Phillip Schofield actor friend wins libel claim over ‘nonce’ jibe

Simon Schofield, who won a libel case against an online news website

A friend of Phillip Schofield has won a libel claim after being wrongly described as a “nonce” in connection to the ITV presenter’s affair.

Simon Schofield, 40, was accused by Politicalite, an online news website, of “grooming” the much younger man who worked at This Morning who Phillip admitted to having an affair with.

The West End stage star was then subjected to an “onslaught” of abuse on social media from those who had read the accusations.

But when he complained to the site, he was described as a “nonce” and his lawyers “nonce enablers” and told it could be taken down if he paid £3,500, a court heard.

Simon, a singer, actor and theatre producer, who has starred in Les Misérables and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and is a close friend of Phillip but not related, has now won a libel claim against Politicalite Ltd which is run by editor Jordan Kendall.

Simon on a walk with his friend Phillip Schofield

A judge entered a default judgment in favour of Simon after he sued for defamation, malicious falsehood and misuse of private information.

In a High Court hearing, his barrister Gemma McNeil-Walsh said he was entitled to “significantly in excess of £50,000” in damages because of the nature of the allegations.

‘Abuse and speculation’

She told the judge that her client had been subject to an “onslaught of social media abuse and speculation” after the article was published and that, through the “grapevine effect”, the allegations were published “widely and quickly” online with thousands viewing them on social media.

The libelous general meaning of the article was that Simon was “involved in grooming children or is an accomplice to someone who is”, she told the judge.

“On its facts, the case is at the top end of the scale of gravity of defamation claims,” she said.

The article was taken down by Politicalite last June, only to be republished in August.

It has since been removed and cannot now be accessed.

Simon refused to pay the £3,500 fee the company allegedly wanted.

‘Significant intrusion’

Ms McNeil-Walsh said Mr Kendall and his company knew full well that - or were reckless as to whether - the accusation in the article was incorrect and damaging.

She said the article had resulted in a “significant intrusion into his private and family life” and that Simon had “suffered a downturn in business as a result of the gravity of the allegations”.

“He states that it extended to his wife, who was also caused a great deal of worry and stress, and which caused friction in his marriage and caused a number of arguments,” she added.

Ms McNeil-Walsh said that in addition to at least £50,000 in damages, the actor should be granted an injunction preventing the repetition of similar defamatory publications.

She also claims that Politicalite Ltd and Mr Kendall should pay Simon’s £39,375 costs of the case.

The judge reserved her judgment on the damages assessment until a later date.