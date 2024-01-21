PG&E is the worst part of living in California. We deserve better than greedy provider | Opinion

PG&E’s greed

“CA PG&E customers see electricity rate increases on bills,” (sacbee.com, Jan. 12)

PG&E is the worst part of living in California. Its electric rates are three times the national average, and they have doubled in the past seven years. It makes California businesses uncompetitive and financially harms the residents who are its customers.

PG&E’s new TV ads call itself California’s hometown utility. What a farce. SMUD and Roseville Electric rates are less than half of PG&E’s. They serve their customers. PG&E serves its shareholders at its customers’ expense.

California deserves better than this greedy, incompetent utility.

Michael Bloom

Auburn

Saving animals from slaughter

“CA officials faced backlash to Cedar the goat’s slaughter,” (sacbee.com, Jan. 16)

The story of Cedar the goat is tragic but not uncommon. More and more children participating in programs like 4H are having a change of heart after spending time with their animals. They come to see them not as science projects but as sentient beings with emotions and unique personalities. By the time that awakening occurs, these children — some not yet in their teens — may be locked into “terminal sale” contracts with county fairs.

In California today, fair officials do not have to offer an opt-out option, but their rules can’t contradict a state law. Social Compassion in Legislation, the nonprofit I founded 17 years ago to bring more compassion into laws and hearts in California, will be sponsoring legislation to create such a state law and ensure that 4H families have the right to save their animals from slaughter.

Judie Mancuso

Laguna Beach

Duty to taxpayers

“Sacramento CA council may rescind city manager’s raise,” (sacbee.com, Jan. 10)

The issue is not whether the city manager or city attorney can or should be able to place items about raises on the agenda. This is a classic reframing of the issue by the mayor and city council to take public scrutiny away from the real issue: the mayor and council lack the will to keep salaries such as these in check.

Instead of creating another bureaucratic procedural hurdle, put the issue of these salaries up for a public discussion and vote. And while they are at it, how about a performance review? Something most employees are obliged to undergo yearly.

Why should these generously compensated employees be exempt from an examination of their job performance? It is not a conflict of interest — real or perceived — for an employee to ask for a raise. We just need elected officials who recognize their duty to taxpayers and act accordingly.

Bill Motmans

Sacramento

Guerra/Jennings ordinance useless

“Two Sacramento council members propose citywide daytime homeless camping ban,” (sacbee.com, Dec. 1)

As I understand it, the ordinance proposed by City Council Members Eric Guerra and Rick Jennings would remove camps for all individuals in Sacramento City limits. They would have no alternative shelter and be subjected to tickets, fines and charges. How does this help unhoused individuals? What choice do they have for their basic survival needs?

This ordinance is useless. Time and money need to be directed toward effective housing solutions and assistance for the unhoused.

Sarah Patton

Sacramento

Protect Molok Luyuk

“This ridge is considered a California ‘jewel.’ Here’s how tribes are trying to protect it,” (sacbee.com, May 1, 2023)

Molok Luyuk is a ridge located on the eastern edge of Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument that includes federally managed public lands in Lake and Colusa Counties. This week, residents had the opportunity to participate in a community meeting session with officials from the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service. Over 200 attendees came, and all 75 public speakers strongly urged officials to add these public lands to the existing monument.

Molok Luyuk is a special and sacred place for local tribes and for many residents who enjoy activities like hiking and mountain biking. The natural beauty of our home also drives tourism, which is key to the economic vitality of the region. Protecting these beautiful lands would be a gift to future generations.

I urge President Joe Biden to respond to our community’s request that these unique lands be protected.

Supervisor Eddie (EJ) Crandell

Lakeport