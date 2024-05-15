Phoebe Waller-Bridge confirmed to write live-action Tomb Raider TV series for Amazon

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing the first ever live-action Tomb Raider TV series for Amazon.

The Fleabag creator and star, 38, says she “can’t wait” to bring the iconic computer game and main protagonist Lara Croft to television.

The project was confirmed at Amazon’s Upfront event in New York and is described as an “epic” and “globe-trotting” adventure.

“If I could tell my teenage self this was happening, I think she’d explode,” said Waller-Bridge of her involvement.

“Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life, and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats’ n all,” she added.

The character of Lara Croft has come a long way since she was first introduced in 1996 (Amazon Games)

The very first Tomb Raider game was released in 1996 and follows the adventures of Croft, a highly intelligent and athletic British archaeologist who ventures into ancient tombs and hazardous ruins around the world.

It has since spawned numerous sequels and movie adaptations, the first of which was released in 2001 and saw Croft played by Angelina Jolie.

The role of Croft in the upcoming live-action TV show has .yet to be cast and no release date has so far been confirmed.

The show is being produced by Legendary Pictures, who are also behind the upcoming anime series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft on Netflix, with Lara Croft set to be voiced by Hayley Atwell.

The animated iteration is expected to hit the streaming giant later this year.