Philippines, United States to sign military intelligence-sharing deal

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines and the United States will sign on Monday a military intelligence-sharing deal, Manila's defence ministry said, in a further deepening of security ties between the two defence treaty allies.

Visiting U.S. Defense Secretary LLoyd Austin and his Philippine counterpart, Gilberto Teodoro, will sign the agreement, it said.

Called the General Security of Military Information Agreement or GSOMIA, the pact allows both countries to share military information securely.

Security engagements between the United States and the Philippines have deepened under President Joe Biden and Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr, with both leaders keen to counter what they see as China's aggressive policies in the South China Sea and near Taiwan.

The two countries have a mutual defence treaty dating back to 1951, which could be invoked if either side came under attack, including in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has expressed confidence the alliance will remain strong under incoming U.S. president Donald Trump.

