Philadelphia plane crash causes fiery scene with multiple homes ablaze
A small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia 30 seconds after it took off as crews respond to a fiery scene, Pennsylvania’s governor said Friday.
Just over a week after firing the heads of the Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard, eliminating all the members of a key aviation security advisory group, and freezing all hiring at the Federal Aviation Administration, including key air traffic controllers, the United States has experienced its deadliest aviation disaster in nearly 24 years. Officials fear that all 60 passengers and four crew members on board an American Airlines flight have died after the jet collided with an
A CNN commentator swiftly took down a post and apologized after suggesting that President Donald Trump was responsible for Wednesday’s aircraft collision in Washington D.C. In a post on X, network contributor Bakari Sellers reasoned that “timing matters” in bringing up politics following a disaster—and that he might have done so too soon, while local emergency personnel are still actively searching for survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration, American Airlines, and U.S. Army have all conf
"The rest of my texts did not get delivered, that's when I realized something might be up," Hamaad Raza said of receiving a message from his wife 20 minutes before the plane was due to land
The MSNBC host reflected on an "American hero" during a previous crash whom he called the "worst thing you can be in Donald Trump's Washington."
Donald Trump’s administration—including Pete Hegseth and Sean Duffy—rushed up to the podium to flatter the president after he used a press conference on the deadly D.C. plane crash to blame diversity hires. In his first press conference in the White House briefing room since returning to office, Trump invited his newly sworn-in Cabinet members up to the podium to address the crash Wednesday that killed three military members on a Black Hawk helicopter and 64 people aboard an American Airlines fl
On Wednesday, Jan. 29, 64 people on a regional passenger plane and three soldiers on board a Black Hawk helicopter were involved in a deadly mid-air collision
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter Wednesday while approaching the Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. The aircraft plummeted into the Potomac River. Everyone on board was feared dead, officials said Thursday.
Details are emerging about the Washington air disaster that killed 67 people — and some of those factors are only likely to fuel political fights. On Thursday afternoon, reports emerged from the New York Times and CBS News that air traffic control staffing levels were “not normal” when an American Airlines jet collided with a…
An American Airlines regional jet went down in the Potomac River near Washington, D.C.'s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after colliding with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night, with no survivors. Three soldiers were on the helicopter. Forty-one sets of remains have been recovered and 28 of those victims have been positively identified, Washington, D.C., Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly Sr. said at a news conference Friday.
The American Airlines plane collided with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, sparking questions of what led to the tragic crash.
President Donald Trump, without citing evidence, said DEI initiatives for air traffic controllers at the Federal Aviation Administration were partly to blame for the crash.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The airspace around Washington, D.C., is congested and complex — a combination aviation experts have long worried could lead to catastrophe.
Just a day before a deadly midair collision at Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., employees at the Federal Aviation Administration were sent an offer to resign with eight months' pay.
