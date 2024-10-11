Pharmacies are closing in KC and across the country, impacting communities

Reuters Videos

STORY: Chinese carmaker Chery has started assembling cars in Russia at three factories vacated by Western rivals. :: Moscow, RussiaReuters sources say that includes plants once used by Volkswagen and Mercedes. Chinese carmakers have grabbed more than half of Russia's car market in terms of sales.That’s after most Western brands abandoned the country following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.Now, the Chinese firms are extending their reach to account for more of Russia's domestic production, too.It all underlines how Beijing is playing an increasingly influential role in Russia’s changing manufacturing landscape and economy. Chery now accounts for almost a fifth of Russia's car sales.And the sources said it’s importing nearly finished cars and then completing assembly in the three Russian factories.China's biggest car exporter is likely to be betting on strong demand in the country.The sources say that's as Russia's domestic market struggles with limited output and underused production capacity.And this customer is coming round to the idea of a Chinese car. "Of course I prefer European cars. Because I used to drive an Audi and it's hard for me to switch to a Chinese car, but I will probably have to switch anyway. The overall design is quite pretty, well done. I don't know how it will be to drive though, because it's the first time for me.":: October 2, 2024 Chery said in a written statement it supplies the Russian market with passenger cars - but doesn’t plan to build or buy its own factories there.It did not comment in response to Reuters' questions about the assembly work at the factories.One source said the firm wants to minimize publicity about its operations there, amid Western scrutiny of firms that cooperate with Russia.