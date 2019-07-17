She Ain't No Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is A Style Icon

I’m going to
break the fourth wall and say that Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s style icon status was solidified for me the moment I laid eyes on that jumpsuit from Season 2 of her hit show “Fleabag.”
The high-neck, backless, low-cut
dream of an outfit fits like a glove, exudes cool and confidence and somehow also looks comfortable.
Before you try to argue that you can’t judge a person’s style based on their television persona, know that Waller-Bridge wore it on the red carpet in 2018.
Because it’s perfect.
The magic jumpsuit is far from her only iconic style moment from over the years, though. The “Killing Eve” creator and
multiple Emmy-nominated actress looks just at home on the red carpet in a sheath dress as she does in funky florals and tailored menswear.
Her style has become more refined over the years, perhaps, but just about every look in her style evolution is a home run.
Take a look at some of Waller-Bridge’s best style moments below.
2012
At a performance of "Hay Fever" at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in London, England, on Feb. 23, 2012.
More 2013
At the Evening Standard Theater Awards in London, England, on Nov. 17, 2013.
More 2014
At the Fitriani & Massimo Izzo reception in London, England, on Dec. 3, 2014.
More 2016
During a panel discussion for the Television Critics Association Summer Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 7, 2016.
More Story continues 2015
With Keir Charles at the U.K. Gala screening of "Man Up" in London, England, on May 13, 2015.
More 2016
At Amazon's Emmy Celebration in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 18, 2016.
More 2016
At Build Series in New York City on Oct. 11, 2016.
More 2016
On the "Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" in New York City on Oct. 11, 2016.
More 2016
At the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London, England, on Oct. 31, 2016.
More 2016
At the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 11, 2016.
More 2017
At the Writers' Guild Awards in London, England, on Jan. 23, 2017.
More 2017
At the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in London, England, on March 21, 2017.
More 2017
At the British Academy Television Craft Awards in London, England, on April 23, 2017.
More 2017
At the Amazon "Fleabag" Emmy For Your Consideration Event & Special Screening in New York City on May 8, 2017.
More 2017
With Leith Clark at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week in London, England, on Sept. 16, 2017.
More 2017
At the BAFTA Television Awards in London, England, on May 14, 2017.
More 2017
At the world premiere of "Goodbye Christopher Robin" in London, England, on Sept. 20, 2017.
More 2017
At the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017 after-party in London, England, on Dec. 3, 2017.
More 2017
At the opening night of "Hamilton" in London, England, on Dec. 21, 2017.
More 2018
At the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on March 4, 2018.
More 2018
At the "Killing Eve" and "When Heroes Fly" screening during the Cannes International Series Festival in Cannes, France, on April 8, 2018.
More 2018
At the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018.
More 2018
At the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood, Calif., on May 10, 2018.
More 2018
At a photo call for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2018.
More 2018
At a screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2018.
More 2018
At the press night after party for "The One" in London, England, on July 12, 2018
More 2018
At an after-party celebrating "Killing Eve" in London, England, on Sept. 5, 2018.
More 2018
At the 2018 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City on Nov. 7, 2018.
More 2018
At the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London, England, on Nov. 18, 2018.
More 2019
At the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2019.
More 2019
At the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2019.
More 2019
At the Amazon Prime Video Session of the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2019.
More 2019
At the "Fleabag" Season 2 New York screening in New York City on May 2, 2019.
More 2019
At the "Fleabag" opening night party in New York City on March 7, 2019.
More 2019
At Build Series to discuss "Fleabag" in New York City on May 2, 2019.
