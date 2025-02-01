Philadelphia streets ablaze after plane carrying six falls from sky

Burned out cars litter the street in northeastern Philadelphia after a medical jet crashed into a residential area - Anadolu

The medical jet which burst into flames and plummeted into the streets of northeastern Philadelphia on Friday evening was transporting a sick child who was recovering from life-saving treatment.

The Learjet 55 crashed into a highly-populated area near the Roosevelt Mall within minutes of taking off at around 6.07pm, sending a fireball into the sky and setting multiple homes and cars on fire.

The young girl had been treated by US doctors and was on her way home to Mexico, along with her mother and four crew, when the catastrophic crash occurred, Shai Gold, a spokesman for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, told The Telegraph.

“At this time we cannot confirm any survivors,” the company said in a statement.

All of the passengers were Mexican nationals.

Ring Doorbell footage of the incident shows the plane falling out of the sky, followed by a large explosion.

The crash took place in the area of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

It is not clear what caused the plane to plummet to the ground. Six people have been taken to hospital with injuries, officials said.

The street was engulfed by an enormous fireball

Firefighters put out an “all hands” call, according to CNN, and dozens of first responders were scrambled to the scene.

A witness recalled seeing dismembered limbs strewn across the street, and local media reported that at least six people had received hospital treatment.

Mr Gold described the crash as a “terrible shock” and said he knew some of the crew members “personally”. “We are in the process of notifying their families,” he added.

“When you do this day in and day out, hundreds of times a year, you never take it for granted that the plane completes its mission,” he said. “Every mission you approach as if it’s the most important mission in the world.”

The flight was heading from Northeast Philadelphia Airport to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

The young girl aboard the flight had been treated for a life-threatening condition at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

A hospital spokesman said they were “heartbroken” to confirm that one of their patients was on board the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance flight that crashed into the northeastern part of the city.

The child, who was from Mexico, was returning home on a contracted air ambulance paid for by a medical charity.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the medical crew and pilots who were also lost in this tragic event - as well as all of the people who were affected on the ground - and we’re thankful to the first responders for their quick action,” the hospital told the The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro said: “We know that there will be loss in this region and we want to offer our loss and serious prayers for those who are grieving at this moment.”

The governor went on to praise his constituents for their “unified response” to this “awful aviation disaster”.

“Tonight we also saw the best of Philly, we saw neighbour looking after neighbours, we saw Pennsylvanians looking out for one another,” he said.

Staff from the Red Cross have been working on the ground to assist residents who have had to leave their homes, many of whom will spend the night in an emergency shelter.

05:39 AM GMT

What happened in Philadelphia?

Thank you for joining us. Here’s what we know about the Philadelphia plane crash:

A plane carrying six people including a sick child crashed into a residential area in Philadelphia on Friday night

The girl had been receiving life-saving treatment at a hospital nearby and was on her way home to Mexico with her mother

The Learjet 55 crashed into a highly-populated area in the north east of the city within minutes of taking off

All of the passengers were Mexican nationals

Six people are being treated for injuries

04:59 AM GMT

Hospital staff held party for little girl on morning of tragedy

Hospital staff held a party on Friday morning for the little girl who was aboard the doomed medical jet that exploded in Philadelphia.

The girl flew to the US in September to undergo life-saving treatment at Shriner’s Hospital in Philadelphia and was on her way home after recovering.

Nurses held a send-off party for the child before she jetted off to Missouri, on her way home to Mexico.

But shortly after the plane left the tarmac late on Wednesday evening, it came crashing out of the sky.

04:44 AM GMT

Medical jet company had separate plane crash in 2023

The plane that went down in a residential neighbourhood of Philadelphia was the second Jet Rescue Air Ambulance plane that had crashed in two years.

In 2023, one of the medivac company’s planes - a Learjet 35A - crashed after landing at Cuernavaca Airport in Morelos, Mexico, according to a LinkedIn post from the company’s spokesman.

Shai Gold wrote that the plane had been flying in from Tuloca, Mexico, when it crashed with five crew members on board.

No survivors were reported by Mexican officials, he added.

04:10 AM GMT

Pictured: Burned out cars line the street in northeastern Philadelphia

Emergency services block off street after medivac flight crashes into northeastern Philadelphia - Anadolu

04:01 AM GMT

Child aboard burning medical jet received care at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital

The young girl aboard the flight that burst into flames over Philadelphia had been treated for a life-threatening condition at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

A hospital spokesman said they were “heartbroken” to confirm that one of their patients was on board the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance flight that crashed into the northeastern part of the city.

The child, who was from Mexico, was returning home on a contracted air ambulance paid for by a medical charity.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the medical crew and pilots who were also lost in this tragic event - as well as all of the people who were affected on the ground - and we’re thankful to the first responders for their quick action,” the hospital told the The Philadelphia Inquirer.

03:03 AM GMT

Pennsylvania governor offers ‘thoughts and prayers to those grieving’

Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro hailed the commonwealth’s show of unity as he offered his “thoughts and serious prayers for those who are grieving”.

Mr Shapiro said: “We know that there will be loss in this region and we want to offer our loss and serious prayers for those who are grieving at this moment.”

The governor went on to praise his constituents for their “unified response” to this “awful aviation disaster”.

“Tonight we also saw the best of Philly, we saw neighbour looking after neighbours, we saw Pennsylvanians looking out for one another,” he said.

Mr Shapiro said there had ben a strong cross-governmental response, with state troopers, and federal disaster workers dispatched to help with emergency relief efforts.

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro praises ‘unified response’ to city plane crash - Anadolu

02:52 AM GMT

Pennsylvania governor to make statement

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro is about to speak at a press conference.

02:52 AM GMT

Six hospitalised after plane crash

Six people were reportedly taken to hospital in Northeast Philadelphia after a small plane exploded in a suburban neighbourhood.

The patients were being treated at Temple University Hospital-Jeanes Campus in Northeast Philadelphia, a spokesman told The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, three of whom were released by 9.15pm local time.

Those still in hospital were said to be in fair condition.

02:43 AM GMT

‘We have lost an aircraft,’ says air traffic controller

In recordings obtained by LiveATC.net, an air traffic controller attempts to contact Learjet 55 asking: “Medevac med service, northeast tower. Medevac med service, northeast tower. Are you on frequency?”

A minute later the air traffic controller can be heard saying: “We have a lost aircraft. We are not exactly sure what happened, so we are trying to figure it out for now. So, for now the field is going to be closed. So, no inbounds or out bounds.”

02:31 AM GMT

Rain streaks down on displaced Philadelphia residents

It’s a cold and rainy night in Philadelphia as rescue workers battle to put out fires that have spread from the crash site.

Displaced residents have gathered by a nearby Wendy’s restaurant, Fox29 reported, forced to endure the rain as they watch their neighbourhood burn.

02:28 AM GMT

Fire fighters battle blazes in six homes near crash site

Philadelphia firefighters fought to put out blazes in six homes on a nearby street as a result of the plane crash, emergency workers reported.

Mike Bresnan, the head of the firefighters’ union, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he didn’t think anyone was inside the homes, adding: “our members got everybody out pretty quick”.

He explained that after the jet crashed into the street, flames spread to homes nearby, causing the blaze to tear through houses and bring the roof of one building crashing down.

In a brief glimmer of optimism, Mr Bresnan suggested that it was “lucky” the plane landed where it did. “If it would have hit in the middle of the block of rowhouses [sic], we could have lost a whole block or more. When you get jet fuel, that stuff is hard to put out.”

02:22 AM GMT

Residents displaced, Red Cross workers confirm

Northwest Philadelphia residents have been displaced after a single-engine jet came crashing down into their neighbourhood, the Red Cross confirmed.

The plane fell to the ground as a fireball near a busy shopping centre in the middle of rush hour, when the residential area of the city is usually a hive of activity.

Workers from the Red Cross have been working on the ground to assist those who have had to leave their homes.

Our hearts go out to all those affected by the tragic incident in Northeast Philadelphia tonight. A team of trained Red Cross disaster workers is on the scene to assist those who have been displaced, and we're working with our partners to assess any other needs. — Red Cross Philadelphia (@RedCrossPhilly) February 1, 2025

02:19 AM GMT

Transport secretary offers ‘full support’ to Philadelphia

Just briefed the President and @GovernorShapiro from FAA HQ. I offered the full support of the @USDOT to the Governor and local officials.



Investigators are on site. @FAANews pic.twitter.com/CZOjE8TFKk — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 1, 2025

02:18 AM GMT

Pictured: Smoke rises over Philadelphia

Smoke rises as emergency personnel operate at the site of a plane crash in Philadelphia - Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters

02:14 AM GMT

‘More innocent souls lost’, says Trump

Donald Trump has released a statement expressing his condolences after a second jet went down over a US city in less than a week.

A small plane has plummeted into a neighbourhood in Philadelphia, causing the area to go up in flames. It comes just days after a passenger jet collided with a military helicopter over Washington DC, leaving 67 people dead.

The president said in a statement: “So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost.

“Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all.”

02:11 AM GMT

Watch: Aerial footage shows burning debris field

A drone footage of the #planecrash in #philadelphia.

Sources talk about 6 dead: pilot, two doctors, nurse, patient, and family member.

No clear news about casualties on the ground. pic.twitter.com/MUjBS2j0LR — Saïd El Boustany (@BoustanyS) February 1, 2025

02:08 AM GMT

FAA updates passenger count to six on board

The Federal Aviation Authority has released an updated statement confirming six passengers were on board the medical jet that went up in flames in Philadelphia.

The FAA previously released a statement claiming that two passengers were on board, but it has updated its remarks following a statement from Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the owner of the plane.

The FAA told The Telegraph: “A Learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 p.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 31, after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

“There were six people on board.

“The plane was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates.

01:55 AM GMT

Medical jet company confirms six passengers on board

01:50 AM GMT

‘All we heard was a loud roar’, says local resident

The owner of a ringdoorbell camera which captured the massive explosion when a medical jet down in Philadelphia said he heard a “loud roar”.

“All we heard was a loud roar and didn’t know where it was coming from. We just turned around and saw the big plume,” said Jim Quinn, the owner of the doorbell camera.

The crash happened less than three miles from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights.

01:44 AM GMT

Several dwellings and vehicles impacted, says Philadelphia mayor

“Several dwellings and vehicles” were impacted after a Leer-55 jet went down in residential Philadelphia neighbourhood, the mayor has said.

Cherelle Parker urged Philadelphia residents to “stay away from the scene” and stressed that an “active investigation” was ongoing.

She asked for prayers for anyone who may have been affected and described the situation as “all hands on deck”.

“This is only the first of many briefings I’m sure to come on this evening,” she said.

01:38 AM GMT

The mayor is giving a statement

The Philadelphia mayor is giving a statement now.

01:37 AM GMT

Pictured: People watch on as the incident unfolds

Bystanders watch as first responders work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia - Matt Rourke/AP

01:33 AM GMT

Child was on board destroyed Philadelphia jet, says medical plane company

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance has released a statement saying that one of its planes went down with five passengers on board, including a child, Fox News reported.

01:25 AM GMT

Transport secretary claims six aboard plane that crashed into Philadelphia

Here is what we've learned thus far.



A Learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 p.m. after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. There were reportedly 6 people on board.



The plane was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. The @FAANews and @NTSB will… — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 1, 2025

01:12 AM GMT

Multiple homes on fire

Multiple homes are on fire in the area of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard following the crash, fire officials said.

Local officials also reported that multiple roads around the crash site have been closed off.

Expect the extended closure of Cottman Avenue between the Roosevelt Boulevard and Bustleton Avenue and outer southbound lanes of the Boulevard for the incident response. Avoid area and make alternate travel plans. pic.twitter.com/nmpR5SoLrb — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) February 1, 2025

01:09 AM GMT

Downed plane registered to medical jet company

The plane which exploded in a busy Philadelphia neighbourhood was registered to a medical jet company.

A Fox News reporter posted a photograph of an oxygen tank linked to a medical jet company found in the debris field, raising speculation that the aircraft was conducting a medical flight.

Accounts differ on when exactly the crash took place, but online flight data showed a small jet taking off from the airport at 6.06pm and disappearing from radar about 30 seconds later after climbing to an altitude of 1,600 feet (487 meters).

01:04 AM GMT

Local resident recalls ‘massive fireball’

Ryan Tian, 23, of Delaware County, witnessed a huge explosion as he was getting dinner from a food truck located at a parking lot at Cottman and Bustleton Avenues.

Mr Tian told Fox he “saw the sky turning orange” and then a “massive fireball.”

Police sources told CBS that debris of the burning plane rained down on cars and businesses in the area, setting fire to Roosevelt Mall.

Northeast Philadelphia residents told the outlet that their homes shook as the burning plane plummeted to the ground.

01:03 AM GMT

Crash felt like mini earthquake, says local resident

A local resident said the Philadelphia plane crash triggered what felt like a mini earthquake.

Michael Schiavone, 37, was sitting at his home in Mayfair on Friday when he heard a loud bang and his house shook.

He said it felt like a mini earthquake and when he checked his home security camera footage, he said it looked like a missile was coming down.

“There was a large explosion, so I thought we were under attack for a second,” he said.

12:59 AM GMT

Watch: Doorbell footage shows massive explosion as plane goes down

JUST IN: New video of the plane crash in Philadelphia. At least 6 people killed pic.twitter.com/zrX3jZcjoO — BNO News (@BNONews) February 1, 2025

12:57 AM GMT

Lear-55 jet crashed at 6.30pm, aviation chiefs confirm

12:55 AM GMT

Pictured: Burning debris in Philadelphia crash

Officers survey the damage after a Leer-55 jet went down in Northwest Philadelphia

12:50 AM GMT

Lear-55 identified as downed plane, reports suggest

According to FlightRadar24, the Lear-55 flight took off at 6.06pm and crashed shortly thereafter. It reached a maximum altitude of 1,650ft.



Video footage shows the plane rapidly plummeting from the sky.

12:48 AM GMT

Philadelphia residents warned to ‘go inside and close your windows’

12:38 AM GMT

Watch: Moment passenger plane falls out the sky

BREAKING: This is being described as a plane brash in the area of Bustleton and Cottman Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia. Doorbell camera provided by a viewer. pic.twitter.com/zgsk1P12K2 — Jason Martinez (@JasonFox29) January 31, 2025

12:35 AM GMT

Pennsylvania senator responds to ‘tragic’ crash

I've been in contact with @PhillyMayor and awaiting further information on the tragic small plane crash in Northeast Philly.



For folks in the area, please follow guidance from local officials and police officers. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) February 1, 2025

12:32 AM GMT

Watch: Dashcam footage shows aerial fireball

NEW: Dashcam video shows the plane crash in Philadelphia.



At least 6 dead, multiple victims on the ground pic.twitter.com/PuPE6pgB8G — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 1, 2025

12:31 AM GMT

Busy residential area on fire

The single-engine plane that has exploded in Philadelphia, went down in a busy residential area.

The crash took place in the northwest of the Commonwealth in the area of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Footage of the incident shows building and cars on fire as emergency crews scrambled to search for survivors.

12:29 AM GMT

Philadelphia governor promises to respond with ‘all resources’ available

I've spoken with @PhillyMayor and my team is in communication with @PhillyPD, @PhilaOEM, and @PhillyFireDept. We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.



We'll continue to provide updates as more information… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) February 1, 2025

12:28 AM GMT

Watch: Burning debris litters a busy road

Another plane crash in Philly wtf is going on ?! pic.twitter.com/DiwWlgWJy9 — chuggchugger (@one4919) January 31, 2025

12:22 AM GMT

What we know so far

The crash took place at around 6pm on Friday evening in the highly populated area of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in the northern part of the city.

Firefighters put out an “all hands” call at 6.12pm, CNN reported, and dozens of firefighters were scrambled to the scene of the crash. It added that police have classified it as a “major incident”

Ring Doorbell footage of the incident shows what appears to be a plane falling out of the sky, followed by a large explosion, Fox 5 reported.

It is not clear what caused the crash, and it is not yet known if the aircraft’s passengers survived.

Ryan Tian, 23, of Delaware County, witnessed a huge explosion as he was getting dinner from a food truck located at a parking lot at Cottman and Bustleton Avenues.

Mr Tian told Fox he “saw the sky turning orange” and then a “massive fireball.”