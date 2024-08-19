Phil Donahue, popular US talk show host who pioneered audience participation – obituary

Donahue: had an elevated view of his show's purpose, pointing out that his was the first talk show to address Aids - Bettmann

Phil Donahue, the US talk show host who has died aged 88, was variously described as “the king of daytime talk” or “the godfather of Trash TV”, credited with inventing a format which, depending on one’s point of view, presents major issues in an intelligent and accessible manner, or panders to a public appetite for the prurient and sensational.

His television programme The Phil Donahue Show (later simply known as Donahue) ran from 1967 to 1996 and was the first talk show that included audience participation. Each hour-long show featured one topic, a few carefully chosen antagonists trading rhetorical blows on stage, and Donahue roving among the studio audience, portable mic in hand.

In a 1996 interview with The Independent, Donahue recalled that the format came about by accident when he was working at the Dayton, Ohio TV station, WLWD: “We had a new show, me and a guest with a couch and a desk... The studio next door had a show with a live audience and the host fell ill. We just moved our show in there to stop them rioting.”

The topic was atheism: “Dayton [is] a conservative place and the topic drove the audience crazy. During the commercial breaks, I realised they were asking better questions than me, so I just picked up the microphone and walked out into the crowd.”

Donahue had an elevated view of his show’s purpose, pointing out that Donahue was the first talk show to address Aids. It also addressed major issues such as East/West relations (in 1986, he hosted the first talk show broadcast from Russia), drugs, crime – and topics once considered taboo for television, including abortion, the sexual revolution and race relations.

Donahue with Muhammad Ali, 1975 - NBCUniversal/Getty

Donahue was also credited with helping to change television’s political campaign coverage by interviewing the 1992 presidential candidates on his show.

At its height in 1979, Donahue’s show was acclaimed, somewhat patronisingly, by People magazine as “a national forum for America’s housewives”. (In a similar vein the humorist Erma Bombeck described Donahue as “every wife’s replacement for the husband who doesn’t talk to her.”)

But Donahue came under fire for triggering a boom in “tabloid television”. In 1981 a group called the National Federation for Decency complained that “approximately two out of three of his shows are sex shows, and most of those promote abnormal sex, which Mr Donahue prefers to call ‘sexual alternatives’.”

Others felt that the format tended to trivialise serious issues. “They do cover East/West relations,” conceded Peter Boyer, a television critic of The New York Times in 1986, “but in the manner of ‘The Housewives of Illinois Confront the Housewives of Kiev’. They also do things ‘Like How to Live with a Trans-sexual Husband’. It’s not exactly the sort of programme that the leaders of governments rush to their screens to see.”

Donahue and Dolly Parton, 1977 - Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Donahue was unapologetic about the show’s populist slant, observing that “tabloid is just a word to describe a hell of a story” and defending the show as “a fundamentally democratic event”. But he admitted to doing “wacky stuff” on occasions: “I appeared in a dress twice, we had an all-nude panel, and I think we even had dwarf-tossing.”

Until 1987 Donahue’s show led the field, with better ratings than any other daytime talk show. Then came Oprah Winfrey, and Donahue fell into second place .

Some felt that Donahue’s plan in 1994 to broadcast the execution in a North Carolina gas chamber of David Lawson, a convicted murderer, was little more than a desperate attempt to boost his ratings. Donahue, an opponent of capital punishment, argued that the horror of a televised execution would enable the public to witness the inhumanity of the process. In the event the US Supreme Court intervened at the 11th hour to prevent the show going ahead.

By the time he retired after nearly 7,000 shows, Donahue’s viewer numbers were down to fewer than two million, but he could claim to have created an industry that, by 1996, employed more than 5,000 people and had revenues of $260m worldwide. “There are now 27 talk shows on the air,” he told The Independent, ruefully. “Some of them have been prepared to go much further than us, but I’m proud of all my illegitimate children.”

Phillip John Donahue was born on December 21 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Irish Roman Catholic parents, Phillip Donahue, a furniture sales clerk, and Catherine, née McClory, a department store shoe clerk. From St Edward High School, a Catholic private school in Lakewood, Ohio, he took a BBA in business administration at the University of Notre Dame.

With family members - Ron Galella Collection via Getty

He began his career in local radio in Cleveland, later becoming a stringer for the CBS Evening News then anchor of the morning newscast at WHIO-TV in Dayton, Ohio. In 1967 he briefly took a job as a salesman with a trading stamp company before joining WLWD (now WDTN) to host a morning talk show.

The Phil Donahue Show entered nationwide syndication in 1970 and moved to Chicago in 1974 then, in 1984, to New York. The show was also broadcast in the UK late at night on ITV in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In 1988 Donahue hosted a series of five shows at the London Palladium, the expert line-up for a debate on “Clause 28: Britain’s Anti-Gay Law?’’ consisting of Ian McKellen and Michael Cashman, Sir Rhodes Boyson and the Rev David Rushworth-Smith.

After his retirement from Donahue, in 2002-03 Donahue hosted a show on MSNBC. After its cancellation a leaked internal memo criticised it for being “a home for the liberal anti-war agenda” – Donahue was a vociferous opponent of the US invasion of Iraq.

In 2020, with his wife Marlo Thomas, he published What Makes a Marriage Last, the cover blurb describing the book as “a compelling and intimate collection of intriguing conversations with famous couples about their enduring marriages and how they have made them last through the challenges we all share”.

Donahue picked up 20 Emmy awards, 10 for his long-running chat show. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom this year by Joe Biden, who praised the recipient as a man who “helped change hearts and minds through honest and open dialogue”.

In 1958 Phil Donahue married Marge Cooney, with whom he had five children. The marriage was dissolved in 1975, and in 1980 he married the actress Marlo Thomas. She survives him with three sons and a daughter. Another son predeceased him.

Phil Donahue, born December 21 1935, died August 18 2024

