Phil Rickman, author of the hit Merrily Watkins detective novels about an exorcist vicar

Phil Rickman with a painting of John Dee, Elizabeth I’s astrologer and the subject of another of his novels - Jay Williams

Phil Rickman, who has died aged 74, was the author of a long series of crime novels featuring the Reverend Merrily Watkins, a sleuthing exorcist; he was also the host of BBC Radio Wales’s long-running book programme Phil the Shelf.

In writing novels about the unlikely figure of a professional exorcist – or, in the jargon of the modern Anglican Church, a “deliverance minister” – Rickman insisted that he was drawing on real life. “Every diocese has at least one minister specialising in paranormal investigation. I often contact a particular deliverance minister in Powys for technical advice.”

A Lancastrian, Rickman lived for many years in the Welsh Marches, attracted to the area by the palpable presence of the remote past in its landscape. “Wherever you look in the Welsh border there’s something mysterious, either a tumulus, a castle mound or old stones,” he told The Daily Telegraph in 2012. “I just love that kind of thing – which is fairly limited round Wigan.”

He found the existence of a spiritual realm an appealing idea because “in a shrinking world where everything is run by politicians, academics and scientists, it’s nice to think there are things the Government can’t legislate.”

He promised his readers ‘you won’t find the murderer is a ghost’ - Jay Williams

Philip Arthur Rickman was born in Standish, Wigan, on March 6 1950; his father Arthur, a former PoW, ran a post office with his mother Marie. Phil’s paternal grandmother, May, would regale him with details of her out-of-body experiences and meetings with ghosts; in defiance of his parents, he spent hours reading through her extensive collection of esoterica.

At Upholland Grammar School his idiosyncratic views on literature led to his failing his English A-level. He became a reporter for the Wigan Evening Post & Chronicle and in 1971, aged 21, married his fellow junior reporter Carol Eatock. They moved to mid-Wales in 1978 and later settled in an old farmhouse near Hay-on-Wye.

Working as a journalist in radio and television, he was named Welsh Current Affairs Reporter of the Year in 1987. One of his radio features explored the hostility faced by English people living in Wales; he discovered that 60% of calls made nationwide to the Samaritans were from beleaguered English residents of the principality. This fed into his first novel, Candlenight (1991), in which residents of an isolated Welsh village torment English blow-ins using traditional Celtic magic.

The book was rejected by several publishers as being too funny to succeed in the horror market. But when Rickman went to interview the novelist Alice Thomas Ellis and mentioned that he had written a book, she insisted on seeing the manuscript, which was duly published by her husband Colin Haycraft’s firm, Duckworth. In The Daily Telegraph, Ruth Rendell judged Candlenight “exciting enough to overcome my prejudices [against] the supernatural thriller”.

Anna Maxwell Martin as Merrily Watkins and David Threlfall as Huw Owens in the ITV adaptation Midwinter of the Spirit - Ben Blackall/Shutterstock

Rickman went on to write several more novels on a supernatural theme. The Wine of Angels (1998) introduced Merrily Watkins, a chain-smoking vicar and single mother who gets mixed up in occult events in her rural parish; she proved so popular with readers that Rickman decided to have her return as a trainee exorcist in a series of what he called “spiritual procedurals”.

They combined the esoteric with the topical: a typical entry, The Remains of an Altar (2006), saw Merrily investigate a series of car accidents on a road built on a ley line, sightings of the ghost of Edward Elgar in the Malvern Hills, and a feud between disgruntled farmers and incomers buying up land that leads to murder.

There were sometimes rational explanations for the strange goings-on in Rickman’s books and sometimes not, but he did always promise that “you won’t find the murderer is a ghost”. In 2015 one of the novels was adapted as the ITV miniseries Midwinter of the Spirit, starring Anna Maxwell Martin as Merrily and David Threlfall as her mentor Huw Owen.

The Wine of Angels

Rickman’s other novels included Night After Night (2014), a satire on reality television, two books for young adults under the pseudonym Thom Madley, and two historical thrillers featuring Queen Elizabeth I’s pet astrologer John Dee. For the latter he enlisted the assistance of the magic scholar Sir Richard Heygate, Bt.

“I ask Richard something about Dee and he goes off to Mortlake on his motorbike, gets out his pendulum and Dee communicates with him through it. Then I receive an email and it’s as if it’s an email from John Dee. Dee told me that he once had a very unhappy experience with a woman of the night at Cambridge, which gave me the idea for one scene.”

In 1991 Rickman launched a literary programme on Radio Wales, And Now Read On; later retitled Phil the Shelf, it ran until 2022, and saw him interview hundreds of writers, from John le Carré to Jilly Cooper, although he took special care to champion new or underrated talents.

Rickman, who suffered a serious stroke in 2018, sent his agent the final draft of the 17th Merrily Watkins novel, The Echo of Crows, a few days before his death. His wife survives him.

Phil Rickman, born March 6 1950, died October 29 2024