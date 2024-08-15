Phillipson: Private schools closing because they’re not attractive enough to students

Bridget Phillipson says schools charging excessive fees have more to do with closures than the Government's VAT tax raid

Private schools are closing because they are not attractive enough to students, the Education Secretary has said.

Several private schools have already cited Labour’s VAT tax raid as a factor in their decisions to close.

Asked if she saw recent shutdowns as a possible downside of the policy, Bridget Phillipson suggested that the trend was actually being driven by a failure to attract enough students, with certain schools already experiencing “big budget shortfalls”.

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday, she said: “Well, I think what we’ve seen is that private schools are businesses that can make choices about how they manage their budgets, the level of fees that they charge.

“And ultimately, it’s about how attractive they are to families in terms of the numbers of students that are sent there.

“We have seen private schools in recent years whack up their fees year on year, way beyond inflation, and that has priced out lots of people.

“And I think what we’ve seen with some of the examples that are being discussed are schools that were already experiencing big budget shortfalls, weren’t attracting the same numbers of students that they might like to attract, and that’s what’s driving what we see here.”

It comes after another private school announced its closure on Tuesday, citing Labour’s plans to impose VAT from January as a factor.

Kilgraston School in Perthshire said it had shut with immediate effect, with current students to be offered places at nearby private institutions.

The closure came after a planned sale fell through. The school, which was founded in 1930, said Achieve Education, the education provider, had pulled out of the deal after it “reassessed its commitment to investing in the school”.

In a letter, the school said “the possible impact of VAT on school fees” was also a factor in the decision.

Kilgraston School in Perthshire closed after a planned sale fell through

It is the latest private school to point to Sir Keir Starmer’s VAT plans after being forced to close.

Alton School in Hampshire announced in May that it would shut this summer, citing Labour’s tax policies for forcing parents to remove their children and place them in the state sector.

Downham Preparatory School in Norfolk also blamed its decision to close this summer on financial pressures exacerbated by the party’s VAT plans.

Downham Preparatory School in Norfolk said its decision to close was in part due to the imposition of VAT

Pressed on whether it matters if private schools are forced to close as a result of Labour’s tax raid, Ms Phillipson said her focus was on the state sector.

“I want private schools to be an option for those parents who choose to send their children there,” she said.

“Of course, they will be able to continue to do so. I know that parents want to do what’s right by their children, and that’s absolutely as it should be, but I would just gently point out that 93 per cent of children in our country go to state schools – that’s where I’m determined to focus my efforts as Secretary of State.”

Ms Phillipson says she's focused on state schools - Getty Images/Dan Kitwood

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, announced last month that the Government will start charging VAT on private schools from January 1 2025 – far sooner than the party had originally indicated.

Treasury documents published alongside Ms Reeves’s announcement admitted the plans would price some parents out of the sector.

“The Government recognises that these policy changes may lead to increased costs for some parents and carers, and that some pupils may subsequently move into the state-education sector,” they said.