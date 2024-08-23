Philippines could provoke China at 'another Chinese island', says Global Times

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Philippines could "stir up trouble" at yet another "Chinese" island in the South China Sea, China's state-backed Global Times reported, after what it said were Manila's "provocative intrusions" into waters at two other reefs in the region.

The Philippines is expanding military infrastructure on Thitu Island, which Beijing calls Zhongye Dao, to potentially invite warships and warplanes from countries outside of the region such as the United States and Japan, sabotaging peace and stability in the South China Sea, the nationalist tabloid reported, citing Chinese experts.

Zhongye Dao is a part of Nansha Qundao, as the Spratly Islands are known in China, but "illegally occupied" by the Philippines, Global Times reported late on Thursday.

The Philippines national security council and defence ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

China claims sovereignty over nearly the whole South China Sea, deploying an armada of coast guard vessels to protect what it considers its territory. An international arbitral tribunal has said Beijing's claim has no basis under international law.

The Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Brunei contest the claims.

The Philippines occupies nearly 10 locations in the South China Sea, including Thitu Island. Manila will develop islands in the South China Sea that it considers part of its territory to make them more habitable for troops, Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner said in January.

In the latest clash between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, Manila and Beijing accused each other on Monday of ramming vessels and performing dangerous maritime manoeuvres.

The Philippines said two of its coast guard vessels "encountered unlawful and aggressive manoeuvres" from Chinese vessels near Sabina Shoal while on their way to supply Filipino personnel stationed in two occupied islands.

Sabina Shoal is part of the Spratly Islands, which are claimed by China, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The United States condemned China's actions. Its ambassador to Manila, MaryKay Carlson, said the U.S. "stands with the Philippines in condemning the China Coast Guard's dangerous manoeuvres".

The encounter came less than two weeks after an air incident between the Chinese and Philippines militaries in Scarborough Shoal, also in the South China Sea.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)