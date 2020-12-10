Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine faces last hurdle before US decision

COVID-19 updates:

WASHINGTON — Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine faces one final hurdle as it races to become the first shot greenlighted in the U.S.: a panel of experts who will scrutinize the company’s data for any red flags.

Thursday’s meeting of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is likely the last step before a U.S. decision to begin shipping millions of doses of the shot, which has shown strong protection against the coronavirus.

The FDA panel functions like a science court that will pick apart the data and debate — in public and live-streamed — whether the shot is safe and effective enough to be cleared for emergency use. The non-government experts specialize in vaccine development, infectious diseases and medical statistics. The FDA is expected to follow the committee’s advice, although it is not required to do so.

The FDA’s decision comes as the coronavirus continues surging across much of the world, claiming more than 1.5 million lives, including more than 289,000 in the U.S.

Hanging over the meeting is a warning from U.K. officials that people with a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn’t get the vaccine. Government officials there are investigating two reports of reactions that occurred when the country began mass vaccinations.

Still, a positive recommendation and speedy U.S. approval seem nearly certain after FDA scientists issued an overwhelmingly positive initial review of the vaccine earlier this week.

FDA said results from Pfizer’s large, ongoing study showed the shot, which was co-developed with Germany’s BioNTech, was more than 90% effective across people of different ages, races and underlying health conditions, including diabetes and obesity. No major safety issues were uncovered and common vaccine-related side effects like fever, fatigue and injection site pain were tolerable.

“The data presented in the briefing report were consistent with what we heard before and are really exciting,” said Dr. William Moss, head of Johns Hopkins University’s International Vaccine Access Center. “Nothing that I see would delay an emergency use authorization.”

The meeting also gives regulators an opportunity to try to boost public confidence in the breakneck development process that has produced the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and a string of other upcoming shots in less than a year. The FDA has also faced weeks of verbal abuse from President Donald Trump for not rushing out a vaccine before Election Day.

“There have been a lot of questions about why it takes us so long or ‘are we being rigorous enough?’” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn in an interview. “I’m hoping that people will see with our transparency that we have taken a very rigorous stance on this.”

Hahn said the agency has already teed up the process to authorize the vaccine by filling out all the legal paperwork in advance, regardless of the ultimate decision.

On Thursday's agenda:

RARE ADVERSE REACTIONS

The FDA uncovered no major safety issues in its review of Pfizer’s 44,000-person study, including no allergic reactions of the type reported in the U.K. But such studies can’t detect rare problems that might only affect a tiny slice of the general population.

FDA reviewers noted four cases of Bell’s palsy that all occurred among people getting the vaccine. They concluded the cases were likely unrelated to the vaccine because they occurred at rates that would be expected without any medical intervention. But the agency did say cases of the nerve disorder should be tracked, given that other vaccines can cause the problem.

“I think we have to be upfront, without scaring people, that we don’t know yet about any potential, rare, long-term adverse events,” Moss said.

EFFICACY QUESTIONS

The FDA found the vaccine highly effective across various demographic groups.

But it's unclear how well the vaccine works in people with HIV and other immune-system disorders.

The study excluded pregnant women, but experts will tease apart the data for any hints in case women get vaccinated before realizing they're pregnant.

A study of children as young as 12 is underway.

IMPACT OF EMERGENCY AUTHORIZATION

Answering some of these questions will require keeping Pfizer’s study going for many more months.

When the FDA panel met in October, experts warned against allowing trial participants who received placebos to switch and get the real vaccine immediately after it receives the FDA's emergency OK. Doing that could make it impossible to get answers to long-term questions, including how long the protection lasts.

Pfizer and BioNTech say they want to allow such participants to get the vaccine either upon request or, at the latest, after six months of follow-up.

The FDA still hasn’t made clear if it will accept that approach.

“FDA is adamant that they want these trials completed,” said Norman Baylor, former director of FDA’s vaccine office, adding that its expert panel members "know that too.”

AP writer David Koenig contributed to this story from Dallas.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Lauran Neergaard And Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Dec. 9

    The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.There are 429,035 confirmed cases in Canada._ Canada: 429,035 confirmed cases (71,968 active, 344,200 resolved, 12,867 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.There were 5,981 new cases Tuesday from 78,290 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 191.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,567 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,510.There were 90 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 656 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 94. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.23 per 100,000 people. There have been 12,147,827 tests completed._ Newfoundland and Labrador: 352 confirmed cases (28 active, 320 resolved, four deaths).There was one new case Tuesday from 356 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 13 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people. There have been 64,967 tests completed._ Prince Edward Island: 84 confirmed cases (13 active, 71 resolved, zero deaths).There were zero new cases Tuesday from 881 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 64,712 tests completed._ Nova Scotia: 1,383 confirmed cases (78 active, 1,240 resolved, 65 deaths).There were seven new cases Tuesday from 888 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.79 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 68 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people. There have been 155,138 tests completed._ New Brunswick: 541 confirmed cases (82 active, 452 resolved, seven deaths).There were five new cases Tuesday from 477 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 10.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 33 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people. There have been 106,334 tests completed._ Quebec: 154,740 confirmed cases (14,854 active, 132,573 resolved, 7,313 deaths).There were 1,564 new cases Tuesday from 9,813 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. The rate of active cases is 175.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,192 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,599.There were 36 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 229 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 33. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.39 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 86.19 per 100,000 people. There have been 2,270,207 tests completed._ Ontario: 130,910 confirmed cases (16,151 active, 110,951 resolved, 3,808 deaths).There were 1,676 new cases Tuesday from 37,916 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 110.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,711 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,816.There were 10 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 145 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 21. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.14 per 100,000 people. There have been 6,447,816 tests completed._ Manitoba: 19,376 confirmed cases (5,379 active, 13,577 resolved, 420 deaths).There were 245 new cases Tuesday from 2,289 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 392.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,269 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 324.There were 13 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 92 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.96 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.67 per 100,000 people. There have been 366,708 tests completed._ Saskatchewan: 10,597 confirmed cases (4,663 active, 5,868 resolved, 66 deaths).There were 185 new cases Tuesday from 1,303 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 14 per cent. The rate of active cases is 397.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,852 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 265.There were six new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.62 per 100,000 people. There have been 274,464 tests completed._ Alberta: 72,028 confirmed cases (20,388 active, 51,000 resolved, 640 deaths).There were 1,727 new cases Tuesday from 7,433 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 23 per cent. The rate of active cases is 466.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,544 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,792.There were nine new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 89 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 14.64 per 100,000 people. There have been 1,534,783 tests completed._ British Columbia: 38,718 confirmed cases (10,278 active, 27,897 resolved, 543 deaths).There were 566 new cases Tuesday from 16,769 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 202.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,824 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 689.There were 16 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 10.71 per 100,000 people. There have been 845,737 tests completed._ Yukon: 58 confirmed cases (10 active, 47 resolved, one deaths).There were four new cases Tuesday from 85 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.7 per cent. The rate of active cases is 24.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people. There have been 5,607 tests completed._ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed cases (zero active, 15 resolved, zero deaths).There were zero new cases Tuesday from 56 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 6,629 tests completed._ Nunavut: 220 confirmed cases (44 active, 176 resolved, zero deaths).There was one new case Tuesday from 24 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.2 per cent. The rate of active cases is 113.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 38 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 4,649 tests completed.This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 9, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Lametti plans public consultation on promised criminal conviction review commission

    OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is poised to consult Canadians on how to go about creating an independent commission to review possible wrongful convictions for criminal offences.The coming move will be the latest step on a long road toward such a body — a goal Ron Dalton and his colleagues have been keenly awaiting for years.Dalton, co-president of Innocence Canada, toils with a dedicated team to help people who insist they have experienced a miscarriage of justice gather and present the crucial evidence that can exonerate them.But he would be happy to see a federally created review commission — with ample budget and resources — take over much of the work of what he calls Innocence Canada's "ragtag bunch of volunteer do-gooders."The group, formerly known as the Association in Defence of the Wrongly Convicted, was founded in 1993 and has helped exonerate about two dozen people who collectively spent more than 200 years behind bars.Some, including Steven Truscott, David Milgaard, Guy Paul Morin and Glen Assoun, have become familiar names to those following their cases in the headlines.Innocence Canada has submitted 10 new cases for federal examination, and the group's pro bono lawyers are reviewing another 80 or so claims of innocence."But we're painfully aware of our limitations. We're spending half of our time trying to raise money to exist, the other half addressing some of the cases," Dalton said."With our limited resources, we can only address the most serious cases. But we know that there's literally thousands of cases out there."Dalton is intimately familiar with the nightmare of a wrongful conviction, having waged a successful 12-year fight to clear his name in his wife's 1988 death. The heart-wrenching experience made him want to help others.The uphill struggle could become less arduous if Justice Minister David Lametti fulfils a commitment in his mandate letter to establish an independent criminal case review commission that would make it easier and faster for potentially wrongfully convicted people to have their cases examined.Under the current system, when someone has exhausted avenues of appeal in the courts, they can submit an application under Section 696 of the Criminal Code for ministerial review of their case. Applicants might seek the help of a lawyer or a group such as Innocence Canada.If the justice minister is satisfied a miscarriage of justice likely occurred, he or she may refer the case to a court of appeal to be heard anew or direct that a fresh trial be held.Advocates of a new commission say it would revamp the review process for the better by ensuring independence from the justice minister — who, as attorney general, is the chief law officer of the Crown — and opening the door to more money and staff to scrutinize applications.Calls for such a body have come from several public inquiries dating back to the 1989 royal commission into Donald Marshall Jr.'s wrongful conviction for murder.Lametti became justice minister in January 2019, reviewed Assoun's case within weeks and determined there was reason to conclude that a miscarriage of justice had occurred.However, that was more than five years after submission of Innocence Canada's memorandum and multi-volume application detailing flaws in Assoun's case.The Justice Department's annual report on miscarriages of justice for 2019-20 says the federal Criminal Conviction Review Group had 51 active files as of March 31. Ten investigations were underway during the period, though there were no ministerial decisions on remedy.An independent commission would bolster public confidence, said Kent Roach, a law professor at the University of Toronto.The adversarial court process that pits prosecutor against defence lawyer "works until it doesn't work," Roach said. "Particularly with Indigenous and racialized accused, there are concerns that they don't always get the best defence."The forensic science that can contribute to a conviction is "sometimes dodgy" and continues to evolve, he added."When I started teaching criminal law back in 1989, people were just kind of waking up to the fact that wrongful convictions happen, because of the Marshall inquiry," Roach said. "Now, we're getting closer to saying, 'Look, this regrettably happens,' and we have to build in some safeguards."Lametti has been discussing a commission with interested parties, including Milgaard. "The next step in the process will be the launch of public-facing consultations, which will aim to capture a wide array of perspectives and considerations," Lametti said in a statement to The Canadian Press. "I look forward to having more details to share on this shortly."The government is likely to look closely at the long-established criminal case review commission for England, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as a newly created one in New Zealand.Roach would like to see a Canadian commission examine not only individual applications but also carry out systemic reviews to help prevent miscarriages of justice.The Liberal promise to create a review commission could evaporate should the minority government of Justin Trudeau fall, testing the patience of those who see a need for reform.Dalton is confident there will one day be a commission, though he acknowledges the timing is uncertain.While he looks forward to a new review body taking on cases that might now come to Innocence Canada, Dalton sees a continuing role for the group — helping people with applications and pointing out cases that fall through the cracks of an imperfect justice system."We as an organization might still want to get involved and say, 'No, you missed one here.'"This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

  • French police knocked over and injured Reuters journalist filming protest

    A Reuters camera operator filming a protest in the centre of Paris on Saturday was knocked to the ground by a police officer and sustained injuries. Video of the incident recorded by the camera operator, Clotaire Achi, showed a small group of protesters standing still and shouting at police in riot gear who were positioned a few metres (yards) away. The police rushed towards the protesters, and one officer carrying a baton and shield charged directly towards Achi, knocking him to the ground, the footage showed.

  • Federal tourism efforts to focus on going local to help hard-hit sector, Joly says

    OTTAWA — Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly says federal marketing strategies might need to shift away from attracting foreign visitors to Canada for the foreseeable future, as COVID-19 keeps suppressing travel.She and her international counterparts have agreed that domestic travel is likely to take priority even after vaccinations begin.Efforts earlier this year to redirect $40 million in marketing budgets yielded some results, Joly says, citing high attendance at Banff National Park in Alberta and visitors to Quebec's Gaspé region.The government will likely keep that approach until the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror.Joly says in an interview that the strategy will likely be to first promote people travelling within their regions, then to travel across the country.She says international efforts would come last, once officials in this country are sure other countries have widespread vaccination efforts that would protect Canadians' health and safety.But waiting it out won't be easy for many businesses. Travel is down and the tourism sector was hit earlier and harder by public health restrictions.Although the country has recouped just over four-fifths of the approximately three million jobs lost during spring lockdowns at the outset of the pandemic, over one-quarter of the remainder are in what Statistics Canada refers to as the accommodation and food services sector, which includes tourism operators.Some tourism businesses were unable to operate at full capacity or earn enough during the summer travel season to make it through the winter."Targeted help for those employers will be needed for some time to ensure there are jobs to return to when the pandemic is over," said Goldy Hyder, president of the Business Council of Canada.Last month's fall economic update offered to inject some long-sought support.The statement set aside $500 million for regional development agencies to spend on tourism businesses through to next June, trying to bolster a sector that normally employs about 750,000 people and makes up about two per cent of gross domestic product.It also outlined a new loan program for highly affected sectors like tourism. The government plans to back low-interest loans of up to $1 million that can be repaid over 10 years once things bounce back, Joly said."Then they can generate revenues, potentially more revenue than they thought even possible, because people will want to travel," she said in an interview this week."That will help them eventually be able to repay some of the loans and basically get through this tough time."Joly couldn't say exactly when the loan program will become available. She said work is underway with the Business Development Bank of Canada on the fine details, and negotiations with banks to make sure rates offered are below what is currently offered in the market."We know that time is of the essence," she said.And although this measure wasn't directly pointed at the tourism industry, the sector had asked for the federal wage subsidy to return to covering 75 per cent of eligible payroll costs and a revamped rent-relief program, both of which are now in a bill before the House of Commons.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

  • NDP continues push for more funds for long-term care

    Regina– The opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) has been pushing the province to commit additional funds for COVID-19 response throughout the length of this fall legislative session. Tuesday, Dec. 8, was no different, with NDP Leader Ryan Meili asking Premier Scott Moe, “Does he agree that it's time to commit emergency funding to get the increasingly deadly situation and Saskatchewan long term care, under control?” Meili pointed out, “Nine seniors lost their lives in two different health facilities in a single day.” Moe said, “First and foremost I would offer my condolences to those families that have lost a family member over the course of the last few days or whether it’s over the course of the entire time that we have been responding to the outbreak of COVID-19 here in Saskatchewan, across the nation, and around the world.” He said the province acted early to put a number of measures in place with long-term care and health care facilities. This included provided personal protective equipment and limiting visitation. But he acknowledged, “Recently we have had a couple of outbreaks, with the higher numbers that we have in community transmission. And we’re going to continue to work with those facilities individually or as a group to ensure that we’re providing the safest environments possible.” Meili pointed out some long-term care facilities have four residents to a room, sharing a single bathroom which itself does not have a door. “We called on this government then, as we have so many times, to fix the problems in long-term care to address these unacceptable conditions. They didn’t act. This was predictable. This was preventable. But this government chose not to act. So will the Premier acknowledge today that we have a serious long-term problem in long-term care and that it’s his job to fix it?” Meili asked. Moe said, “We took action. We took action very early. We took the action based on the advice that was provided by Dr. Shahab with respect to our long-term care homes to ensure that the operating environment that we have is as safe as it can possibly be.” He added over the last 13 years the province has built 50 new long-term care homes across the province. Moe continued, “Throughout the COVID, in our response to COVID-19 this summer leading into this fall, as I said, we have been cohorting staff in our long-term care facilities, worked very closely with our organized labour leaders to ensure that that can occur so that staff are not moving between facilities here in the province. We have ensured that we had the funding in place to provide the proper and appropriate personal protective equipment for all of those involved. And we’ve made some significant changes in the access that families have into those care homes … ultimately to see their family members. As we move forward, we’re going to continue to prioritize those long-term care residents and the staff. They are first in line to receive the vaccine as that becomes available from the federal government.  “We’ve taken action very early and we continue to take action as we start to distribute the vaccines here in the province.” In response to Meili’s call for more resources to be spent, Moe said during the election, “We committed resources for hundreds of continuing care assistants to go into long-term care homes, to go into our home care service here in the province. We have expedited the hiring process for those individuals and they’re actively being searched out as we speak and the funding has been provided.”Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • ‘Double-crossed’ BC Liberals may adopt smarter, more aggressive Opposition role

    Double crossed for their cooperation throughout the pandemic, B.C.’s reconfigured Liberal Opposition may take a more aggressive, combative role in the legislature, predicted political analysts. The first post-election legislative session began on Dec. 7. “Before COVID, they were combative, but in a clumsy way, trying to be populist,” said former long-time senior Liberal strategist and now-political pundit Martyn Brown. “It's going to be more combative than it was before. But it will be fair, and it will be smart.” The fair and smart refers to the change Brown expects under Shirley Bond’s leadership. The MLA for Prince George-Valemount was elected interim leader by her 27 caucus colleagues two days after the former Liberal leader, Andrew Wilkinson, stepped down on Nov. 21. “Bond will be more sensitive to human needs and more compassionate, but razor sharp in her criticisms,” said Brown. “These are challenging times in British Columbia,” Bond said last week. “Question period is always going to be a place that has more vigorous debate.” Premier John Horgan seemed to expect no less. “Shirley and I are mature enough to take these things in stride,” he said when Bond was named interim leader. “I know she'll be quick to respond to any failings of mine, but I also know she'll be quick to offer support where it's required.”  In fact, prior to the election, and throughout the pandemic, the Liberals and BC Greens have worked with the New Democrats to present a united front and maintain strong support in public health officials, led by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. Things went well for B.C. in the first wave of the pandemic, in part, because of that cooperation among the three parties, said long-time Vancouver Sun political columnist Vaughn Palmer. “They even held joint town halls together.” In March, all parties approved the government’s $5 billion emergency COVID-19 funding package on a single day  – an unprecedented feat – including $1.5 billion for economic recovery.  “The New Democrats sat on the $1.5 billion for six months, from March to September, then announced it as Stronger BC, (which became) the first plank in their election campaign,” said Palmer. Seven days later, Horgan called the election and the government took credit for managing the pandemic just as the second wave was building.  “New Democrats double crossed both them and the Greens for their cooperation on managing and communicating the pandemic,” said Palmer. The Liberals didn't want to do anything that would be seen to undermine their support for Dr. Henry, said Brown. The result was a cooperative, collegial Opposition that avoided pointed criticism of the government in the six-month lead-up to the election, he said.  “It was admirable, laudable, but politically, strategically, it was a glaring error,” said Brown. Even if the party ultimately lost votes by cooperating, former Liberal house leader Mary Polak stood by the strategy. “There were choices that we made and one of those choices was to cooperate with the Greens and the NDP throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Polak after being defeated in her own Langley riding on election night. “Did that hurt us electorally? Probably. But it was still the right decision to make." The appointment of Peter Milobar as house leader might signal the Official Opposition’s intention to take a more aggressive role, said Palmer. A former mayor of Kamloops and MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson, Milobar was appointed house leader and critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation on Nov. 30. “Milobar was one of the more effective members in the last house,” said Palmer. “He was effective holding government to account in question period and during estimates, particularly, as a first-term MLA. He got the hang of it quickly.” Milobar works very collegially with Liberal members, said Bond, adding that any strategy the Opposition puts in place will be done as collaboratively as possible within its caucus.  “We are going to be laser-focused on making sure we try to get answers for the public,” said Milobar of the session that began on Monday.  Instead of a more typical eight to 10 weeks, the abbreviated winter session is expected to run one or two weeks to pass a couple bills. “None of the legislation that was supposed to be coming forward in the fall is anywhere to be seen,” said Milobar.   The main bill on the docket covers $1.4 billion in funding for the Recovery Benefit, a one-time COVID-19 relief payment of up to $1,000 for eligible families and $500 for qualifying individuals. Premier John Horgan promised the payment during the October election campaign. “We see a legislative calendar that's essentially one bill to fill a mid-election, scribble-on-the-back-of-a-napkin campaign promise,” Milobar said. The Opposition understands the urgency in getting relief money to the people, but also wants to make sure all legislation goes through proper rigor,  debate, and scrutiny, he said.   The Recovery Benefit legislation amounts to $1.4 billion in taxpayer spending, Milobar said. “We want to make sure it's being done properly.” Fran@thegoatnews.ca / @FranYanorFran Yanor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Rocky Mountain Goat

  • Shawn Mendes reads out latest text messages with Camila Cabello

    And they're not what you would expect.

  • Facebook enforcing new rules to prevent discrimination in advertising

    Facebook has started enforcing new rules for advertisers in Canada meant to prohibit discrimination in ads for jobs, housing and credit services.Under the new rules, advertisers no longer will be able to target such ads at individual Canadian Facebook users based on criteria such as age, gender or postal code. The move does not, however, prohibit targeting by those criteria for other kinds of ads.Facebook has created a searchable ad library where users can see all of the ads that have been placed in those categories. On Tuesday, for example, the ad library had 620 ads listed for Montreal, 540 for Toronto and 410 for Vancouver.In the past, users couldn't see job ads that didn't appear in their own Facebook feeds.Kevin Chan, head of public policy for Facebook in Canada, said that while Facebook has long had a policy against discrimination in ads, it will be doing more to enforce it now."We're doing this to ensure that everybody in Canada has access to housing, employment and credit opportunities — not just ones that an advertiser might want to narrowly reach," he said. "There is risk there for discrimination and this new product change is designed to address that and remove that area of risk."Chan said Facebook will use artificial intelligence to catch those who may try to flout the new rules. If someone posts an ad for a job, housing or credit service that discriminates, the system will suspend the ad.If the system misses a discriminatory ad, users can report it, he said.While the company is enforcing the new rules in Canada and the United States, Chan said it is not being introduced in other countries.The new rules for Canada came after CBC News documented how some employers across Canada, including government departments, agencies and police forces, were micro-targeting job ads at specific age ranges.While the texts of the ads themselves didn't mention age, the settings that determine who would see the ads often excluded older workers. That meant, for example, that those over age 45 or 50 wouldn't see an ad for a job for which they might be qualified in their Facebook feeds.A smaller number of the ads CBC News identified were targeted specifically to women or men.Under federal and provincial human rights laws in Canada, employers aren't allowed to restrict who sees job ads based on age, gender, race or religion, unless the restriction is a bona fide occupational requirement or is part of a specific initiative like a student summer job program.In the wake of the report by CBC News, the Canadian and Ontario human rights commissions got involved.In a letter to Chan, posted on the Ontario Human Rights Commission's website, Ontario Human Rights Chief Commissioner Ena Chadha and Canadian Human Rights Commission Chief Commissioner Marie-Claude Landry welcomed the news that the new restrictions are being enforced."Advertising is how many Canadians learn about critical opportunities, like a job opening or an apartment for rent," they wrote. "Part of ensuring equal access to these opportunities is making sure everyone has a chance to learn about them in the first place."The commissioners said that's even more important in the middle of a pandemic."The COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented numbers of people facing precarious housing, employment and financial circumstances — with the people in our communities who were already the most marginalized being disproportionately affected. Ensuring that available housing, employment and credit opportunities are advertised without discrimination and in line with human rights laws is imperative. The new safeguards that have been implemented and are now being enforced are an important part of achieving this."The commissioners said they will also be watching what Facebook does in future on the issue of potential algorithmic bias on its platform.While Facebook's new restrictions for advertisers resolves the question with the human rights commissions, the social media giant still faces the prospect of a class action lawsuit over ads run in the past that were targeted to particular age groups. Audrey Boctor, of Montreal law firm IMK, said a hearing on authorization of the class action is set for Jan. 15 in Quebec Superior Court.Elizabeth Thompson can be reached at elizabeth.thompson@cbc.ca

  • Montreal organized crime group is stealing dozens of cars in GTA, police allege

    Peel police detectives are planning a trip to Montreal in the near future, but it's not for pleasure. They're mounting a major operation to slow a wave of car thefts and they're hoping their counterparts in Quebec's largest city can help them. Since October, more than 80 SUVs — mainly Lexus and Toyota models — have been stolen in Peel Region.Toronto police say car thefts have spiked by 25 per cent year-over-year in the city, an increase Supt. Ron Taverner calls "significant." The vehicles most targeted by thieves in Toronto include BMWs, Toyota Highlanders and other high-end models, investigators say."We believe that a lot of those vehicles are being shipped offshore. They end up in many different countries, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and they bring a significantly higher value over there," Taverner said. Thieves are often snatching these luxury vehicles from their owners' driveways using electronic key technology. Det. Greg Shrivell of Peel Regional Police says the evidence suggests most cases could be linked to organized crime in Quebec.He says their work is now "focused on people coming from Montreal to steal vehicles and bring them back to the Montreal port to be shipped." On Nov. 22, four men between the ages of 17 and 21 were arrested as they were attempting to steal a Lexus in Mississauga. Peel police allege the group was travelling in a car with a Quebec license plate and they had several empty key fobs.Investigators believe they were expecting to leave with seven stolen vehicles. Other suspects have been identified, according to Shrivell. "We want to collaborate with the Montreal police," Shrivell said, "and put an intervention plan in place." Montreal police 'constantly collaborating' with other forcesMontreal police declined an interview request from CBC News. But in a written statement, a spokesperson says police there are 'constantly collaborating with different police forces to eliminate crime. Such collaboration between police forces is a key to our success." Shrivell says Peel police are planning a three-stage intervention. First, officers and detectives are hoping to identify and intercept thieves before they can move the vehicles out of the province.Second, police have launched a campaign on social media and are planning a town hall meeting this month to warn owners of the makes and models that are most often stolen.Protecting your carIn a news release, Peel police are asking those owners to take as many precautions as they can to protect their cars.Those measures include: * Parking them in a garage when possible or behind a less appealing car in their driveway. * Storing their electronic keys to prevent passersby from copying them. * Using old fashioned steering wheel locking bars to discourage thieves from targeting their cars. Finally, they are hoping to speak with the accused and their families and provide resources to steer them away from organized crime groups. "They are young, they live at home, so we hope to possibly curb any future interest," Shrivell said.Toronto police are also collaborating with the Canada Border Services Agency to intercept as many of these cars before they are shipped overseas. "We know certain containers are being used and we make sure those containers are being targeted for looking into," Taverner said.'It was very frustrating,' victim saysMississauga resident Paul Cheema is just one of many GTA residents victimized by car thieves.He installed video surveillance cameras on his property after his Lexus was stolen, but that didn't stop the thieves from striking again.One of his cameras caught the second theft but that didn't make the experience any less painful."It was very frustrating. I had personal belongings inside the car too."A few days after he reported his car stolen, he received a notice from the Toronto police. His car had been illegally parked for over three hours in Etobicoke, less than 20 kilometres away from where it was stolen. He says it was very disappointing to see that police services from Peel and Toronto had not exchanged information about the theft, ticketed the vehicle and did not bring it back.The $42 parking ticket was later dismissed. He is now on the market for another car, possibly another Lexus. He hopes the GPS technology on the newer model will protect his vehicle.

  • No model for sale here, but India's small investors flock to Tesla stock

    Mom-and-pop Indian investors increasingly buying U.S. stocks have been drawn to a company that has no presence in India so far: electric car maker Tesla Inc. Indians are placing bigger-than-ever bets on U.S. stocks this year as the American stock market has recovered faster than markets in India and other emerging nations following a crash sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. While firms such as Apple, Amazon and Facebook - which have a significant presence in India - are popular among Indian investors venturing into U.S. stocks, data from brokerages shows Tesla has emerged as a new favourite.

  • Fear, frustration, compassion and shame: What nurses are dealing with during the pandemic

    (WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions that may disturb or offend some readers.)There are close to 450,000 nurses in Canada. Some work in hospitals, some in long-term care homes, some are privately hired, but they all share one commonality. Since the beginning of COVID-19, they have been on the front lines of an international pandemic that has taken more than 1.4 million lives worldwide, including 12,000 in this country.The work they've done has been arduous and a risk to their personal safety and health, but they have persevered. The National talked to three nurses in three different provinces about their experiences, and these are their stories.Clarice Shen, TorontoClarice Shen, 25, is an acute care nurse at Toronto's Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. In January, just a year out of nursing school, she was caring for a patient who was exhibiting symptoms of a virus that didn't even have a name yet.He turned out to be the first patient to test positive with COVID-19 in Canada."There was a lot of uncertainty, but as a team, we kind of came together and supported ourselves," Shen said.When it became clear the hospital needed to expand the intensive care unit, Shen volunteered to work in the ICU to support the staff there. She's been on 12-hour shifts in the ICU ever since.A number of the things she has experienced when dealing with COVID-19 patients were new to her."From a nursing standpoint, the fact that a lot of patients with the virus get sick really, really fast — they can present to the hospital with very mild symptoms, and they can progress very, very quickly to the point where mechanical ventilation is needed — I was really taken aback. Because it is really traumatic to be put on a ventilator," Shen said.In her time in the ICU, Shen has helped care for dozens of COVID-19 patients and says most people don't realize how hard it is to be intubated."I was caring for a patient on a ventilator and he had this thing where his body just on and off twitched, where his teeth would bite down on the ventilator. And his teeth were actually coming out, like, he bit off part of his tongue and his teeth were coming out, and there was blood everywhere," Shen said.> I never imagined that I'd be in a position to tell someone 'you can't visit your loved one in the hospital.' \- Clarice ShenAs hospital rules changed, Shen has had to tell the families of seriously ill patients that they could no longer visit, or that they must cut visits short. She says she's tried to address the frustration she deals with daily by maintaining compassion."I never imagined that I'd be in a position to tell someone 'you can't visit your loved one in the hospital,'" Shen said."I try to help them understand what it is that we're trying to do … helping them feel that I'm on their side, even though the situation might be really challenging."And Shen has held the hands of many patients in the ICU while they passed. Too many times, she says, a patient's condition has worsened and they've succumbed to COVID-19 so quickly that their families couldn't get there in time.One recent instance sticks in her mind, when she was at the bedside of a woman who died before her two daughters could get to the hospital. Shen was covering a break for the nurse who was the patient's primary care provider, so she didn't know the patient very well."All I could really tell her is that I loved the colour of her nails, and that her hair was beautiful, and that her daughters loved her. So I eventually just told her over and over again that her daughters wished that they could be here," Shen said."It's important she didn't feel alone. I mean, it's an honour and a privilege that I can be there for patients in their final moments."As cases reach record highs in Toronto and the city finds itself in a second lockdown, Shen says she wishes people could see what she sees in one shift in the ICU. She thinks it would scare them as much as it does her, and help keep them vigilant against contracting or spreading the virus."You know, last week you had two COVID patients in the hospital. And this week you have 15, and two waiting in the ER, and you have no beds in the ICU. And then you're trying to get people out of the ICU who would benefit, potentially, from a few more days of staying there, because you need that bed. So, that is scary for me," Shen said.Meaghan Thumath, VancouverMeaghan Thumath is a registered nurse who wears many hats.She works with homeless and marginalized communities in Vancouver's notorious downtown East side. She also teaches nursing, does clinical research, and participates in international deployments with The World Health Organization that have included work on Ebola and other outbreaks overseas.Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Thumath has been harnessing her experience to care for patients in Vancouver who are largely without other options."Sometimes that can look like a homeless camp. Sometimes it's a single-room occupancy building that's owned by a private owner. Sometimes it's a homeless shelter, and sometimes it's a supported-housing facility," Thumath said. "We find people where they are."> I think if you can treat people with dignity, and be trauma-informed and understand sometimes people might be scared, generally people are extremely grateful. \- Meaghan ThumathThumath's patients are often dealing with many more issues than just possible exposure to COVID-19."So we are seeing a sort of twinning of the overdose crisis as well as COVID-19. And then on top of that, people are still struggling with HIV, and Hepatitis C, and other infections," Thumath said.She points out that asking homeless people to self-isolate or quarantine when they are exposed to COVID-19 presents added challenges that most Canadians with a place to live can't begin to understand.Part of her job is also training shelter workers in best practices for when people with symptoms show up on their doorsteps.Thumath says she does the work, and takes the personal risks associated with it, because of how rewarding it is."It's a huge honour, because people are so grateful for your help. I think if you can treat people with dignity, and be trauma-informed and understand sometimes people might be scared, generally people are extremely grateful," she said.The personal risks she takes are significant. Thumath recently returned from a trip with the World Health Organization to South Africa, assisting with the pandemic response there.She was also part of the team that helped repatriate people from Wuhan, China, to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in the spring this year. It was on that assignment that Thumath contracted the virus herself.She says that experience helps her better understand what her patients are facing.The toll her work has had on her family is something that weighs on her as well. Thumath is married and has two children. She writes goodbye letters to them every time she is deployed somewhere in case she doesn't return."I'm grateful to my husband for being supportive, but it does weigh on me," she says. "That's the hardest thing — a drawer full of letters to them just in case I don't come back."Shaye Fleming, CalgaryShaye Fleming has been off work since September. That's when the 29-year-old caught COVID-19 while on a regular shift as a cardiac nurse at Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre."It's been over two months now, and I'm just starting to feel a little bit back to normal," she said."I still get quite short of breath, and this isn't like me, you know? I usually can run, walk, like, usually I'm quite active."The ongoing impact of the virus has left Fleming frustrated, and feeling another emotion she says she wasn't expecting."I've been experiencing a lot of anxiety with it as well. When you're young you think you'll be fine, and I was one of those people that wasn't worried about getting it. And so the fact that it has been a prolonged recovery period, and I'm lacking a lot of that stamina that I once had, yeah, it's been hard for sure," she said.Fleming has tried to return to work twice, but was unable to both times. Her symptoms have continued to be too debilitating.> ... That shame of not being able to go back to work when I felt like I should have been OK, that makes you feel pretty shameful as well. \- Shaye FlemingShe hopes to try again this week. Not being able to go back to work has only added to her stress, she said."I haven't been able to be there, and be a support for my co-workers and my colleagues," Fleming said. "So, you know, that shame of not being able to go back to work when I felt like I should have been OK, that makes you feel pretty shameful as well."As cases spike in Alberta and around the country, Fleming says she hopes people heed social distancing requirements and listen to public health officials. But she adds that regardless of how people approach the pandemic, nurses will always be there to care for them if they fall ill, even though providing that care means a risk to their own health."We will care for your loved ones and for you, regardless of what you believe in and what you value at the moment during this pandemic," she said. "Nurses will always be there for you."

  • Canadian Rangers mobilize for Fond-du-Lac COVID-10 assistance

    Regina– Will the Canadian Armed Forces be assisting Saskatchewan in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, as it has done in Quebec and Ontario?  New Democratic Party Leader Ryan Meili asked about that during question period on Dec. 8, saying, “Army reservists, we’ve also learned, are being trained to be deployed in Saskatchewan. The situation here in the province is clearly out of control. And this premier is clearly in over his head. We have the second-highest number of active cases per capita in the entire country. We’ve got new outbreaks in long-term care and hospitals every day. Does the premier recognize he needs some help? And has he been reaching out to the federal government? Will there be military support for health care delivery here in Saskatchewan?” Premier Scott Moe responded, “My understanding with respect to the military is there is some conversation with respect to the community of Fond-du-Lac and there has been some conversation at the Council of Federation table with the military working with distributing the vaccine from the suppliers ultimately to the provinces.” He also said, “We have also reassigned a number of people in the Saskatchewan public service to help us with testing and contact tracing, as well have worked closely with the federal government to use some of the resources in people that they have here in the province — specifically I believe Statistics Canada, people that are employed with Statistics Canada — to help us with some of our contact tracing here as well.” Speaking to reporters, Minister of Government Relations Don McMorris said, “So we know that there is an outbreak in Fond du Lac, and due to the remoteness of the community, it's just excellent that we can call on the Canadian Rangers, who are local to the community, to then start supplying humanitarian services. It's not like, you know, our armed forces are flying in. Canadian Rangers are community members that then serve in the Ranger status to provide humanitarian services such as supplying food, getting food for people that are shut in, and firewood, and all those types of things. So it's not like the some people think, that is more of a military exercise. That's not what this would be classed as.” He explained the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency put in a request on Dec. 4 which was then accepted by the federal government.  McMorris noted there are a number of people who need to self-isolate and can use support.  Meili told reporters, “We've got this mixed message. We’ve got a government that's potentially exploring reservists coming in. We've got a government that's preparing field hospitals, training staff, for field hospitals, and at the same time musing about lifting restrictions in the days ahead.  “Whether that help is immediately coming or coming weeks ahead, he should be exploring every one of these avenues, instead of what we've seen, which is cross your fingers and hope things get better approach, instead of taking the proactive serious measures needed to keep people safe.” He added, “And I think Saskatchewan people have been ill-served by the lack of forecasting from this government. Here's what happens next, in certain circumstances. That's why you get situations, where kids are out of school with no real warning, and no real involvement, from the province, and where those supports should be placed where those thresholds should have been made clear, for the divisions and students.”Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • With gym, pools and other activities closed, backyard ice rinks are booming

    What do you do in the middle of a pandemic, when winter weather has arrived and almost every form of recreation is banned? Build an outdoor ice rink."You get a lot of stick-handling out here. You can get pretty fast if you go in circles," 14-year-old Jake Myshkowsky said last week, as he and his brother faced off on the backyard rink they built with their dad. "I've put a couple of holes through the fence."Both boys miss playing hockey on their teams, with up to three practices and two games every week.For them, their backyard rink has become a lifesaver."It's something to do ... 100 per cent. I really want to get back there," 10-year-old Luke said.'Sometimes crisis creates opportunities'The Myshkowsky brothers are part of a trend in Winnipeg that began when Manitoba went into Code Red pandemic restrictions in November.Gyms, arenas, swimming pools and even outdoor playgrounds were closed — and Manitobans were told to stay home to reduce transmission of COVID-19.For anyone hoping to set up a home gym, it's hard to find a barbell or exercise bike anywhere in the city."People are stuck with no gyms, no nothing. They need exercise," said Ryan Starkell, owner of My O.D.R. (which stands for outdoor rink)."I think it's great for mental health to have people to be able to go outside their backyard and exercise a little bit, get a skate and have some fun and let loose, you know, and maybe stop thinking about everything else that's bad that's going on in the world right now."Starkell started his business in September as a way of making a little extra cash to buy Christmas presents for his five children.He thought he might build a dozen rinks for friends and family, but his business has exploded.Starkell has already hired a handful of people to help him build and fill the rinks with water. He's even started offering a DYI package, but he can still barely keep up."Everyone wants their rink built now," Starkell said, taking a short break during a rink-building project. "It's a lot of demand, and it's more than I expected to take on, that's for sure. But doing my best to manage it, you know, not sleeping too much, really trying to cram as much in as I can."Winnipeg isn't the only place seeing the outdoor rink craze.NiceRInk is an American family business that sells full do-it-yourself rink kits and all of the individual pieces — but it's taking orders faster than it can manufacture the product."Definitely an extreme demand," owner Jim Stoller said last week from Genoa City, Wis."We're easily double up right now and just everyone just running ragged as much as they can. Nights, weekends, just trying to get everything out for everyone as fast as we possibly can.... Sometimes crisis creates opportunities." Stoller grew up playing high-level hockey in the USHL, the top junior ice hockey league. Some of his fondest childhood memories involve the outdoor rink his father built, and he still scrimmages with his son on his backyard rink."We love hockey. And when you put a rink in the backyard, there's just nothing like it," Stoller said.NiceRink ships to Canada, and its products can be found at a major retailer here. The company is negotiating a distribution agreement with a second major Canadian retailer, Stoller said, adding he can't disclose more details just yet.Warning issued about thin iceIt's not just backyards being made into rinks.As they have for generations, people are also shovelling snow off rivers and their neighbourhood retention ponds for a place to skate — something the City of Winnipeg is warning against."This is Canada. I mean, there's ice, people want to play hockey. We get it.... [But] we don't want to see a loss of life. We don't want to see people go through the ice," Mayor Brian Bowman told a news conference last week.The ice on the rivers is still thin and fragile, and frozen retention ponds are never safe.The water piped into them carries road salt, making the ice unstable and potentially dangerous, he said.Every weekend, there are numerous water rescue calls, forcing police, paramedics and fire personnel to respond. On a recent weekend, there were 17 calls, reporting people walking or skating on thin ice around the city."We don't want to divert first responders right now, at a time when we know they're being called ... to help out at personal care homes, for example. We don't want to stretch those resources any more than necessary," Bowman said.The city has also stepped up patrols of retention ponds by bylaw officers to remind people it's prohibited, as well as hazardous."We have to utilize the options that are available under provincial public health orders," the mayor said. "Ice skating isn't one of them right now unless it's in a backyard rink."

  • Twitter, Tumblr, Vimeo push back against EU rules on illegal online content

    Twitter and three other U.S. tech companies have urged the EU to take a flexible approach towards harmful and illegal online content instead of blanket rules requiring takedown, saying this would preserve an open internet. U.S. internet media group IAC/InterActiveCorp-owned online video platform Vimeo, nonprofit browser maker Mozilla and Automattic, owner of online publishing tool WordPress.com, made the call a week before EU tech chief Margrethe Vestager is due to present her draft rules. Known as the Digital Services Act, the rules aim to get bigger companies to take more responsibility for removing illegal and harmful content as soon as they have been notified.

  • STMicro says US-China trade war slows its growth

    PARIS (Reuters) -Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said the U.S.-China trade war and a near-embargo on Huawei, one of its biggest clients, would slow growth and affect profitability even if demand rebounds after a COVID-afflicted year. STMicro's chief executive said the group had to postpone its $12 billion annual sales target by a year to 2023, with a lower-than-expected operating margin in the range between 15% and 17%. "We need to take into account the U.S.-China trade war implications, with a de facto embargo so far preventing us from selling our custom design solutions to an important customer," Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery said, referring to Chinese firm Huawei.

  • Russia's Sputnik V vaccination program has started, but it's facing resistance

    As Russia's mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign got underway this week, thousands of Russians rolled up their sleeves and volunteered to be among the first to get their arms jabbed with a dose of Sputnik V.Many others, however, appear to be holding back to see how things turn out for those who did."People are worried because they don't understand how the vaccine is made, and they see a lot of controversy in the media," said Dr. Yevgeny Timakov, a Moscow-based infectious disease specialist."Most of my patients — about 80 per cent — want to get vaccinated, but of those … [only] 20 per cent are ready to do it right now," he told CBC News in an interview.His observations reflect what might be a broad public hesitancy to take a vaccine that has been developed, approved and delivered to the public in a record-shattering time frame.What Timakov is hearing from his patients echoes the findings of a public opinion survey done by the independent Lavada Institute in October. It suggests vaccine distrust among Russians has increased as the pandemic has worsened, with 59 per cent of those surveyed suggesting they are unwilling to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 illness.Another survey published around the same time by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that more than 70 per cent of Russians did not plan to get vaccinated. Still awaiting full Phase 3 resultsRussia's vaccine, whose name is meant to invoke memories of Soviet-era success in space, was the first in the world to be registered in August and since then, tens of thousands of health-care workers, teachers, military personnel and others with government connections have taken it.However, the vaccine's initial success was championed on the basis of results involving a small sample of less than 100 volunteers.    Subsequent results derived from larger Phase 3 trials have validated those early findings, but Sputnik V's developer has yet to publish those full results.Pfizer-BioNTech published its safety data this week as part of its approval process with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and had its vaccine approved in Canada Wednesday."People are wary of vaccination and are waiting for the end of clinical trials and [to] see that the vaccine works. All this they will see in time," said Timakov, who supports the vaccine and is encouraging Russians to take it.Its maker, the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, has said it hopes more than two million Russians can be vaccinated by the end of the month although it's unclear if that target can be met.Russia repeatedly promised a national vaccination program throughout the fall, but production delays kept pushing the start date back.'The right thing to do'CBC News visited one of the 70 hospitals and clinics in the Moscow area that began administering the vaccine this week as part of the national immunization program.    Many of those who signed up to be among the first to get inoculated were health-care workers, at higher risk of contracting the virus."You need to get vaccinated because you need to keep working," said Dr. Olga Maskova.Like everyone else who received the vaccine, Maskova was handed an information sheet listing the possible short-term side effects, including chills, fever and skin irritation.   "I'm absolutely convinced that this is the right step," she said. "Later, the vaccine might be perfected, and maybe there will be other vaccines, but I think this is the right thing to do at this time."Sputnik V is an adenovirus-based platform that uses a modified common cold virus to trigger the body's immune system to produce antibodies against the coronavirus and requires a booster shot 21 days after the first injection. It's a similar process to the one used by Oxford University and AstraZeneca for its vaccine. India, South Korea, U.A.E. sign on for SputnikWestern experts have been split on the Russian vaccine, with some bemoaning the lack of transparency of the trials and the reliance on early data to draw sweeping conclusions about its effectiveness.    Others, however, argue the science behind the vaccine is proven, and it will likely make an important contribution to fighting the virus globally once it is in widespread use.Natalia Kuzinkova, the chief doctor at Clinic No. 68, the facility CBC News visited, said she understands there may be reticence to be among the first to get vaccinated but that the risks of waiting are far greater."My role as a doctor is to explain the risks there will be if they don't take the vaccine," she said. "Yes, I hear the opinions,  but my responsibility is to tell them that if they haven't been sick yet, they could still get sick and die."The Kremlin has fought an intense global public relations campaign to sell its vaccine to COVID-weary customers abroad but also to demonstrate Russian superiority in an area that was once a point of pride for the former Soviet Union: vaccine production.Few Western governments, with the notable exception of Hungary in the European Union, have thus far expressed an interest in the Russian vaccine. However, dozens of nations in other parts of the world, including India, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, have signed agreements to buy it.Process moving too fast, say someWhile some of the concerns over the virus are clearly rooted in the adversarial nature of the relationship between Putin and his counterparts in Europe and North America, they have also been amplified by Russia's own bragging about the vaccine's success and the timing of proclamations that appeared designed to one-up announcements by Western vaccine makers.The CBC News team in Moscow visited the Kuznetsky Most pedestrian mall a few blocks from the Kremlin to ask people at random if they planned to sign up for the vaccination.Most told us they would not."I don't trust this vaccine," said Artyom Bagamayev. "The trials usually take many years, but here, it's just a bit too fast.""In the past, it was an arms race, but now, it's a biological one, a vaccine race."Natalia Panfilova agreed."You can't produce an effective vaccine in such a short period of time and test it and say it's effective," she said. "I don't understand if it works or if it doesn't work or how effective it is."Putin not yet vaccinatedThe potential for vaccine hesitancy is clearly not unique to Russia, but it may be accentuated by a longstanding lack of trust in the country's health-care system.Hospitals in many parts of the country are being overwhelmed by coronavirus cases, and social media has been inundated with videos shot by patients showing deplorable conditions.So far during this second wave of coronavirus cases, Russian authorities in most cities, including the capital, Moscow, have been reluctant to invoke lockdowns because of the heavy economic toll it might inflict on an already struggling economy.The severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 500 deaths a day, also makes getting a large public buy-in to the vaccine program even more essential if the virus is to be brought under control.While many prominent Russians have been shown on TV getting their vaccinations, the most prominent person in the country, and the vaccine's biggest cheerleader, so far has not.The Kremlin says Putin has not taken the two doses of the vaccine and has not yet offered a time frame on when he will do so.WATCH | Why some Russians are wary of getting the Sputnik V vaccine:

  • U.S. envoy says ties with South Korea will remain strong under Biden

    A senior U.S. envoy on Wednesday said the trust and alliance between Washington and Seoul will remain firm regardless of the upcoming change in administrations, South Korea's foreign ministry said. The remarks came as the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who helped lead unsuccessful efforts to turn U.S. President Donald Trump's personal outreach to North Korea into progress in denuclearisation talks, met with South Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun. Choi asked Biegun to play a bridging role to ensure the achievements the two allies have made together make progress before President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.

  • How Ottawa restaurants can survive the winter lull

    In anticipation of a virtual holiday season, experts are offering restaurants some strategic advice on surviving a slow December and the upcoming winter lull. "You expect ups and downs, but never in 35 years have I seen this," said David Hopkins, president of The Fifteen Group, who's given strategic advice and guidance to restaurants for decades. "It keeps getting tougher and tougher."Hopkins said 2020 has been unprecedented for restaurants with shutdowns and revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With regions moving up and down Ontario's five-colour pandemic scale, it's "next to impossible" to plan. Indoor dining reopened a month ago in Ottawa after a partial lockdown, with restrictions in place."[Ottawa's restaurants are] probably in a really challenging place right now in orange — in ten days they could be in red zone and all the best plans go to waste," said Hopkins.WATCH | Restaurant expert suggests ways to bring in revenue over the holiday:Many restaurants have historically relied on business in November and December to get them through what Hopkins calls "the terrible months" from January to March."On top of the pandemic circumstance, [the winter] can be extremely bleak," said Hopkins.From meal kits to gift cardsHopkins says he's recommending two things to restaurants right now. "The holiday season was always about holiday parties," he said. "Restaurants need to figure out how they could pivot to capture some of that revenue."Hopkins encourages restaurants to advertise individual meal kits for virtual office parties to employers this year. Those meal kits could be delivered to the homes of employees, he said.Secondly, because restaurants may be heavily relying on government wage and rent subsidies, Hopkins is recommending they sell as many gift cards as possible."If you sell over $50,000 of gift cards, that technically isn't a revenue," said Hopkins, explaining that the gift card sale is an exchange of payment method, so it won't affect applications for government subsidies. "It's 100 per cent money in the bank that they can hang on to and help them get through the pandemic."Check your supply chain"When those patios reopen in April, and the sun comes out ... the restaurant industry is going to come back strong," said Jeff Donaldson, a PhD candidate for public policy at Carleton University who specializes in small business emergency preparedness.It's the interim between now and then that restaurants need to brace for, said Donaldson.  Restaurant staff should find other sources of income for the winter and not rely on the industry as their main source of income, he said.For business owners, Donaldson says make sure to have a backup supply chain for meat, produce and other products through the winter — and to be prepared for suppliers to also be hit hard by COVID-19."That's probably their largest risk. Other than cash flow maintenance and being able to stay open ... the biggest thing they have to worry about is their supply chain."He recommends restaurants simplifying their menus in a time of "economic shock.""Bring it down to the basics. What sells well? How can I sell it?" said Donaldson.

  • Act now to stop anti-vaccine misinformation, says Ottawa researcher

    With Canadian regulators expected to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine within days, one Ottawa researcher is urging public health authorities to start addressing false anti-vaccination information now to combat potential vaccine hesitancy.Maxime Lê, a master's candidate at the University of Ottawa who recently completed his thesis on anti-vaccine arguments in Canada, said now is the time to get ahead of conspiracy theories and misinformation around the COVID-19 vaccine.One of the best weapons is answering people's questions in a way that builds trust, he said."A lot of people are focusing on the logistical issues of vaccine delivery but the focus should indeed rely on that open and transparent communication," Lê told CBC Radio's All in a Day on Tuesday."Perhaps one of the reasons why people are so afraid is because their questions are not answered at all."A recent poll suggests that a fifth of Canadians are undecided about whether to get vaccinated while 16 per cent are against vaccination. Among the majority who said they wanted to get vaccinated, 15 per cent said they would wait several months before the shot and 38 per cent said they would wait one or two months, to make sure everything's going well.Lê said there are many themes that come up among people who question vaccines, from questioning the toxicity of ingredients, suggesting natural remedies or immunity as superior to vaccines, to the persistent myth that vaccines cause autism."People might be hesitant to vaccinate because they have unanswered questions, they have fears, they have concerns that public health authorities aren't exactly addressing in their communications," he said.Begin consultations now Lê suggests public health authorities begin consultations now to hear from residents about why they might be hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine to ensure they answer people's questions and concerns, whatever they may be. He recently met with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) who he said was very receptive to his ideas. CBC reached out to OPH Tuesday but the agency was not able to provide information about its vaccine communications strategy by publishing time.Lê said it's important that organizations like OPH foster a trusting relationship with the public before anti-vaccination theorists have time to propagate misinformation."Anti-vaxxers position themselves as defenders of Canadian civil rights and liberties, and they'll start to say these unscientific claims which, to everyday people, kind of make sense," he said."It's a fundamental misunderstanding of what exactly is good science."Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 249,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses could arrive in Canada by the end of the year. The first shots will likely be distributed to long-term care home residents and staff.Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects against COVID-19.

  • Chubby raccoon tries to fit into box, hilariously falls over

    This pet raccoon acts more like a cat as he investigates an empty cardboard box. But since he's too large for it, he ends up falling over. Epic fail!