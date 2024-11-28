Philippines vice president plays down criminal complaints against her
Philippine vice president Sara Duterte on Wednesday played down the criminal complaints, allegations and potential lawsuits that had been made against her.
Philippine vice president Sara Duterte on Wednesday played down the criminal complaints, allegations and potential lawsuits that had been made against her.
"I used to date, and you'd look across the table at the guy and you'd think, 'Okay, I wonder if we're gonna end up in bed together,' and now I look across the table and I just think: when am I gonna have to change this guy's diapers?" Hatcher joked
OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says Canada didn't live up to its values on immigration over the last few years as it allowed more people into the country than it could absorb.
A hiker who went missing in northeast British Columbia's backcountry has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote provincial park as snow fell and temperatures plunged below –20 C.Sam Benastick, 20, was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip. He was reportedly found on a service road Tuesday morning, supporting himself with two walking sticks and his cut-up sleeping bag wrapped around his legs for warmth.CBC News confirmed Benastick
Singer Rod Stewart received an inundation of supportive messages on Monday as he shared a major announcement. Take a look here...
The actress moved to Dubai in 2014, married her husband Bader Shammas in 2022 and welcomed her son Luai in 2023
When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.
Charles Alexander, 43, took his non-custodial daughter and led police on a chase as she begged him not to kill her, police records show
Things are never quiet in Prince William's life – although that now appears to be down to Prince Louis' incredibly noisy new hobby!
Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.
The 'Parks and Recreation' star stripped down to grace the cover of 'V Magazine'
The royal loves his in-laws, with one major exception.
"Nothing’s making me feel better than the fact that Donald Trump finally got his own Donald Trump,” said the “Late Night” host.
Variety of voices have questioned slow rollout of Biden administration priority of electric vehicle charging stations
A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s boisterous children was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for her manslaughter conviction.
Whether you didn’t have time or you’re just not the type of person who regularly eats breakfast, it’s common to drink coffee on an empty stomach ― which you’ve probably heard is bad for your gut. But is it really?
The behavior is also known as "backburnering" and it's more common than you think.
Subtlety has left the chat.
Trump's former nominee for attorney general was unsuitable, unlikable and unqualified for the job — and that's what made him ideal.
Fans aren't happy after Netflix cancelled a critically acclaimed show after its first instalment
Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell since 1983