Philadelphia plane crash: Girl, 6, among seven people dead

Emergency services survey the wreckage of the crash in Philadelphia - Anadolu

A six-year-old girl and her mother are among seven people dead after a medical jet plunged to the ground in northern Philadelphia and burst into flames.

Four crew members on board the Learjet 55, which crashed in a densely-populated area near a shopping centre minutes after taking off on Friday night, were also killed, along with one person in a car.

At least 19 people were injured and were being treated in hospital after the jet nose-dived into a busy road and sent a fireball into the sky. Authorities said that the number could rise.

The young girl on board the medical jet was recovering from life-saving treatment in the US and was on her way back home to Tijuana, Mexico, where the plane was due to land after stopping to refuel in Missouri.

ADVERTISEMENT

She had been in recovery in the US for months after undergoing a major procedure in September, sponsored by a benefactor, at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.

A hospital spokesman said they were “heartbroken” to confirm that one of their patients was onboard on Friday.

All of those who died aboard the plane were Mexican nationals. None of the victims’ names have yet been released.

Footage of the incident shows the jet crashing around Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in northeast Philadelphia, followed by a huge explosion.

One witness coming out of a nearby coffee shop claimed the plane was already on fire as it hurtled towards the ground and said that the “sky turned red” when it exploded.

He told The Telegraph that he had seen a man on fire “walking around like he was in a daze” before bystanders leapt in and tried to extinguish the flames.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear what caused the crash but Adam Thiel, the city’s managing director, noted on Saturday that debris from the plane had been recovered from a “remote area” outside the immediate zone of impact, suggesting it may have malfunctioned during its brief flight.

However, he refused to confirm this explicitly when asked by reporters and said the investigation was ongoing.

Mr Thiel added that it would be “days or more” before the authorities would be able to confirm the final death toll from the disaster.

“I want to be clear that we will find a cause for this tragedy,” Cherelle Parker, the Philadelphia mayor, told a press conference on Saturday, saying investigators were “poring over the crash site”.

Investigators worked the scene as daylight broke over the city - Matt Rourke

Just feet away from where Ms Parker was speaking, oxygen canisters from the destroyed plane could be seen on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a diner across the street, CCTV footage showed a man being hit in the head, apparently by a piece of debris from the crash, which took place roughly 300 yards away.

Residents have been urged to come forward if they know of any missing people who were in the area at the time that the plane crashed.

Five homes caught fire and the debris thrown from the shattered plane covered “four to six blocks”, authorities said. Some buildings have been left without power.

The Learjet was being operated by Jet Rescue Air. It marks the air ambulance company’s second disaster in two years after one of its planes crash-landed at Cuernavaca Airport in Morelos, Mexico in 2023.

Shai Gold, a spokesman for Jet Rescue Air, described the Philadelphia crash as a “terrible shock” and said he knew some of the crew members personally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are in the process of notifying their families,” he added.

RENATO SOUZA

Ms Parker said that seven people had been killed in the “tragedy” and told reporters on Saturday: “We mourn their loss and they are in our thoughts and in our prayers.

She added: “Thus far our count is that there are 19 injured victims but… this is not etched in stone. The investigation is ongoing.”

Ms Parker thanked the White House for its assistance but avoided mentioning Donald Trump, with whom she has previously feuded, by name.

Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania governor, said he wanted to “lift up” state resources responding to the incident, having dispatched 50 members of the state police to help city officials.

“The good people of northeast Philadelphia, as daybreak came, walked out from their homes and down from their stoops and saw carnage in their communities,” he said.

“They saw fuselage, they saw destruction, and saw things that nobody should ever have to experience in their neighbourhoods.”

Meanwhile, the King said he was “profoundly shocked and saddened” by the Washington plane crash in a tribute to victims and emergency services.

The King thanked first responders who “reacted so quickly” to the mid-air collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines flight, on Wednesday night, which killed 67 people.

He said “My family and I have been profoundly shocked and saddened by the dreadful news of the tragic air accident in Washington, DC, which has led to such a devastating loss of life.

“Our hearts, and our special thoughts, are with the people of the United States and our deepest possible sympathy goes to the families and loved ones of all the victims.

“I would also like to pay a particular tribute to the emergency responders who acted so quickly to this horrendous event.”

It is still unclear what caused the crash, though Mr Trump has blamed the helicopter for “flying too high, by a lot.”

04:59 PM GMT

Live blog closed as press conference ends

The press conference has now ended. Among the main points were that 19 people were injured in the crash and one person died in their car.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, who gave the update, said that the plane was very early into its flight when it was apparent something had gone “terribly wrong.”

“We will find a cause for this tragedy,” she said.

Governor Josh Shapiro who spoke next said the city was “working around the clock at the direction of a strong and steady mayor.”

Asked by the White House Transport Secretary Sean Duffy if they needed additional resources, Mr Shapiro said, “We do not”

People saw “carnage in their communities, saw fuselage, saw destruction”.

Fire commissioner Adam Thiel said the number of casualties could change as his team carry out a deeper scan of what is a dense area.

“This is a very large area with a lot of damage. We are still working in a number of different ways to assess that damage.”

“We have teams who are going literally house by house, and door to door” so we can be sure that there is no hidden damage

“It is entirely possible there will be changes to those casualty figure,” he said.

He added that it will be days or more before the number is clear of “the folks who perished in this tragedy.”

Mayor Cherelle Parker says one other person died in their car died in the accident

04:46 PM GMT

‘Days or more’ before total number of deaths is clear

It will be days or more before the exact death toll can be determined, said Thiel.

04:45 PM GMT

Fire department doing grid search of dense area

Fire commissioner Adam Thiel said the area they are covering is very large and heavily damaged.

“We are still working in a number of different ways to assess that damage.”

He said rescue services are doing another grid search of four to six block area, a “very dense area”.

“It is entirely possible that there will be changes to that casualy figures that you heard.”

04:38 PM GMT

19 injured, one killed in addition to onboard fatalities

Philadelphia’s mayor says one person on the ground was killed and 19 were injured when an air ambulance crashed to the ground in a city neighborhood on Friday night.

Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed the casualties at a press conference Saturday. Six people on board a medical transport jet that crashed in Philadelphia were also killed. That is according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

04:37 PM GMT

Press conference underway

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Josh Shapiro have been giving an update on the crash in a press conference.

04:05 PM GMT

Red Cross has provided the following update following crash

“The American Red Cross extends our deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by the tragic plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia Friday night. In partnership with the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, Red Cross volunteers have opened a shelter at the Samuel Fels High School, 5500 Langdon Street, where four people spent Friday night.

We understand that people want to help and we appreciate that support. Right now, the Red Cross has what it needs to support the community. We ask the public not to bring material donations such as clothing or food to the shelter or Red Cross offices as we work with partners who are better equipped to handle such donations. The Red Cross is not accepting financial donations designated specifically for this event.”

03:47 PM GMT

Mexican president confirms six dead in plane crash

Mexico’s president said consular authorities are supporting the families of the six Mexicans who died in a plane crash on Saturday.

A child, her mother and four crew members were onboard the plane when it came down in a neighbourhood of Philadelphia.

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo said: “I regret the death of six Mexicans in the plane crash in Philadelphia. The consular authorities are in permanent contact with the families. I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support them in whatever way is required. My solidarity with their loved ones and friends.”

Debris litters the street after the plane crashed on Saturday - AP Photo/Matt Rourke

03:30 PM GMT

‘Many people injured’ in plane crash, says mayor

Many people have been injured in the plane crash in Philadelphia today, said the city’s mayor, Cherelle Parker.

In an update on X, Ms Parker said people had lost their lives and that the damage from the crash was “significant”.

Video footage appeared to show the twin-engine plane descending at a sharp angle towards a residential area, sparking a huge fireball upon impact and showering wreckage over homes and vehicles.

Six Mexican nationals were onboard including a six-year-old child and her mother.

02:54 PM GMT

Watch: The moment the medical jet crashes in Philadelphia

This is the moment the jet crashed in Philadelphia en route to Missouri with a child and her mother on board.

RENATO SOUZA

02:40 PM GMT

Trump says ‘his people are engaged’ following crash

President Donald Trump issued the following message in the wake of the plane crash in Philadelphia today:

“So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all.”

02:17 PM GMT

Philadelphia crash second fatal incident in 15 months for Jet Rescue

The Philadelphia crash was the second fatal incident in 15 months for Jet Rescue. In 2023 five crewmembers were killed when their plane overran a runway in the central Mexican state of Morelos and crashed into a hillside.

Jet Rescue is based in Mexico and has operations both there and in the US.

01:51 PM GMT

Pictured: The immediate aftermath of the plane crash in Philadelphia

The plane had been on a medical transport mission - Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP