Phillip Schofield's biggest Cast Away bombshells from affair to This Morning exit

Phillip Schofield returns to TV with Cast Away for the first time since resigning from This Morning

Cast Away with Phillip Schofield was jaw-dropping, with the star addressing the scandal that almost ended his TV career for good as he returned to the limelight in the Channel 5 three-part series.

Left with only cameras to document his raw experience, the ITV star seized the chance to tell his story in his own way while marooned on an island off the coast of Madagascar. Over 10 days, Schofield had to draw on his survival skills while living on a deserted island cut off from the rest of the world. And what better time for him to reflect on what has gone on in the past year?

Largely the 62-year-old presenter has kept a low-profile and remained out of the celebrity spotlight since the scandal broke that he resigned from This Morning after it emerged he had an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a younger male colleague at ITV.

Shortly after, Schofield did do interviews with The Sun and the BBC detailing some of what went on behind the scenes but Cast Away has given the presenter one shot to tell his story after a little more than a year to see if the dust has settled and whether he will be able to redeem himself in the eyes of the public.

Sat by the camp fire, the presenter said he didn't care about the reaction because he wanted to tell his story. He said: "I'll probably be slammed as Phillip Schofield mad rant but the thing is I don't care anymore. I don't care. This is me having my say as bow out."

In eye-opening scenes set to air on Monday, Schofield spoke out about the scandal and leaving the showbiz world behind as well as the impact it has had on his family. To catch you up, here is everything you need to know about what Schofield said on Cast Away.

Cast Away with Phillip Schofield. (Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield addresses affair scandal

While marooned on an island totally alone, Schofield tackled the affair headlines head on in the documentary style series. The TV star said being gay made the fallout from the This Morning scandal worse.

He told the camera: "People say, ah the publicity machine [is] back in full swing. He’s working his way back in. ‘Shamed, disgraced Phillip Schofield who had an affair.’" He added: "Strangely, I think another TV presenter or two might have done exactly the same thing. Difference is [they’re] heterosexual."

Schofield addressed the age-gap saying "that's not an unusual thing in the straight world". He added: "But if that had been the case with me and it had been a woman. Pat on the back. ‘Well done mate.’"

Phillip Schofield is stranded for 10 days. (Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited/Burning Bright Productions/PA Wire)

Phillip Schofield had everything in place for a suicide attempt

In devastating scenes, Schofield said he had planned to take his own life when it took a dark turn. He said: "In the last eighteen months, it got as dark as it is possible to get. A year ago I got so, so close. I had everything in place, everything was set up and everything was ready and it was Molly that was looking after me."

But it was the heartbreaking plea from his eldest daughter Molly that changed his mind and by his own admission "step back from the edge".

He added: "Molly and Ruby both looking after me at the time, and Molly said: 'Do you imagine what this would do to us if you actually managed to pull this off? Can you imagine what would happen and can you imagine what it would do to me if you did this on my watch?'

"That was just enough, just enough to take a step back from the edge. I could have been hospitalised, I just raced to the family home and shut the gates and I was in there.’"

Appearing to mock Holly Willoughby's 'Are you ok?'

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby attend the Pride of Britain Awards 2018. (Getty)

One of the most-talked about moments that followed Schofield's exit from This Morning was Holly Willoughby asking herself on live TV, "Are you OK?" When Willoughby presented This Morning alone, she told the camera: "Hello, firstly, are you okay? I hope so. It feels very strange sat here without Phil."

In telling scenes set to air, Schofield appeared to mock the viral TV moment while enjoying a family BBQ with his wife Steph as well as their two daughters Molly and Ruby. In the filmed scenes for Cast Away, he said: "If you’re ok, then we’re ok, and I’m ok. Are you ok?" The question is followed by laughter.

Phillip Schofield spoke about his exit from This Morning. (Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited/Burning Bright Productions/PA Wire)

Phillip Schofield hits out at 'betrayal' over This Morning

Additionally Schofield seized the opportunity to hit out at three people who he referred to as "s**ts" in the TV world. The three individuals went unnamed. The TV presenter also addressed the infamous queue-gate scandal, where Schofield and Willoughby were accused of cutting the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

Speaking in a piece to camera, he said: "People can be fake. They can be so fake with you when it’s all going well, and suddenly utter, utter betrayal. There are a lot of amazing people in morning television. I think there are only three s**ts. One of them is a coward who never stepped up in queue-gate.

"One is a coward, because they never stepped up when I was being battered And the other is just brand-orientated. Not what you expect, not what you think you’re going to get."

Cast Away with Phillip Schofield (Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield's Cast Away will air on Channel 5 from 9pm on Monday, September 30.

For confidential emotional support contact The Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org