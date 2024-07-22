Pharrell Williams, Bruce Springsteen among stars set to attend Toronto film festival

TORONTO — Movie stars Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett and Will Ferrell, as well as music superstars Pharrell Williams, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John are among the celebrities expected to walk the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, a year after Hollywood strikes muted last year's event.

Festival organizers promised star power at this September's edition while outlining program additions that include the world premieres of features by Angelina Jolie, Gia Coppola and Mike Leigh.

Jolie directed, co-wrote and co-produced the war drama "Without Blood," which is based on the book of the same title by Italian author Alessandro Baricco and stars Salma Hayek as a woman grappling with the traumatic aftermath of a violent conflict and her quest for revenge and healing.

Coppola's drama "The Last Showgirl" stars Pamela Anderson as a dancer in her 50s who is forced to contemplate her future after her long-running Las Vegas show is abruptly cancelled.

Leigh's "Hard Truths" reunites the British director with Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who starred in 1996's "Secrets & Lies," for a drama described as a “tough but compassionate and intimate study of family life.”

Other star-powered films headed to the festival include Jacques Audiard's Selena Gomez-fronted crime comedy "Emilia Pérez" and William Goldenberg's sports drama "Unstoppable," which stars Jennifer Lopez and is produced by her husband Ben Affleck.

Several A-listers are expected to hit the red carpet after last year's actors and writers strikes prevented many luminaries from appearing at press and fan events. Celebrities have long been a major draw at TIFF, and festival organizers promised a return to that tradition Monday as they listed a stellar lineup of stars set to appear at the event, including Riz Ahmed and Alicia Vikander.

They said RSVPs include funnyman Ferrell, set to support the global bow of Josh Greenbaum's documentary "Will & Harper," which chronicles a cross-country road trip the actor took with his best friend Harper Steele, who recently came out as a trans woman.

Meanwhile, Adams hits the circuit for the previously announced horror comedy "Nightbitch," and will also be honoured with a performer's prize at the Tribute Awards on Sept. 8.

Blanchett will also be honoured at the Tribute Awards with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award and will participate in an "In Conversation With…" event, offering audiences an in-depth look into her acclaimed career.

The "Tár" actress also stars in "Rumours," a black comedy helmed by Winnipeg's Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson, set to make its North American debut at TIFF.

Other Canadian fare includes the North American premiere of David Cronenberg's metaphysical horror "The Shrouds," and the world premieres of Ann Marie Fleming's "Can I Get A Witness?" and José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço's "Young Werther."

Toronto filmmaker R.T. Thorne, known for his work on CBC's "The Porter" and "Utopia Falls," is slated to premiere his directorial debut "40 Acres." The post-apocalyptic thriller stars Danielle Deadwyler as an ex-military matriarch in a famine-ravaged future who tries to prepare her children as a band of cannibals attempt to take their home.

Other films with Canadian ties include Justin Kurzel's Alberta-shot crime thriller "The Order" and Jason Buxton's "Sharp Corner."

Springsteen will be in town for the international debut of Thom Zimny's "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band," chronicling the behind-the-scenes preparation for the singer-songwriter's latest tour, while the international premiere of Morgan Neville's biopic "Piece by Piece," tells Williams' life story through Lego animation.

John is expected to support the previously announced film "Elton John: Never Too Late," which promises to "pull back the curtain" on the superstar's life and is jointly directed by R.J. Cutler and Toronto's David Furnish, John's husband.

They join several other music stars attending TIFF, including Andrea Bocelli, who will be promoting documentary "Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe" and Robbie Williams, who will support "Better Man," a biographical musical drama in which he plays himself.

Previously announced titles include the Ben Stiller dramedy and festival opener "Nutcrackers," Ron Howard's survival thriller "Eden" and Rebel Wilson's directorial debut, "The Deb," which will close the festival.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 5 to 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press