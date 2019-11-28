Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz Expecting First Child with Wife Madison

Carson Wentz is going to be a dad!

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, 26, announced the baby news on Thanksgiving, sharing multiple family photos of the couple and their dog Henley.

“So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake! 🙌🏻 What a blessing this child already is and will continue to be to my wife and I,” Wentz wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “Family is always the most important and we are so thankful for the family of 6 the Lord has blessed us with! Happy Thanksgiving everybody!”

The parents-to-be’s dog gave birth to puppies in November 2016.

Carson and Madison married in July 2018 in Philadelphia, five months after he proposed shortly following his Super Bowl win with the Eagles.

Though the couple has yet to announce the sex of their baby on the way, the fourth-year NFL star previously inspired many new parents to name their kids after him. In March 2018, NBC Sports reported that Pennsylvania saw a spike in the number of babies named Carson in 2017, following his arrival to the Eagles in 2016.

The Eagles play Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins.