastic that contains phthalates, chemicals which have been proven to be harmful to humans. They tend to come wrapped in plastic as well.  Artificial trees also have higher greenhouse gas emissions throughout the manufacturing, packaging and shipping cycle and trees need to be reused for 20 years to compare favourably with real Christmas trees. The Ellipsos study reported that on average, households replace an artificial tree every six years. Overall, real Christmas trees are a better choice for a lower environmental impact. Other options include buying a second-hand artificial tree; getting crafty with greenery sourced from your own backyard; choosing a live, potted tree that you can plant in the spring; or simply decorating your outdoor trees instead. Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor