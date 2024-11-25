Philippine showdown: President says he'll fight vice president's plot to have him killed

Jim Gomez
·4 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday described a public threat by the vice president to have him killed by an assassin as a criminal plot and vowed to fight it, in a looming showdown between the country’s two top leaders.

Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday in an online news conference that she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the speaker of the House of Representatives if she herself is killed, in a threat she warned was not a joke.

The national police and military immediately boosted the security of the president, and the justice department said it would summon the vice president for an investigation. The National Security Council said it considered the threat a national security concern.

The vice president, a lawyer, later tried to walk back her remarks by saying it was not an actual threat but an expression of concern about her own safety over an unspecified threat.

“Why would I kill him if not for revenge from the grave? There is no reason for me to kill him. What’s the benefit for me?” Duterte told journalists.

“That criminal plot should not be allowed to pass,” Marcos said in a televised statement, without mentioning Duterte by name. “I’ll fight it.”

"As a democratic country, we need to uphold the rule of law,” Marcos said.

Marcos ran with Duterte as his vice-presidential running mate in May 2022 elections and both won landslide victories on a campaign call of national unity. In the Philippines, the two positions are elected separately.

The two leaders and their camps, however, soon had a bitter falling out over key differences, including in their approaches to China’s aggressive territorial claims in the disputed South China Sea. Duterte resigned from the Marcos Cabinet in June as education secretary and head of an anti-insurgency body.

On Monday, Justice Undersecretary Jesse Andres said in a news conference that Duterte would be subpoenaed to face an investigation.

Andres called the vice president the “self-confessed mastermind” of a “premeditated plot to assassinate the president.” All government resources and law enforcement agencies would be mobilized to identify the alleged assassin and determine criminal accountability, he said.

“We have to maintain order in a civilized society by adherence to the rule of law and we will apply the full strength and force of the law on this,” Andres said.

Under Philippine law, such public remarks may constitute a crime of threatening to inflict a wrong on a person or their family and are punishable by a jail term and fine.

The Philippine Constitution says that if a president dies, sustains a permanent disability, is removed from office or resigns, the vice president takes over and serves the rest of the term.

Duterte said she was ready to face investigators or an impeachment complaint in Congress, but added she would also demand answers to her allegations against Marcos and his allies.

“I will also not allow what they did to me to pass,” she told reporters.

The vice president is the daughter of Marcos’ predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, whose police-enforced anti-drug crackdown when he was a city mayor and later president left thousands of mostly petty drug suspects dead in killings that the International Criminal Court has been investigating as a possible crime against humanity.

Like her equally outspoken father, the vice president became a vocal critic of Marcos, his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the president’s cousin, accusing them of corruption, incompetence and politically persecuting the Duterte family and its supporters.

Last month, the vice president told reporters her relationship with Marcos had “gone so toxic” that she has imagined “cutting his head.

Romualdez told the House of Representatives that the vice president was trying to distract attention from her alleged misuse of public funds, which Congress is investigating. Several legislators reaffirmed their trust in the House speaker and condemned Duterte's remarks.

Her latest tirade was set off by the decision by House members allied with Romualdez and Marcos to detain Duterte's chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, who was accused of hampering a congressional inquiry into the possible misuse of Duterte's budget as vice president and education secretary. Lopez has been detained in a hospital after being traumatized by a plan by legislators to temporarily detain her in prison.

In a pre-dawn online news conference on Saturday, an angry Duterte accused Marcos of incompetence as president and of being a liar along with his wife and the House speaker, in expletive-laden remarks.

When concerns over her security were raised, Duterte, 46, suggested there was an unspecified plot to kill her. “Don’t worry about my security because I’ve talked with somebody. I said ‘if I’m killed, you’ll kill BBM, Liza Araneta and Martin Romualdez. No joke, no joke,’” the vice president said, without elaborating and using the initials that many use to refer to the president.

"I’ve given my order, ‘If I die, don’t stop until you’ve killed them.’ And he said, ’yes,’” the vice president said.

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • ‘It’s Illegal’: Rand Paul Breaks With Trump on Two Key Administration Promises

    President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear that he’s looking for yes-men for his next term in office, but Republican Sen. Rand Paul didn’t seem to get the memo. The Kentucky lawmaker spoke on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, and firmly stated his stance against both tariffs and the potential of the military being involved in mass deportations. Paul went as far as to call Trump’s proposal to involve the military “illegal” and a “terrible image” while talking to the show’s host, Margaret Brenna

  • General’s Promotion Blocked in First Sign of Trump Military Retaliation

    One of the most Donald Trump-aligned GOP senators blocked the promotion of a top U.S. general over the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a new report. Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the last U.S. soldier to withdraw from Afghanistan, was set to become the head of the U.S. Army in Europe as part of almost 1,000 promotions that moved through the Senate last week. But Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) held his name up in order to allow President-elect Donald Trump’s

  • The Philippine vice president publicly threatens to have the president assassinated

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned was not a joke.

  • Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Makes Big Promise if States Don’t Cooperate

    President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” nominee Tom Homan guaranteed to slash federal funding to states who don’t work with his new immigration policies while admitting he has received death threats. Homan appeared on Mark Levin’s show, Life, Liberty and Levin, on Sunday for an interview discussing the “border crisis.” Levin, a Trump supporter, told Homan he has a “powerful weapon” to use against governors–notably from sanctuary cities–who refuse to cooperate with the Trump administrations

  • 'Probably Illegal': Law Professor Spots 1 Trump Move That Could Be 'Very Destructive'

    New York University law school Professor Ryan Goodman said the president-elect's reported plan "smacks of political retribution."

  • Vance’s Failed First Test Fuels Doubts About White House Power

    Handed the herculean task of rallying Senate support for President-elect Donald Trump’s bewildering nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for Attorney General, Vice president elect JD Vance came up short. Vance visited Capitol Hill with prospective cabinet nominees including Gaetz on Wednesday and, according to a Wall Street Journal report, performed admirably. By the end of the day, support for Trump’s picks had stabilized. Even for scandal-plagued Gaetz, who is facing allegations of payi

  • Trump claimed Kim Jong Un missed him. The North Korea leader has a different message

    First Trump administration saw angry threats and diplomatic meetings between president and North Korean leader

  • Kellyanne Conway Confronted Meghan McCain at Women’s Power Summit ‘Like in Real Housewives’

    Top Donald Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway confronted fellow conservative Meghan McCain backstage at a women’s summit, witnesses told the Daily Beast. The tête-à-tête was over a grudge Conway has held for many years against McCain, for describing her and her then-husband George Conway as “gross” during TV appearances on The View and Watch What Happens Live. Conway confronted McCain after the two appeared together on a panel at The Washington Post’s post-election Global Women’s Summit. The even

  • Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

  • ‘You Don’t Care?’: GOP Senator Shocks ABC Host With Take on Background Checks for Trump Picks

    A top GOP senator dismissed the need for the FBI to do background checks of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, claiming the public “doesn’t care” about who’s vetting the people trusted to lead the organizations that enact public policy. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) told ABC’s This Week that the American public wanted to see Trump’s policy platforms enacted and it didn’t matter who was conducting such checks. “We need to get to work again,” Hagerty told moderator Jonathan Karl. “Making

  • Trump Refuses to Disclose Who Is Funding His Transition

    He is the first president-elect not to sign an ethics agreement that sets fundraising limits and transparency

  • 2 Possible Changes Coming to American Car Prices in the Next 4 Years Under Trump

    Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.

  • Trump Treasury Pick Listed His Home for Sale Prior to Election

    Donald Trump’s choice for Treasury secretary made a bold forecast when he and his husband put their iconic pink mansion on the market eight days before the election. Scott Bessent, 62, a hedge fund manager who is one of Trump’s closest economic advisers, and his husband, John Freeman, a former prosecutor, purchased the famous property in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016 for $6.5 million. The parents of two school-aged children, Bessent and Freeman listed the home on Oct. 28 for $22.25 million

  • White House: Trump Team Still Hasn’t Signed Transition Docs

    A White House administration official says President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team still hasn’t signed the key documents needed to facilitate the transfer of power. Responding to questions from NBC reporter Monica Alba, President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Thursday that the president-elect’s representatives still have not completed the necessary memoranda of understanding (MOU) to begin the transition process. “As you know, the president, President Biden, met

  • John Bolton Rips Trump's Counterterrorism Pick: Needs A 'Full-Field' FBI Background Probe

    Trump's former national security adviser said he wouldn't have Sebastian Gorka "in any U.S. government."

  • Trump reportedly plans to kick trans troops out of the military within days of inauguration

    Trump’s actions could eject thousands of current trans service members

  • Retired general on how the US can convince Putin he cannot win war in Ukraine

    Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley Clark speaks with CNNs Fredricka Whitfield about Russia’s use of a hypersonic missile against Ukraine.

  • Republican Senator on DOJ political interference: ‘I don’t think we know that one way or the other’

    Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said he doesn’t know “one way or another” if President-elect Trump and his new Department of Justice (DOJ) pick, Pam Bondi, will apply political interference from the nonpartisan department. Lankford appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, where host Dana Bash asked him if the DOJ will remain free…

  • Scott Jennings: Mitch McConnell is now a ‘liberated person’ and ‘unthreatenable’

    CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings and CNN Political Commentators Shermichael Singleton, Karen Finney and Jamal Simmons discuss how Mitch McConnell will adjust to life not in leadership and the potential roadblocks to confirm Trump’s cabinet picks.

  • Tulsi Gabbard’s history with Russia is even more concerning than you think

    One expert says her views are ‘so wildly fringe that her potential appointment as DNI is genuinely alarming’, Richard Hall and Andrew Feinberg write