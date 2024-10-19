PG&E starts public safety power shutoffs on Central Coast. Resources for you.
PG&E starts public safety power shutoffs on Central Coast. Resources for you.
PG&E starts public safety power shutoffs on Central Coast. Resources for you.
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
One of the tornadoes that touched down during Hurricane Milton on October 9 sliced through a solar farm in southern Florida
Fall is in full swing, but it’s not too soon to look ahead to winter, especially one that could feel considerably different than last year’s dominated by El Niño.
When a hurricane sets its sights on Florida, storm-weary residents may think of catastrophic wind, hammering rain and dangerous storm surge. Mounds of sand swallowing their homes? Not so much. (AP Video: Ty ONeil, Rebecca Blackwell)
VANCOUVER — Forecasters have elevated their warnings about an atmospheric river system that is expected to hit coastal British Columbia on Friday, bringing potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds.
The first blizzard warning of the season is here thanks to the jet stream, which keeps the heat locked in for southern Canada. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more.
This week's biggest discounts were in Kelowna, B.C. and Calgary, while the Maritimes were hit with increases due to refinery maintenance.
In a neighborhood already wrecked by Helene’s storm surge and Milton’s winds, a simple piece of paper is causing even more agony.
Previously, scientists thought only microbes and viruses could live beneath the seafloor crust where tectonic plates meet.
A Polish zoo is celebrating the arrival of four Sumatran tiger cubs, announcing their birth Friday after keeping it a closely-guarded secret for weeks due to fears they may not survive. Officials at the Wrocław Zoo in the southwestern Polish city of Wroclaw said the tigers — a critically endangered species whose numbers have dwindled to around 400 in the wild — were born on July 22. “The joy is even greater that all four tigers are developing healthily, are active, eager to eat and play with each other and with their parents,” said Sergiusz Kmiecik, acting president of the zoo, which has been breeding Sumatran tigers since the 1960s.
Officials had to use a tow truck to carry the 3.6 meter shark off the beach.
My family has been through six major hurricanes in Florida. They feel like a blip among sunny days in the Sunshine State.
National Hurricane Center tracking 2 disturbances
Meteorologist Alena Lee previews what's to come in the winter months. If you're a fan of cold weather, this winter may not be for you. Temperatures are expected to be slightly higher than normal throughout December, January and February.
A low pressure may strengthen to a tropical storm before making landfall. Heavy rain will be the primary concern in Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
The broad tropical disturbance we've been following near the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras is now officially tagged Invest #95L. The system is forecast to track west today, just offshore of the northern coast of Honduras. It will head toward Belize and Yucatán, Mexico tonight.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the first warnings on Thursday afternoon for the northern communities of Kugaaruk, Taloyoak, and Gjoa Haven.
Cuba’s electrical grid shut down on Friday, putting the country into a blackout after the failure of one of the island’s major power plants, according to its energy ministry.
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix wrapped up its annual six-month warm season this week after the Southwest broiled through an unprecedented autumn heat wave that saw daily highs in the United States' hottest city topping 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius) in October for the first time on record — four times during the month so far.
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Outdoor conditioning while a heat advisory was in effect during the humid summer left 15-year-old football player Ovet Gomez Regalado pale and asking for water.