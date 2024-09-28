Phillip Schofield’s daughter hopes new show will allow him to be forgiven

The daughter of Phillip Schofield hopes that her father taking part in a Channel 5 show will allow him to be forgiven for his “mistake” of having an affair with a younger male colleague.

Schofield resigned from ITV in May 2023 as he admitted to lying to his employers and colleagues over the “unwise but not illegal” relationship, and has not presented any programme since.

The second episode of Channel 5’s Phillip Schofield: Cast Away showed extended scenes of him and his wife Stephanie Lowe, and daughters, Ruby and Molly, having a barbecue before he left for a tropical island off the coast of Madagascar.

His family all tell him that he will be “amazing” at lighting fires at night to cook his food, and to warm himself.

To camera, Molly also says: “I would love people to understand what’s actually happened, and forgive him for a mistake.”

Schofield also says he wishes he had not had the affair, as he “made life tough for the people that I love the most”, and later says that he does not think he could say “sorry any more”.

“I apologised to people that I hadn’t actually spoke to, and no-one could be more sorry than me,” he says.

Phillip Schofield: Cast Away begins at 9pm on Monday on Channel 5, and will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday at the same time.