Philadelphia Union announce goalkeeper Holden Trent's death. He was 25.

The Philadelphia Union announced that goalkeeper Holden Trent died on Saturday. He was 25.

No cause of death was announced, but Trent’s family had shared that he was hospitalized in an intensive care unit in an update from his Instagram account this week.

“Holden passed away this afternoon surrounded by his family and friends,” his family said Saturday. “Details on services and celebration of life are forthcoming. Our family is deeply touched to see and experience the love you all have for Holden."

Trent was born on July 7, 1999, and attended Page High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.

He was selected with the 28th pick in the 2023 MLS Super Draft by the Union out of High Point University, where he was the Big South Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

“Major League Soccer joins the Philadelphia Union and our entire soccer community in mourning the tragic passing of Union goalkeeper Holden Trent. A young goalkeeper with a bright future, Trent showcased determination and professionalism every day as he contributed to the close-knit goalkeeping unit at Philadelphia,” the league said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his fiancée, his family and friends, his teammates and the entire Philadelphia Union community. MLS is coordinating with the club to provide players and family members with the resources and support they need during this tragic time.”

The Union also released a statement:

“The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent. While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor, he was more importantly a devoted son, brother, fiancé and teammate who made those around him better. He embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication and perseverance, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our greatest sympathies to his family, his fiancée and his friends,” the statement said.

“Out of respect to Holden's friends and family, there will be no further statements at this time and ask that their privacy is respected as they grieve.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Philadelphia Union announce death of goalkeeper Holden Trent, 25