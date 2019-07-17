She Ain't No Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is A Style Icon

I’m going to break the fourth wall and say that Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s style icon status was solidified for me the moment I laid eyes on that jumpsuit from Season 2 of her hit show “Fleabag.”

The high-neck, backless, low-cut dream of an outfit fits like a glove, exudes cool and confidence and somehow also looks comfortable. 

Before you try to argue that you can’t judge a person’s style based on their television persona, know that Waller-Bridge wore it on the red carpet in 2018.

Because it’s perfect.

The magic jumpsuit is far from her only iconic style moment from over the years, though. The “Killing Eve” creator and multiple Emmy-nominated actress looks just at home on the red carpet in a sheath dress as she does in funky florals and tailored menswear.

Her style has become more refined over the years, perhaps, but just about every look in her style evolution is a home run. 

Take a look at some of Waller-Bridge’s best style moments below. 

2012

At a performance of "Hay Fever" at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in London, England, on Feb. 23, 2012.

2013

At the Evening Standard Theater Awards in London, England, on Nov. 17, 2013.

2014

At the Fitriani & Massimo Izzo reception in London, England, on Dec. 3, 2014.

2016

During a panel discussion for the Television Critics Association Summer Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 7, 2016.

2015

With Keir Charles at the U.K. Gala screening of "Man Up" in London, England, on May 13, 2015.

2016

At Amazon's Emmy Celebration in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 18, 2016.

2016

At Build Series in New York City on Oct. 11, 2016.

2016

On the "Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" in New York City on Oct. 11, 2016.

2016

At the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London, England, on Oct. 31, 2016.

2016

At the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 11, 2016.

2017

At the Writers' Guild Awards in London, England, on Jan. 23, 2017.

2017

At the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in London, England, on March 21, 2017.

2017

At the British Academy Television Craft Awards in London, England, on April 23, 2017.

2017

At the Amazon "Fleabag" Emmy For Your Consideration Event & Special Screening in New York City on May 8, 2017.

2017

With Leith Clark at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week in London, England, on Sept. 16, 2017.

2017

At the BAFTA Television Awards in London, England, on May 14, 2017.

2017

At the world premiere of "Goodbye Christopher Robin" in London, England, on Sept. 20, 2017.

2017

At the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017 after-party in London, England, on Dec. 3, 2017.

2017

At the opening night of "Hamilton" in London, England, on Dec. 21, 2017.

2018

At the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on March 4, 2018.

2018

At the "Killing Eve" and "When Heroes Fly" screening during the Cannes International Series Festival in Cannes, France, on April 8, 2018.

2018

At the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018.

2018

At the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood, Calif., on May 10, 2018.

2018

At a photo call for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2018.

2018

At a screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2018.

2018

At the press night after party for "The One" in London, England, on July 12, 2018

2018

At an after-party celebrating "Killing Eve" in London, England, on Sept. 5, 2018.

2018

At the 2018 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City on Nov. 7, 2018.

2018

At the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London, England, on Nov. 18, 2018.

2019

At the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2019.

2019

At the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2019.

2019

At the Amazon Prime Video Session of the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2019.

2019

At the "Fleabag" Season 2 New York screening in New York City on May 2, 2019.

2019

At the "Fleabag" opening night party in New York City on March 7, 2019.

2019

At Build Series to discuss "Fleabag" in New York City on May 2, 2019.

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.