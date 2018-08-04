PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '18: A look at top contenders

Dustin Johnson watches his approach on the 13th hole during the second round of the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

A capsule look at 10 top contenders for the PGA Championship, to be held Aug. 9-12 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis (list in predicted order of finish):

DUSTIN JOHNSON

Age: 34.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 1.

Worldwide victories: 19.

2018 victories: Sentry Tournament of Championship, FedEx St. Jude Classic, RBC Canadian Open.

Majors: US Open (2016).

2018 majors: Masters-T10, US Open-3, British Open-MC.

PGA Championship appearances: 8.

Best result: Tie for 5th in 2010 at Whistling Straits after two-shot penalty for grounding his club in a bunker on the 18th hole.

Backspin: Hard to believe he still only has one major, and maybe that's due to change. Already has won three times this year and two other times had at least a share of the 54-hole lead. Bellerive is a tree-lined power course that should suit him well provided he doesn't try to force it, especially on the greens.

___

RICKIE FOWLER

Age: 29.

Country: United States

World ranking: 9.

Worldwide victories: 8.

2018 victories: None.

Majors: None.

2018 majors: Masters-2, US Open-T20, British Open-T28.

PGA Championship appearances: 8.

Best result: Tie for 3rd in 2014 at Valhalla, where he had a long eagle putt to force a playoff and three-putted for par.

Backspin: This is his last chance to win a major in his 20s. The key is for him to get off to a good start, not only on Thursday but on Sunday if he's in contention. What has kept Fowler from winning majors is going backward on Sunday and making a charge when it's too late.

___

RORY MCILROY

Age: 29

Country: Northern Ireland.

World ranking: 7.

Worldwide victories: 22.

2018 victories: Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Majors: US Open (2011), British Open (2014), PGA Championship (2012, 2014).

2018 majors: Masters-T5, US Open-MC, British Open-T2.

PGA Championship appearances: 9.

Best result: Won by 8 shots at Kiawah Island in 2012 and won by one shot at Valhalla in 2014.

Backspin: Of players on the rise this year, McIlroy is closer than it might seem. He played in the final group at the Masters, and he was the only player to break par all four rounds at Carnoustie. Summer heat typically means soft conditions, which is typically right up his alley.

___

JORDAN SPIETH

Age: 25.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 8.

Worldwide victories: 14.

2018 victories: None.

Majors: Masters (2015), US Open (2015), British Open (2017).

2018 majors: Masters-3, US Open-MC, British Open-T9.

PGA Championship appearances: 5.

Best result: Runner-up in 2015 at Whistling Straits.

Backspin: This is his second chance to complete the career Grand Slam, and history shows that players with such an opportunity get it done sooner rather than later in the modern configuration of majors. Spieth's best two events this year were majors, and he lost a share of the 54-hole lead at the British Open. His game would appear to be trending upward after Carnoustie.

___

BROOKS KOEPKA

Age: 28.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 4.

Worldwide victories: 6.

2018 victories: US Open.

Majors: US Open (2017, 2018).

2018 majors: Masters-DNP, US Open-1, British Open-T39.

PGA Championship appearances: 5.

Best result: Tie for 4th in 2016 at Baltusrol, where he was coming off an ankle injury and secured spot on the Ryder Cup team.

Backspin: He doesn't have as many worldwide wins as other multiple major champions, but Koepka plays his best in the biggest events. He has finished among the top 15 in 11 of his last 16 majors, and even at the British Open, he rallied from a 41 on the opening nine Thursday to get into the mix going into the weekend.

___

TIGER WOODS

Age: 42.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 50.

Worldwide victories: 90.

2018 victories: None.

Majors: Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005), US Open (2000, 2002, 2008), British Open (2000, 2005, 2006), PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007).

2018 majors: Masters-T32, US Open-MC, British Open-T6.

PGA Championship appearances: 18.

Best result: Won twice at Medinah by one shot (1999) and five shots (2006), in a playoff at Valhalla (2000) and by two shots at Southern Hills (2007).

Backspin: Woods had the lead on Sunday at a major for the first time since 2007 until one bad hole at the British Open derailed him, typical of other times he has contended in this remarkable year of his comeback from a fourth back surgery. His performance at Carnoustie made believers of most people that he can win another major.

