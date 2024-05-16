Phoenix Children’s Chorus looking for new home after church votes to shut down
A local children’s choir is looking for a new home after their host church voted to close its doors for good this Sunday.
A local children’s choir is looking for a new home after their host church voted to close its doors for good this Sunday.
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesJust hours after Donald Trump and Joe Biden agreed to debate each other on CNN in June, the cable news network announced that the debate will be moderated by its anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. The debate will take place in Atlanta at 9 p.m. on June 27, and will air live on CNN. It will be the first of at least two agreed upon presidential debates, with the second slated to be hosted by ABC on Sept. 10.Both Tapper and Bash have experience as debate mode
The basketball player showed off her sexy style amid her divorce from Darren Waller
“His comment has changed how I look at myself, and how I feel like he looks at me, entirely."
The 2011 Rookie of the Year returns for the magazine's 60th Anniversary issue alongside fellow cover stars Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King and Hunter McGrady
We’ve reached the act in Donald Trump’s hush money trial that is no longer farce, but infuriating | Opinion
Critics aren’t buying this big claim by the son of the former president.
“Gonna be epic,” Brittany Mahomes promised her Instagram followers just before the new Swimsuit Issue debuted. And she played a Taylor Swift song.
The Oscar-winning actor’s furious commentary on the “vicious” former president was muted on ABC’s “The View.”
Baby Bieber was on display, thanks to her choice of top.
The MSNBC host did not hide her disgust.
Baylee Carver, 17, was found dead on Tuesday, May 14, four days after her boyfriend, Joshua Biles, 20, allegedly told police he disposed of her body
Nick Akerman, Former Assistant US Attorney and Former Watergate Prosecutor, shares his insight on if the appearance of Speaker Mike Johnson, Governor Doug Burgum, and other Republicans attending former President Trump's court hearing calls for a judge to remove them due to potentially intimidating to a witness. Akerman also talks about Michael Cohen's second day of testimony, and states that at this point the case is pretty much over. He speaks with Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."
Bill Clark/GettyMitt Romney, the only GOP senator to vote to convict Donald Trump in both his impeachment trials, told MSNBC on Wednesday that he “would have immediately pardoned” the 2024 hopeful if he were President Joe Biden.Reflecting on his final year in office during an interview with MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle, which will air on Wednesday evening, the Utah senator lamented the increasing polarization of politics across the country and how his GOP colleagues should approach the upcoming
The actress and the Michelin-starred chef tied the knot on May 12 surrounded by 140 guests including Patricia Arquette, Mariska Hargitay and Gavin Rossdale
The Ohio Republican's explanation went awry.
DENVER (AP) — The nameplate above the locker for Valeri Nichushkin has already been removed at the Colorado Avalanche's practice facility. It could be just for now — or possibly for good. For a second consecutive year, the Avalanche are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs with Nichushkin, one of their top players, unavailable due to circumstances away from the ice. This may be the last straw for the Avs when it comes to the talented 29-year-old Russian forward. Nichushkin was suspended
The mogul last covered the publication in 2014 alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge
The couple is parents to daughters Aurelia, August and Maxima
Donald Trump shouted about the case against him in remarks to reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom.
David Beckham thrilled fans on Monday with an incredible video of his sprawling garden at his family home in the Cotswolds. Take a look here...