Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From New York Fashion Week Fall 2019

This season, the New York men’s shows collided with women’s fashion week for a few days, resulting in an all-over-the-place schedule—and some particularly good street style. Phil Oh started the week at Emily Bode’s jam-packed presentation in Soho, where guys and girls alike showed up in her delicate embroidered shirts, hand-embellished corduroys, and quilted jackets. It’s pretty rare to see so many legitimate super fans in the crowd at a show (or on the street afterwards), and Oh was there to capture the magic. He ventured further uptown later in the evening for Tom Ford’s celeb-studded show, and he’ll be zig-zagging all over Manhattan—and Brooklyn!—for the next seven days to shoot all the best street style. Scroll through his latest coverage here, and check back for our daily updates.