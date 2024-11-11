Philippines recovers from Typhoon Toraji as 2 more approach

AccuWeather meteorologists say the Western Pacific Ocean is experiencing a surge in tropical activity this week, with four storms stretching from Vietnam to the Mariana Islands. As one typhoon makes its exit from the Philippines Monday, two additional systems are poised to potentially impact the area late this week and early next week.

The last three storms -- Typhoon Yinxing, Typhoon Kong-rey and Tropical Storm Trami -- have left more than 160 people dead and affected over 9 million people in the Philippines with extreme flooding, according to The Associated Press

A resident carries her belongings as they evacuate their homes along a swollen river, following heavy rains from Typhoon Toraji in Ilagan City, Isabela province, northern Philippines, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Noel Celis) A resident carries her belongings as they evacuate their homes along a swollen river, following heavy rains from Typhoon Toraji in Ilagan City, Isabela province, northern Philippines, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Noel Celis)

Typhoon Toraji, known as Nika in the Philippines, is moving away from the country, tracking northwestward into the northeast South China Sea as a Category 1 Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale equivalent storm. The storm made landfall in the northern province of Aurora in the Philippines Monday morning.

Toraji is expected to slow, turn west to southwest, and lose wind intensity starting around midweek. The storm will approach the coast of China late this week but will likely stay offshore as a tropical storm or tropical rainstorm, with maximum wind gusts to 60 mph.

Toraji will continue to produce rainfall up to 12 inches (300 mm) across Luzon, Philippines, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches (450 mm), into early Tuesday, Nov. 12. This can lead to flash flooding, mudslides, road washouts, and transportation delays.

A new storm, known as Tropical Depression 27W, will strengthen into Tropical Storm Usagi, known as Ofel in the Philippines, Monday night or Tuesday as it tracks west-northwest.

Additional strengthening is expected as it tracks west-northwest toward the Philippines as the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale over the next couple of days, and it can reach typhoon intensity around midweek. The storm can impact Luzon in the northern Philippines as a typhoon late this week.

Developing Usagi is expected to produce rainfall up to 12 inches (300 mm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches (450 mm) across Luzon Thursday through Friday. This rainfall can produce flooding, mudslides, and transportation delays.

The strengthening tropical cyclone is expected to produce wind gusts to 100 mph (160 km/h) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 mph (190 km/h) across Luzon. These winds can produce power outages, structural damage and logistical delays.

After Typhoon Usagi, Tropical Storm Man-yi will track westward over the next several days bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts to Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands Tuesday night and Wednesday, local time.

Man-yi can strengthen to a typhoon equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane over the Philippine Sea late this week and may eventually impact the northern Philippines later this weekend or early next week.

If Man-yi impacts the northern Philippines, it would make for four tropical impacts on the area in 10 days.

Yinxing, which made landfall in the Philippines as a violent Typhoon last Thursday, Nov. 7, is now a tropical storm and has lost most of its damaging winds. It is expected to bring rainfall up to 4 inches (100 mm), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches (300 mm), to central and southern Vietnam Monday night into Wednesday. This rain can result in areas of flash flooding, mudslides, and transportation delays.

The Philippines is impacted by an average of 20 typhoons a year. So far this year, they have been hit by eight storms. Although the previous three typhoon seasons were below normal in the Western Pacific, this year is not, with 25 storms so far this season that have caused $25.2 billion in damage, ranking this season the fifth most expensive.

AccuWeather Lead International Expert Jason Nicholls contributed to this report.