Philippines president says legal experts to consider clemency requests for convict Veloso

Mary Jane Veloso arrives at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said legal experts would consider clemency requests for Mary Jane Veloso, who had been sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug trafficking before the two countries reached a deal for her repatriation this week.

Veloso, 39, had received a last-minute reprieve from execution by firing squad for drug trafficking in Indonesia in 2015. After years of negotiations, she returned to Manila on Wednesday to serve the remainder of her sentence.

"We're aware of the request for clemency from her representative, of course, and from her family," Marcos told reporters on Thursday.

"We leave it to the judgment of our legal experts to determine whether the vision of clemency is appropriate."

Indonesia did not set any conditions on the return of Veloso, Marcos said.

"We are still far from that," Marcos said when asked about clemency. "We still have to have a look at really what her status is."

Veloso, a former domestic helper and mother of two, was arrested in Yogyakarta in 2010 after being found with 2.6 kg (5.73 lb) of heroin concealed in a suitcase.

She said she was an unwitting drug mule, but she was convicted and sentenced to death, prompting an outcry in the Philippines.

Veloso was repatriated days after the five remaining members of the "Bali Nine" drug ring were sent back to Australia from Indonesia.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores; Editing by John Mair)