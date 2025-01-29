PhD student at top London university 'raped ten unconscious women and filmed attacks as souvenirs'

A PhD student at a top London university raped ten women he had plied with drink and drugs and filmed the attacks to keep as “souvenirs“, a court has heard.

Zhenhao Zou, 27, is accused of carrying out a string of attacks on unconscious or semi-conscious women between September 2019 and May 2023.

He had a cache of drugs - MDMA, GHB, Ketamine, and Xanax – when he was arrested, as well as a collection of videos said to show the rapes, Inner London crown court heard.

Prosecutor Catherine Farrelly KC said Zou, a Chinese national, is accused of being “a persistent sexual predator, a voyeur and a rapist“.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zou, who denies the charges, is set to argue all the women consented to sex and some were “role-playing“ in the videos.

Jurors heard he spent two years studying Queen’s University in Belfast from 2017, before signing up for a Masters at University College London (UCL) in 2019 and two years later starting his studies for a PhD in engineering.

“To the outside world, he undoubtedly presents as a smart and charming young man“, said Ms Farrelly.

“However, as you know from the indictment in this case which contains 35 allegations against him, the prosecution says that he is also a persistent sexual predator, a voyeur and a rapist.

“The prosecution case at this trial is that he would meet women, he would stupefy them either with drink or drugs, and once they were significantly under the influence of drink or drugs, he would then rape them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Often, he would record himself doing so and during this trial you will be shown several recordings which the prosecution say are the defendant’s souvenirs of the many rapes that he had committed - items that he kept for his own private sexual gratification, so that he could watch, at his leisure, his rapes of these women, who he had rendered often unconscious and totally vulnerable to his will.“

Zou is accused of raping ten women – two who have been identified, and eight who are unknown but feature on videos seized from the defendant.

The identified women say they were attacked in London, while Ms Farrelly said the whole case against Zou with the eight unidentified women is based on the videos seized from him.

“Those eight women have not been identified by the police - you will not hear from those women during the courts of this trial.“

She added that Zou is also accused over two other recordings said to show rapes of women, when the man involved cannot be identified. He is charged with illegal possession of the videos, but not of carrying out the attacks himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zou is accused of possessing with intent to supply a selection of controlled drugs, and he is also accused of voyeurism and possessing extreme pornography over the videos and images.

He denies all the charges against him.

The court heard Zou will argue that all the sexual interactions were consensual, drugs and alcohol were consumed by the women voluntarily, and some of the events captured on film involved “role playing“.

Jurors were told Zou first came to police attention in May 2023 when a woman, also a Chinese national, made an allegation of rape.

“She explained that she’d been given alcohol and that the male had not let her leave“, said Ms Farrelly.

“She said that he had forced her to drink a lot of alcohol and he had then raped her.“

The prosecution case against Zhenhao Zou opened at Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday (John Stillwell/PA) (PA Archive)

The court heard there were “difficulties in communication due to the language barrier“, but eventually she told officers she had been raped by Zou after going to a friend’s party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman provided her clothes as evidence, but later contacted police to say she did not want to pursue the allegation as her mental health was suffering.

Ms Farrelly told the court the case was re-activated in February last year when the woman posted her allegations on social media and another woman replied to say she had a “similar experience“.

The first woman then gave a full account, saying she had been raped by Zou at his apartment at the Uncle building in Churchyard Row, Elephant and Castle.

At the start of the trial, Judge Rosina Cottage KC warned jurors they will have to watch the footage at the heart of the prosecution case, and the content of the case “may be difficult“.

“Some of the videos you are going to watch are going to be quite graphic“, she added.

The first woman to accuse Zou said she went to his apartment twice - the first time to study maths together when “nothing of any significance had happened“, said the prosecutor.

“The second time was a few days after, when the defendant invited her to his friends’ apartment for a drink.“

She said they drank vodka together, Zou asked her back to his flat for more drinks, and she says she agreed.

“She recalls that they had some wine together, and after a while she began to find the defendant’s behaviour odd and she thought he was boring, and she felt he was trying to get close to her, which she didn’t like“, said Ms Farrelly.

“She indicated that she wanted to leave but he persuaded her not to.“

The court heard the woman “had a lot to drink and felt out of control“, and she says she tried to leave the flat but Zou “dragged her back by her clothes into his bedroom“.

The woman claims she was falsely imprisoned and plied with more vodka.

“(She) told police that she has little memory of what happened after she had drunk the vodka, but she does recall that, at one point, she was laying on the defendant’s bed, still wearing her clothes“, said Ms Farrelly.

“She saw the defendant take off his clothes and put on a condom and she recalls him laying over her and taking off her underwear. At this point, she was feeling very sleepy and tired.“

The woman says she remembers being unable to push Zou away, and told police he had “raped me when I was unconscious”.

The woman says she woke up at around 6am, naked in Zou’s bed, and feeling “dizzy and drowsy“.

She found her dress but could not find her underwear. After hunting around the room, Zou took the underwear out of his wardrobe and handed them to her, jurors heard.

She also told officers she posted about the incident on Chinese social media platforms LittleRedBook and WeChat “because she wanted others to be careful“.

The court heard police later found two videos in Zou’s possession, apparently showing the incident at the centre of the woman’s allegations.

Ms Farrelly said the woman’s voice on the footage “becomes increasingly slurred and upset“.

“The defendant can be heard to encourage her to finish her drink and she responds by asking why he doesn’t drink it himself“, she said.

It is said the woman says she feels unwell and wants to leave, but Zou replies by saying “calm down, don’t move”.

“At one point in the recording, she can be heard screaming repeatedly and she appears to try and get up from the bed on several occasions and the defendant pushes her back down each and every time“, said the prosecutor.

It is said nude photos of the woman were later recovered from Zou, as well as images of them together when his eyes are open and hers are closed.

The second woman who spoke to police said she met Zou in September 2021 after they were introduced at a dinner party.

“She recalled that he had paid her a compliment about her eyes and had seemed like a gentleman“, said Ms Farrelly.

They had consensual sex that night, the court heard, and at a later date they went out for dinner at a Chinese restaurant in Chinatown.

They drank whisky with friends, and the woman later remembers being drunk and vomiting in the street.

“Her next memory is of being back at the defendant’s address and him being naked, on top of her and in between her legs, with her knickers half-way down her legs“, said Ms Farrelly.

“He was having sex with her in a fast and forceful way. She said she felt like she needed to vomit and recalls telling him to stop.“

The woman said she lost consciousness and has no idea what happened next.

Ms Farrelly told jurors “it is clear that the defendant had sex with her when she was in no position to consent, she had passed out through drink, but he had gone on to have sex with her anyway.“

The woman woke up the next morning in Zou’s bed in a state of undress. She left the apartment and later deleted his contact on WeChat.

“She challenged him about what had happened, and he responded by saying that he thought she was conscious and knew what she was doing“, said the prosecutor.

“She then pointed out how drunk she had been and how she was not conscious.

“The defendant then blocked her from contacting him and she heard nothing further from him, aside from a chance encounter at Ministry of Sound nightclub, when he pretended not to know her.“

Zou, of Churchyard Row in Southwark, wearing silver-rimmed spectacles, a black suit, white shirt, and a dark tie, listened from the dock with the aid of an interpreter.

He denies 11 counts of rape, 12 charges of possessing an extreme pornographic image, three counts of voyeurism, false imprisonment, and eight counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

The trial continues.