Pharmacies first in the country to offer new jab

Cases of the respiratory syncytial virus often peak during the winter months [PA Media]

Pharmacies in Essex and Suffolk have been the first in the country to offer a new vaccination against respiratory syncytial virus (VRS).

More than 1,000 appointments were made in the past week by both older patients and pregnant women wanting to receive the jab.

The NHS said both groups were "at increased risk of serious illness" from RSV, of which the typical symptoms include a cough, sore throat and cold.

"While RSV infections can occur all year round, cases usually peak in winter," said Dr Eleanor Powers.

Health officials have been contacting people aged 75 to 79, or who have recently turned 80, to offer them the vaccination.

The move to allow pregnant women the jab from 28 weeks was the first time it had been done, the NHS said.

In more serious cases, RSV could make it difficult to breathe and lead to severe issues like pneumonia.

"It’s great news that it’s now even easier for many in Suffolk and Essex to get protected quickly at their local pharmacy," said Dr Powers, head of public health commissioning for the NHS in the East of England.

"Booking your vaccinations helps the NHS to protect the lives of the most vulnerable and at-risk groups, and to ease pressures across the NHS over the busy winter months."

Follow East of England news on X, Instagram and Facebook: BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks, BBC Cambridgeshire, BBC Essex, BBC Norfolk, BBC Northamptonshire or BBC Suffolk.

More on this story

Related links