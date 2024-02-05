Phoebe Bridgers slams ex-Grammys CEO

The singer-songwriter appeared in the Grammys press room on Sunday alongside her Boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. While speaking to reporters, Bridgers called out the former head of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, who was sued for rape in 2023. "I have something to say about women," Bridgers, 29, replied when asked about the future of women in rock. "The ex-president of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, said that if women want to be nominated and win Grammys that they should step up."