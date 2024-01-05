Phoebe Tomlinson reveals newborn daughter named in honour of late mother

Phoebe Tomlinson has named her newborn daughter Olive Johannah Varley, in a nod to her later mother.

The 19-year-old British influencer and model, who is the younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, shared a black and white video on Instagram of the January 4 delivery with her footballer partner Jack Varley.

Tomlinson revealed her daughter’s middle name was a nod to her mother Johannah Deakin – who died in December 2016 at the age of 43 after a long battle with leukaemia.

She wrote: “Olive Johannah Varley. 04.01.24 – weighing 7lb7oz – the best day of our lives.”

The video saw Tomlinson opt for a water birth and later saw her overcome with emotion, craddling her newborn daughter, alongside Varley.

Among those congratulating the couple was twin sister Daisy Tomlinson, who wrote: “My superwoman, the best day of my life.”

Meanwhile, former professional British tennis player Lewis Burton, who is the partner of her other sister Lottie Tomlinson said he “can’t wait to meet her.”

In March 2019, her younger sister Felicite (Fizzy) died from an accidental overdose, two-and-a-half years after the death of their mother.